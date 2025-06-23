SUPERMAN TV Spot Appears To Reveal The Major Change Made By James Gunn To Divisive Flying Shot

A newly released TV spot for Superman appears to reveal the change filmmaker James Gunn has made to a key sequence featuring the Man of Tomorrow in flight. It previously came under fire from fans...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 23, 2025 04:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

When Superman's first 30-second TV spot was released, it took no time for nitpicking fans to zero in on one moment, in particular. 

That was a snippet of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in flight. There's no denying that something was a little off about the sequence, but it nonetheless felt odd to highlight what, initially, seemed like a pretty innocuous shot. Understandably, though, it raised concerns about the stage of Superman's VFX. 

Shortly after filmmaker James Gunn confirmed that he's used a different take for that scene (a decision many are convinced stems from him spending so much time on social media seeing complaints from fans), we now appear to have the updated version.

As you can see below, it's a much improved shot of Supes, albeit one that's likely to still divide opinions given what looks to be a hugely unique way of filming flying sequences from Gunn. 

"It was a TV commercial and it wasn't a finished visual effects shot," the Superman helmer recently said of the backlash. "So the part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way."

"I didn't love the shot, so it's not even the shot that's in the movie. Sometimes I'm pretty strict about when I'm going through a trailer and looking at each of the shots, but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at this closely," Gunn added. "So that one kind of got by me."

A few weeks ago, we heard that Superman had been recut, and it's hard not to wonder how much Gunn is attempting to make online fans happy with the movie. The colour grading, for example, also appears to have been altered after previously being a big talking point. 

You can watch this new Superman TV spot in the player below.

Gunn, meanwhile, had this to say over the weekend about updating the surprisingly divisive shot of Superman in flight.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

James Gunn Points To OPPENHEIMER's Large Cast When Addressing The Number Of Heroes And Villains In SUPERMAN
1 2
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/23/2025, 4:21 AM
Am I tweaking or hid face looks a tad wider in the new shot?
IronSpider101
IronSpider101 - 6/23/2025, 5:10 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Probably used a different lens
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 4:32 AM
I'm sick of all this crap now, I just want this film released so I can judge it
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 5:53 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - mark my words you will be disappointed. Hype peaks before a fall.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/23/2025, 6:15 AM
@Canyoublush - yes , I see that as the most likely outcome. I am a harsh critic when it comes to superman content and I revile Gunn but I'm really trying to give the film a chance
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 6:38 AM
@Canyoublush - only when creativty is not involved.

Marvel for example
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 6:39 AM
@Canyoublush - that’s how I felt watching transformers one first trailer got me excited in theaters was bored
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/23/2025, 7:49 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - try enjoying it first?
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/23/2025, 10:59 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - Why? Most people here form their opinion way before the movie comes out.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/23/2025, 4:38 AM
“Your obsession with me is getting a little creepy”

Perfectly encapsulates the Lex/Supes relationship from the comics. And love that Supes directly calls him out on it. Still not entirely convinced on Hoult’s delivery but we’ll see.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 6:40 AM
@JFerguson - I like that line comics should use it
TheDarkLastSonKnight
TheDarkLastSonKnight - 6/23/2025, 8:19 AM
@JFerguson - he's giving Chris Reeve vibes in that scene. With the eye twinge and voice.
I hope Corenswet's supes only calls Lex, Luthor the whole film like in the Reeve films.

Makes their relationship seem more antagonistic.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/23/2025, 4:44 AM
Too hyped for this. I'm all DC all the time right now. Gonna watch The Death of Superman/Reign of the Supermen tonight.
18 days left.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 6:40 AM
@ObserverIO - hype!

I just bought my 3 viewings on day 1, only to just find out my local cinema has released a midnight screening. 🫠
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/23/2025, 2:52 PM
@vectorsigma - Doh! Make it 4 maybe?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/23/2025, 4:56 AM
🤣🤣🤣 James lives on social media, he sees it all.


He better hope this film is a home run, I doubt his ego could take it if it gets trashed / underperforms.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/23/2025, 9:57 AM
@JurassicClunge - dude is just being communicative with the fans who got questions. whats wrong with that? he also takes the opportunity to clap back at haters. added bonus.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 6/23/2025, 4:57 AM
I like Nic's casting as Lex, but everything I've seen from him so far feels very underwhelming. Like he sounds super monotone.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 5:52 AM
@Highflyer - it’s the dialogue it’s cringe and his lex comes across as super petty. He acts melodramatic in every scene.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/23/2025, 6:41 AM
@Canyoublush - didn’t cringe never felt emotion in life in any situation
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 6:42 AM
@Canyoublush - correction

*acts melodramatic in every scene IN THE TRAILER

😭
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 7:47 AM
@dragon316 - Whatever makes you sleep at night I guess.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 6/23/2025, 7:48 AM
@vectorsigma - yeah pretty much lol.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 5:08 AM
Right.

I [frick]ing get it [frick]ing now.

This has [frick]ing never [frick]ing been about [frick]ing talk too much which I have been [frick]ing complaining and posting so [frick]ing much about.

It’s all about [frick]ing insecurity.

This mother[frick]er is [frick]ing insecure.

For [frick]s Sake
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/23/2025, 7:34 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - he's doing a $200+m superhero movie in a age where well done, well received superhero movies (looking at you Thunderbolts) don't make their money back.

Yeah, he's insecure.
He's sane.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 6/23/2025, 12:47 PM
@UltimaRex - well [frick]ing said 👊🏿
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/23/2025, 5:59 AM
User Comment Image
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/23/2025, 6:22 AM
Looks good, also nice new TV spot
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2025, 6:37 AM
I mean , didn’t Gunn himself acknowledge that he went back to watch that brief moment after the backlash and found it to be a bit off hence he changed it?.

However I don’t buy that being the case with the color grading of the film and it was likely going to always look akin to how it does now but the movie itself was still going through Post Production hence it was still being worked on..

Anyway , it looks better then before though I still don’t love the more head on method of shooting the flying.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/23/2025, 12:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Color correction is usually the final step before picture is locked for release. For the same reason that trailers or ads sometimes contain (seemingly)unfinished VFX. Directors, Producers and Studio heads will tinker with the cut, up until the very last possible moment. Once that's finalized, then they do the final renders of VFX and then Color correct in order to ensure consistancy throughout the movie. But they're not cheap processes, and so they don't want to waste money on shots that then get pulled.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/23/2025, 6:59 AM
Aren’t these two completely different shots?
One is the barrel roll over snow and the other is flying straight into camera over the sea?
If so, I don’t see how this is a story…
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/23/2025, 7:47 AM
@NodrickStripson - If you’re Josh, for everything there is an “article”. Churn! Churn! Churn!
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 6/23/2025, 8:02 AM
@Lisa89 - Well… yeah.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/23/2025, 7:14 AM
Both looked fine to me
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/23/2025, 8:24 AM
@CanYouBlush even the noobies block me, they know better. Reeee I hate this movie before it comes out reeeee I'm a sad like sack of shit wahhh
Forthas
Forthas - 6/23/2025, 8:37 AM
Still using the fish eye lens...

User Comment Image
User Comment Image

...at the end of the day that is the real problem.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/23/2025, 9:56 AM
@Forthas - honestly fish eye lense is kinda cool. portrays velocity really well.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 6/23/2025, 9:53 AM
Still not sold on Hoult, after seeing extended dialogue. (I'm sure his take will be better than Jesse Eisenberg's) Still excited for this though. The vfx still feel unfinished. A lot could change, but I doubt much will this close to release.
Relativity
Relativity - 6/23/2025, 9:58 AM
From everything we’ve seen, why does it still not feel like Lex is how he should be, like the comics or even other media wise John Shea or TAS lex, cold, calculating.

Nick is coming across as a hater for haters sake, kind of like a keyboard warrior, this is meant to be a billionaire businessman that you’d expect to be cool and calm and charismatic.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/23/2025, 10:23 AM
User Comment Image
1 2

