SUPERMAN: The Man Of Steel Takes Flight In Awesome New Set Photos Featuring David Corenswet

If you need further convincing that David Corenswet is the Man of Tomorrow after the past week or so of set photos, look no further than these latest snaps from the set of Superman.

Production continues in Cleveland, Ohio, and the iconic DC Comics superhero has now been spotted taking flight. As you might expect, Corenswet's Kal-El kneeled to the ground before leaping up, up and away (with special effects no doubt set to show him taking off after he jumped into the air).

The actor certainly looks the part and this is an iconic piece of Superman imagery which should look incredible on screen.

We're hearing rumblings that Hawkgirl and Supergirl could be next to be seen on set, so the reveals might not end here. In the meantime, though, this is a fantastic sight to behold and we'll hopefully get some footage to go with the photos in due course.

Check out this new look at Superman in the X posts below. A full gallery of images can be found at Cleveland.com.

Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet is playing the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to star as Lois Lane.

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

Supporting characters include Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Pa Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Christopher MacDonald as Ron Troupe, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Milly Alcock is also expected to make a cameo appearance as Supergirl before taking flight in her own movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Superman is currently set to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.