SUPERMAN Stunt Rehearsal Videos Feature Hand-To-Hand Combat - But Who's Doing The Fighting?

SUPERMAN Stunt Rehearsal Videos Feature Hand-To-Hand Combat - But Who's Doing The Fighting? SUPERMAN Stunt Rehearsal Videos Feature Hand-To-Hand Combat - But Who's Doing The Fighting?

Some videos from the set of James Gunn's Superman have been shared online, giving us a distant look at stunt performers(?) rehearsing a hand-to-hand combat scene...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 08, 2024 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

We got a first look at the new LexCorp logo earlier today, and as filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, these videos from the Headlands Beach State Park set give us a glimpse of some stunt rehearsals.

The footage was shot from quite a distance away, but we can make out several figures practising combat moves in the sand.

Are these stunt performers or some of the actors from the movie? It's very difficult to tell, but there's been speculation that the guy in the black shirt moving into shot from the left might be David Corenswet (he certainly has the right build).

At the very least, this confirms that we're going to see some super-powered individuals engage in a hand-to-hand scrap.

Check out the videos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A First Look At The Redesigned LuthorCorp Logo
Related:

SUPERMAN Set Photos Reveal A First Look At The Redesigned LuthorCorp Logo
SUPERMAN Rounds Out Cast With Mikaela Hoover & Christopher MacDonald - Find Out Who They'll Play
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Rounds Out Cast With Mikaela Hoover & Christopher MacDonald - Find Out Who They'll Play
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Maltrova15
Maltrova15 - 6/8/2024, 12:07 PM
Def Batman.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/8/2024, 12:10 PM
Its gotta be Pablo Lyle finally nailing his comeback but dont call it a comeback
Shotoyt to the newly released hostages hope never dies and our strength is renewed
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/8/2024, 12:18 PM
WOW WITH FIGHTING LIKE THAT THIS filM HaS the cHANCE oF SURPASSING THE WINTER SOLIDER/ DAREDEVIL LEVEL OF FIGHTING!! BRAVO
grouch
grouch - 6/8/2024, 12:19 PM
yo this marketing ain't making me interested bro, do better.
Knightbat05
Knightbat05 - 6/8/2024, 12:28 PM
@grouch - This isn't marketing lol.
xfan320
xfan320 - 6/8/2024, 12:19 PM
Glad to see some practical FX/fight choreography. James Gunn has been pretty good about balancing the CGI usage in his prior films.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 6/8/2024, 12:21 PM
Is this the same beach those Luthor barrels were spotted? Would be cool to see Lex able to throw hands this time round. Make him that extra added threat. https://qph.cf2.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-688217ac77a5f7ba5a5823ebc42b7911-lq
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2024, 12:39 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I have wanted Warsuit Lex for so long

I feel like if there’s any filmmaker who could give that , it would be Gunn.

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/8/2024, 12:24 PM
Gunns action has never really been the highlights of his films, I just hope he hired a good fight choreographer and not his wife again.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/8/2024, 12:28 PM
Oh Great!!! More proof this film will be inferior to Man of Steel!
HermanM
HermanM - 6/8/2024, 12:34 PM
@Forthas - people will forget that trash exists once this comes out
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 6/8/2024, 12:35 PM
@Forthas - You a man of steel fan?
Knightbat05
Knightbat05 - 6/8/2024, 12:35 PM
@Forthas - eh, it wont take much for this movie to be better than MOS lol. That movie was literally so dull and boring and I felt every minute pass by while watching it.
Origame
Origame - 6/8/2024, 12:36 PM
@Forthas - ...from stunt rehearsal.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/8/2024, 12:34 PM
Going to be better than every snyderverse and CW entry. Just watch.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/8/2024, 12:39 PM
If it's any guy in a hat, I assume it's David😂👍.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 6/8/2024, 12:41 PM
#ChangeTheSuit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/8/2024, 12:43 PM
Cool!!.

My first thought was Superman vs The Engineer who I think will have been created by Lex in this version but it looks like it’s 2 stuntmen who may be rehearsing the fight scene or even someone could just be teaching David and Maria the moves.

Either way, we’ll see but nice nonetheless since I have been wanting more Superman news so I’ll take any morsel lol.
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/8/2024, 12:50 PM
'Stunt Rehearsal Videos Feature Hand-To-Hand Combat - But Who's Doing The Fighting?'

James Gunn is smacking around Budgetary Bean-Counters sent over by the studio.
PaKent
PaKent - 6/8/2024, 12:50 PM
Low budget stunt rehearsal in the middle of nowhere

In Gunn we trust

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder