THE CROW Flops During Thursday Preview Screenings; DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE May Fly Back To #1 This Weekend

THE CROW Flops During Thursday Preview Screenings; DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE May Fly Back To #1 This Weekend

The Crow is off to a bad start at the North American box office following Thursday previews but Deadpool & Wolverine may be gearing up to return to #1 when it goes head-to-head with Alien: Romulus...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Crow
Source: Variety

Much to the surprise of, well, no one, The Crow isn't exactly eyeing a "caw-some" weekend at the North American box office. Lionsgate did its best to keep reviews under wraps until the remake was already playing, though moviegoers are smarter than that and decided against flocking to theaters yesterday evening. 

With a dismal $650,000 from previews, it was handily beaten by Blink Twice, the new thriller directed by Zoe Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum (that earned a similarly so-so $820,000).

As things stand, The Crow will only fly as high as $6 million - $9 million at the domestic box office this weekend. With Blink Twice aiming for $7 million to $8 million (and playing in an additional 500 theaters), Rupert Sanders' reboot of the 1992 cult classic starring Brandon Lee will be fighting for fourth place. 

Yes, fourth. With a reported $50 million budget, that could be a problem.

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us will remain at #3 with an impressive  $10 million to $12 million during its third weekend in theaters. However, Alien: Romulus and Deadpool & Wolverine are going to compete for the top spot. 

Alien: Romulus is on track to make $16 million to $19 million, while the latest Marvel Studios movie is eyeing a projected $16 million to $18 million! 

"There was something about it – the supernatural crossing between worlds that really excited me," Sanders recently told The Wrap, admitting he decided not to revisit the original. "And this gothic love story at the heart of it. Those were the two things that really got me to sink my teeth into it."

The filmmaker says his aim was to make "an Edgar Allan Poe story for the 21st century."

As for how it compares to other recent superhero outings, Sanders added, "It sits up there with some of those bigger scale movies, because I think that we knew we had to compete on the commerciality but we also knew that we were going to be R-rated, and we were going to be a bit druggy and a bit violent and a bit out there and a bit emotional."

"And those things you don’t really find in the other [comic book films]. It has some of the spectacle, but a bit more of the emotion."

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr. Soulmates Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider. Producers include Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Molly Hassell.

Bill Skarsgård plays Eric alongside FKA Twigs as Shelly, his ill-fated love. The supporting cast includes Danny Huston, Isabella Wei, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. 

THE CROW Spoilers: Director Rupert Sanders Weighs In On Sequel Bait Ending Reports
Related:

THE CROW Spoilers: Director Rupert Sanders Weighs In On "Sequel Bait" Ending Reports
THE CROW: Some Positive Reviews Lead To (Slightly) Improved Rotten Tomatoes Score
Recommended For You:

THE CROW: Some Positive Reviews Lead To (Slightly) Improved Rotten Tomatoes Score
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Forthas
Forthas - 8/23/2024, 11:38 AM
I did not even realize that it was coming out this weekend.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 8/23/2024, 11:43 AM
Lionsgate L once again
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/23/2024, 11:43 AM
should have brought furlong back
User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 8/23/2024, 11:43 AM
I thought this got pushed back.
grif
grif - 8/23/2024, 12:56 PM
@HammerLegFoot - yep to august. we have arrived.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/23/2024, 11:54 AM
You think??? Everything about it screamed FLOP!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:03 PM
Not surprising but unfortunate nonetheless still alongside the generally negative critical reception aswell.

Anyway , I do want to check out “ Blink Twice” which is Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut and I’ve heard good things about it for the most part (seems interesting from the trailer aswell)

?si=l7zA94nNdPz6pNsq
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 12:12 PM
Never going to watch this film. Not out of loyalty to Brandon. It looks like crap. So sad there were like 5 or so attempts and this is the one that got made. Really wish the Jason Momoa film got picked up. Personally I always thought Tom Hiddleston would've been a great Eric. The scene in Thor 2 when he is in prison is one I always point at where his hair and look looks very Crowish
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:19 PM
@Steel86 - I don’t know if the others would have turned out any better either but would have been interesting to see (I say that as someone who doesn’t think this looks THAT bad).

Hiddleston would have been great , I think he was in talks or even officially cast at some point.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 12:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Vis25 come on I rocks with you but this doesn't look that bad? Between the novel and og film this looks like that said f- it and feel in love with the Rob Zombie gore fest script he wrote.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:30 PM
@Steel86 - maybe it’s because I’m not passionate about the comics or even 1994 film (even though I like the latter), I’m not as upset by it

In comparison to the sequels that have come out , this looks better to me if not a bit generic to me

I like them focusing more on the love story also in this even if it’s been met with mixed opinions ij that regard.
Steel86
Steel86 - 8/23/2024, 12:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I got you. The film and the graphic novel are some of my favs. I do like the love story highlight. If they gave him the correct hair and makeup I might've given it a chance. Ha, was just talking about the 89 Punisher without the skull. The basic look just adds so much of what the character should be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 12:41 PM
@Steel86 - I get ya

Again , don’t mind them chaging up the look to some degree (would get rid of some of the tattoos but don’t mind the cut)

I can understand though as someone who is a genuine fan like yourself might have problems with it though

sheisthekey
sheisthekey - 8/23/2024, 12:24 PM
They released this turd while DP and Wolverine and Alien Romulus still on theaters?
User Comment Image
ThorArms
ThorArms - 8/23/2024, 12:36 PM
There's a reason this franchise has been dead for so long.
grif
grif - 8/23/2024, 12:58 PM
well earned failure.
i wonder how bad the jason momoa movie was going to be


learn lionsgate

valmic
valmic - 8/23/2024, 1:02 PM
I saw it Thursday morning and walked out 15 min before the end and snuck into deadpool and wolverine and watched that for the 5th time. its too bad it sucked, would have been a great halloween one two punch with Beetlejuice.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder