SUPERMAN Stuntman Injured While Shooting High-Speed Motorcycle Scene; New Photos And Footage Revealed

A stuntman was injured on the set of Superman yesterday while shooting a high-speed motorcycle sequence which causes chaos on a Metropolis bridge. Check out some new photos and footage after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 09, 2024
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Cleveland.com

As shooting resumes on Superman in Cleveland, Ohio, a stuntman has been injured while filming a high-speed chase sequence on the Detroit-Superior Bridge yesterday.

Cleveland.com broke the news that a stuntman was driving a motorcycle when, "He took a spill, clutching his knee as he hit the ground. The camera crew stopped filming as he was placed on a stretcher and put into an ambulance."

While it thankfully doesn't appear to be anything life-threatening, the site confirms that "The stuntman received treatment for several minutes before the ambulance left the scene with him inside."

His current condition is unknown and there's no word on who he was doubling for; given that he was dressed in black, it's possible he's meant to be Rick Flag Sr. or another of the A.R.G.U.S. agents spotted on set recently.

As for what was being shot, it's said, "The stuntman rehearsed the scene several times without incident. In the action, he and another stuntperson on a motorcycle are fleeing Metropolis on the bridge at a high rate of speed when one of them causes a staged collision between six cars."

Production was only paused for roughly 40 minutes before cameras started rolling again. 

Work has resumed today, though there's still no sign of Superman's cast. Filmmaker James Gunn is on hand, though, suggesting these scenes will be an important part of his upcoming reboot.

Whether this means we've seen the last of the movie's costumed heroes remains to be seen; however, we're hopeful that the Man of Steel will show up again at some point in the coming days. 

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/9/2024, 11:18 AM
That thumbnail needs to be CRAMMED.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2024, 11:20 AM
Hope he fine as Pablo Lyle
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/9/2024, 11:20 AM
That is unfortunate. Hope he is ok and gets support.

But big props to Gunn for pushing practical
Nightmare
Nightmare - 7/9/2024, 11:22 AM
Just remembered the death on the Deadpool 2 set. Stunt people risk it all.
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 7/9/2024, 11:32 AM
This film has nailed every note for me, as a longtime Superman reader and fan.

Thanks for fighting the good fight @RolandD , it takes a real fan to appreciate what Gunn has been working on - not without flaws, I assure you - can't wait for next year.

@ObserverIO @DrReedRichards 3 more weeks avoiding spoilers my good men!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/9/2024, 11:50 AM
@GaruVonDoom - I can't help myself, I'm afraid, I've already checked some spoilers out. I just can't wait, lol... not long now.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/9/2024, 11:35 AM
Damn , hope he’s ok!!.

In terms of the scene itself , I could see it being the opening action sequence if the film where Superman is chasing down thugs who have likely committed a robbery…

Just a sequence that would help establish the character & such.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/9/2024, 11:50 AM
And yet...no love for them during Oscars.

Thankless job, i swear...
Spoken
Spoken - 7/9/2024, 12:12 PM
Sounds like they're shooting 2nd unit work. Glad the stuntman is okay...minus the pain.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/9/2024, 12:36 PM
User Comment Image

