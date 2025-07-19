SUPERMAN: Were Brainiac, Bizarro And This Villain Considered Before James Gunn Landed On Lex Luthor?

Before James Gunn settled on Lex Luthor and Ultraman as the villains of Superman, he's recently confirmed that at least one other villain was in the running.

By MarkJulian - Jul 19, 2025 10:07 AM EST
It seems there was at least one villain considered for Superman before Lex Luthor was selected. In a recent interview, James Gunn confirmed that Brainiac, was indeed in the running, at least initially.

"Brainiac was considered, yeah," admitted Gunn when asked about if any other Superman foes were in the running to be in the film during the early stages of development.

Brainiac ranks among Superman’s most formidable adversaries, a hyper-intelligent alien computer/alien with a chilling obsession for collecting knowledge.

Known for traversing the universe, he infamously shrinks and bottles entire cities to preserve them, while often wiping out the rest of the planet without remorse.

Armed with advanced alien technology and a mind far beyond human comprehension, Brainiac poses a uniquely cerebral threat.

Cold, logical, and utterly detached from morality, he challenges Superman not just physically, but intellectually (albeit from a more technological perspective), making him one of the Man of Steel’s most dangerous and enduring foes.

Gunn was then questioned as to whether Mister Mxyzptlk was considered. If you recall, in one scene, Superman casually tells Lois Lane that the Justice Gang can handle the situation because it’s “just a dimensional imp,” as Guy Gardner proceeds to repeatedly beat it with a giant baseball bat.

For sharp-eyed fans, this line seemed like a clear nod to Mister Mxyzptlk, the mischievous Fifth-Dimensional being known for causing chaos in Superman's world.

However, according to James Gunn, that wasn’t the case. Despite the obvious connection, Gunn confirmed that Mxyzptlk was never considered for the film.

The last villain the director was asked about was Bizarro and whether Ultraman could be brought back as the wayward, mirror Superman.

"Well, we'll have to see where we go next," said Gunn, admitting, "it's a very vague answer." When asked if he was being cagey because the question was nearing secrets for future plans, Gunn dismissed the notion, stating, "No, it means I just don't know what the hell I'm doing next.

Also recently, Gunn told Entertainment Weekly that Lex likely took Ultraman out of the oven a little too soon as his physical features are just slightly off. That sure sounds like the groundwork is being laid for Bizarro, especially if his time in the black hole further distorts his physiology.

James Gunn Admits There Was A Lot Riding On SUPERMAN's Success
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals Story Behind Henry Cavill's DC Ousting - And Throws Shade At The Rock?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/19/2025, 10:12 AM
Even though they are starting the story in an active universe, Brainiac should be much later
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/19/2025, 10:26 AM
@Wahhvacado - 100% agree.
Either in a Superman & Supergirl movie or .....
A wiser move would be to make Brainiac the first threat in the first JL similar to the storyline Bruce Timm did during Justice League Unlimited.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/19/2025, 10:31 AM
@lazlodaytona - Absolutely agree, they need the proper Justice League to handle this threat
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 7/19/2025, 10:20 AM
Does DC have some kind of anti-Brainiac Mandate?
JayTweIve
JayTweIve - 7/19/2025, 10:51 AM
@BobGarlen - It's more like every time they've rebooted Superman it's never been successful enough to get a direct sequel, and you don't logically start a Superman reboot with a Brainiac level villain in the first movie. The DCU will finally break that trend and he'll 100% be the villain in the sequel.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/19/2025, 10:21 AM
ANYONE BUT LEX LUTHER!

I'm so tired of seeing Lex Luther.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/19/2025, 10:27 AM
@AllsGood - I'm good with Lex if he's pulling the strings of other super-badguys
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 7/19/2025, 10:49 AM
@AllsGood - Lex and Zod

Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 10:22 AM
If I were doing a Superman trilogy, it would be Zod, Luthor, and Brainiac in that order.
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 7/19/2025, 10:27 AM
@Forthas - not Zod again, PLEASE! Or do something different with him like a story about Mongul and warworld and have Zod be there or something
Forthas
Forthas - 7/19/2025, 10:31 AM
@IKidYouNotMan - I just think it makes for a great story arc. As in MOS, Zod causes Superman to reveal himself...the reveal attracts the attention of Lex Luthor who uses his technology against Superman....the final evolution of that technology leads to Brainiac.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/19/2025, 11:02 AM
@Forthas - So, basically what Snyder did but then you throw in Brainiac. How original. Let me guess, if MOS was re-released or re-adapted, you would be the first in line.

User Comment Image
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 7/19/2025, 10:30 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Tom Brittney for Manchester Black. While I want Braniac and Metallo, seeing Superman fight the Engineer in the movie was refreshing over the slugfests that he’s had in previous movies with Zod and Ultraman
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/19/2025, 10:30 AM
Brainiac should obviously be saved for down the line with just subtle hints of him in various shows/movies.
I'd prefer the 1st Justice League similar to what Bruce Timm did in JLU. If Lex ends up being used by Brainiac instead of Lex in control of other meta-humans, it'd more more interesting.

