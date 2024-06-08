SUPERMAN Stunt Rehearsal Videos Feature Hand-To-Hand Combat - But Who's Doing The Fighting?

We got a first look at the new LexCorp logo earlier today, and as filming continues on James Gunn's DCU Superman reboot in Cleveland, Ohio, these videos from the Headlands Beach State Park set give us a glimpse of some stunt rehearsals.

The footage was shot from quite a distance away, but we can make out several figures practising combat moves in the sand.

Are these stunt performers or some of the actors from the movie? It's very difficult to tell, but there's been speculation that the guy in the black shirt moving into shot from the left might be David Corenswet (he certainly has the right build).

At the very least, this confirms that we're going to see some super-powered individuals engage in a hand-to-hand scrap.

Check out the videos at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Gunn revealed our first look at David Corenswet in his Super-suit a few weeks ago, and the reaction was somewhat mixed. The image, which showed an already battle-tested Man of Steel putting his boots on to go deal with another potentially catastrophic threat to Metropolis, was effective enough, but some fans were hoping for a clearer glimpse of our new Man of Tomorrow and his updated costume.

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Wendell Pierce will play Perry White. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is also rumored to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie, but that's yet to be confirmed.

We're still not sure exactly how these other superheroes will factor into the story, but Gunn has previously revealed that Superman's dual-life as both Clark Kent and the Man of Steel will be explored in the film, suggesting that these characters will be his "super friends." Whether they'll be part of an actual team or not remains to be seen.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” Gunn captioned the first official photo earlier this year. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he added. “Making our way to you July 2025.”