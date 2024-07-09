SUPERMAN Stuntman Injured While Shooting High-Speed Motorcycle Scene; New Photos And Footage Revealed

As shooting resumes on Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, a stuntman has been injured while filming a high-speed chase sequence on the Detroit-Superior Bridge yesterday.

Cleveland.com broke the news that a stuntman was driving a motorcycle when, "He took a spill, clutching his knee as he hit the ground. The camera crew stopped filming as he was placed on a stretcher and put into an ambulance."

While it thankfully doesn't appear to be anything life-threatening, the site confirms that "The stuntman received treatment for several minutes before the ambulance left the scene with him inside."

His current condition is unknown and there's no word on who he was doubling for; given that he was dressed in black, it's possible he's meant to be Rick Flag Sr. or another of the A.R.G.U.S. agents spotted on set recently.

As for what was being shot, it's said, "The stuntman rehearsed the scene several times without incident. In the action, he and another stuntperson on a motorcycle are fleeing Metropolis on the bridge at a high rate of speed when one of them causes a staged collision between six cars."

Production was only paused for roughly 40 minutes before cameras started rolling again.

This rehearsal, done about 30 minutes earlier, went flawlessly— minus the planned collision of the cars in the foreground. pic.twitter.com/oKdjWDAQ77 — joey morona (@joeyjoe) July 8, 2024

Work has resumed today, though there's still no sign of Superman's cast. Filmmaker James Gunn is on hand, though, suggesting these scenes will be an important part of his upcoming reboot.

Whether this means we've seen the last of the movie's costumed heroes remains to be seen; however, we're hopeful that the Man of Steel will show up again at some point in the coming days.

Here are more photos from today’s action. No superhero sightings… yet 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AyZzZEn5GD — joey morona (@joeyjoe) July 9, 2024 Caution: Potential "Superman" spoilers ahead...



As filming continued on the Detroit-Superior Bridge Tuesday, the action centered on a green Volkswagen Jetta, trying to drive its way out of a collision caused by a speeding motorcycle. More here: https://t.co/OUcWZ8rymA pic.twitter.com/mDVwhjJnW8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 9, 2024

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.