SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes Flight In Awesome New Set Photos Featuring David Corenswet

In the latest photos from the Cleveland set of DC Studios' Superman, David Corenswet strikes an iconic pose and takes flight as the DCU's new Man of Tomorrow! Move over Henry Cavill, there's a new Supes...

By JoshWilding - Jul 01, 2024 05:07 PM EST
If you need further convincing that David Corenswet is the Man of Tomorrow after the past week or so of set photos, look no further than these latest snaps from the set of Superman.

Production continues in Cleveland, Ohio, and the iconic DC Comics superhero has now been spotted taking flight. As you might expect, Corenswet's Kal-El kneeled to the ground before leaping up, up and away (with special effects no doubt set to show him taking off after he jumped into the air). 

The actor certainly looks the part and this is an iconic piece of Superman imagery which should look incredible on screen.

We're hearing rumblings that Hawkgirl and Supergirl could be next to be seen on set, so the reveals might not end here. In the meantime, though, this is a fantastic sight to behold and we'll hopefully get some footage to go with the photos in due course.

Check out this new look at Superman in the X posts below.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/1/2024, 5:33 PM
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/1/2024, 5:34 PM
Sweet.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/1/2024, 5:34 PM
Liking the suit more and more
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/1/2024, 5:35 PM

Great actor choice for Superman. (the suit still sucks)
Forthas
Forthas - 7/1/2024, 5:42 PM
Cant wait to see the baggy superman suit and red diaper flapping in the wind.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/1/2024, 6:01 PM
BREAKING NEWS...

David Cornsweat AKA fake Superman has been spotted flying around Metropolis...here is a picture...

User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/1/2024, 5:43 PM
mmmm those loose red panties make me fly
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/1/2024, 5:46 PM
Neat-o!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2024, 5:46 PM
The film may turn out good, but the suit will always be a back-peddling disappointment.
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 7/1/2024, 6:01 PM
@Lisa89 - major facts
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 5:48 PM
The suit needs to be tightened up and removed its lines, then be perfect
RolandD
RolandD - 7/1/2024, 5:51 PM
You will believe a man can fly.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2024, 6:02 PM
@RolandD - *You will believe a 1930s circus strongman can fly.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/1/2024, 6:05 PM
@RolandD - You will suspend your disbelief that a man can't fly, long enough to enjoy this film.

(that was the original tagline)
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/1/2024, 5:52 PM
Avengers 1 was still a near perfect film to the GA even with cap America having a worse costume 🤷‍♂️
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 7/1/2024, 6:05 PM
@HulkisHoly - thats.. so fuxing true💁
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/1/2024, 5:53 PM
Still don't love the suit, although the colors and yellow s on the back are fantastic... But I have high hopes for this. Frankly, the suit design is far from the most important thing. I really liked the Man of steel design, as well as most of the design in general... But the film had zero heart, and presented a character I didn't recognize as Superman. In my opinion, David Corenswet is a better pic for the roll, and a better actor in general. Fingers crossed this turns out well
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/1/2024, 5:53 PM
User Comment Image
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 5:56 PM
@BobbyDrake - yeah. It's like everyone forgot digital alterations are a thing.
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/1/2024, 5:58 PM
@Origame - They forget every single time!!! Fish Bowl Brain
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 6:05 PM
@BobbyDrake - yeah. I'm surprised they weren't complaining about these

https://images.app.goo.gl/CqcQVG1aLzu5T8DK9
RolandD
RolandD - 7/1/2024, 6:07 PM
@BobbyDrake - I almost posted the exact same photo. Thanks!
HermanM
HermanM - 7/1/2024, 5:53 PM
Awesome. The suit is amazing. Right colors and right parts. Corenswet will do great. I met him and James Gunn today
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 7/1/2024, 5:56 PM
@HermanM - That’s awesome man!!! Today was the day aye???
HermanM
HermanM - 7/1/2024, 6:05 PM
@BobbyDrake - it was so awesome!!! Gunn is super nice
mck13
mck13 - 7/1/2024, 5:58 PM
The suit looks like it's NERF material & BULKY!! The actor looks like he skipped the gym for Twinkies! He looks ok from the neck up as Superman but that's it! The red panties don't make sense with a belt!!!!! Like this is the modern era. The story might have some heart cuz everything can't be bad...right? But this iteration of Superman is NOT impressive at all! At least Henry Cavil was physically fit & looked AWESOME in the suit no matter what he did. This guy looks like he's trying to be Superman like the Asoka TV Show actor. She looked the part but spent too much time posing etc to look it, like Corensweat.
Origame
Origame - 7/1/2024, 6:07 PM
@mck13 - ...the belt has always been part of the costume. Wtf are you talking about?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2024, 6:01 PM
That’s cool!!.

Liking the suit more & more , especially how bright it is which I hope it remains in the film itself aswell…

Also idk why, I know it has differences like the collar and S symbol but the suit gives me Frank Quitely All Star Superman vibes.

User Comment Image
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 7/1/2024, 6:01 PM
The suit is good, some of y'all are trippin'. once it gets smoothed out and color corrected in post it's gonna be awesome.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/1/2024, 6:02 PM
@Spidey91 - "color corrected in post"

Why? The color is best part of it. If they make it look like the reveal photo. Massive l.
mck13
mck13 - 7/1/2024, 6:05 PM
@Spidey91 - once it gets smooth out? Henry Cavil looked good in the suit from day ONE!!! No one ever really complained about the suits til; THIS ONE which tells you its BAD! Ppl are trying to make a reason for why its good..smfh!
mck13
mck13 - 7/1/2024, 6:03 PM
This movie will FAIL MISERABLY & the writers from THIS SITE will blame Zack & his fan base. This movie will be CORNY/GOOFY smfh...this suit looks HORRIBLE & ppl that say its not is blind Gunn Fans who's hoping for the best..smfh. It will fail & DC will be up for sale!
IcePyke
IcePyke - 7/1/2024, 6:06 PM
"Move over Henry Cavill, there's a new Supes..."

User Comment Image
hue66
hue66 - 7/1/2024, 6:07 PM
Liked the Icarus flight scenes. Hope these are good
mck13
mck13 - 7/1/2024, 6:09 PM
we're compiling cuz it looks like CRAP! Is it NERF FOOTBALL material???!!!! The actor hs NO MUSCLE definition!!! No bisceps, no shoulders or chest!! Just a FAT BULKY SUIT with red panties & a bright yellow belt!

