SUPERMAN TV Spot Appears To Reveal The Major Change Made By James Gunn To Divisive Flying Shot

When Superman's first 30-second TV spot was released, it took no time for nitpicking fans to zero in on one moment, in particular.

That was a snippet of David Corenswet's Man of Steel in flight. There's no denying that something was a little off about the sequence, but it nonetheless felt odd to highlight what, initially, seemed like a pretty innocuous shot. Understandably, though, it raised concerns about the stage of Superman's VFX.

Shortly after filmmaker James Gunn confirmed that he's used a different take for that scene (a decision many are convinced stems from him spending so much time on social media seeing complaints from fans), we now appear to have the updated version.

As you can see below, it's a much improved shot of Supes, albeit one that's likely to still divide opinions given what looks to be a hugely unique way of filming flying sequences from Gunn.

"It was a TV commercial and it wasn't a finished visual effects shot," the Superman helmer recently said of the backlash. "So the part of him flying, it was a photograph of his face and him flying. It was a photograph of a drone flying in front of an actual background. So all the pieces were real, but it was incorporated in kind of a funky way."

"I didn't love the shot, so it's not even the shot that's in the movie. Sometimes I'm pretty strict about when I'm going through a trailer and looking at each of the shots, but sometimes the commercials, I forget to look at this closely," Gunn added. "So that one kind of got by me."

A few weeks ago, we heard that Superman had been recut, and it's hard not to wonder how much Gunn is attempting to make online fans happy with the movie. The colour grading, for example, also appears to have been altered after previously being a big talking point.

You can watch this new Superman TV spot in the player below.

Gunn, meanwhile, had this to say over the weekend about updating the surprisingly divisive shot of Superman in flight.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.