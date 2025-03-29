New THUNDERBOLTS* Teaser Sees Bucky Assemble The "New Avengers" To Battle Sentry

New THUNDERBOLTS* Teaser Sees Bucky Assemble The &quot;New Avengers&quot; To Battle Sentry

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Thunderbolts*, and it sees Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) assemble a team to go up against the incredibly powerful being known as Sentry...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 29, 2025 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has released another brief teaser for Thunderbolts*, and it features some new footage of the team going up against the incredibly powerful Sentry.

With the Avengers disbanded, Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) convinces the government to send her new team up against the villain, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) sets about assembling a new line-up of "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" to get the job done.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, along with an early box office forecast via BoxOfficeTheory.com. Keep in mind that we are still over a month from release, so we'll get a far more accurate prediction once the movie hits tracking.

For now, the site is estimating that Thunderbolts* will take in between $67M-$82M domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Final Runtime Revealed Along With Early Box Office Forecast & New Promo Art
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Final Runtime Revealed Along With Early Box Office Forecast & New Promo Art
Is The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Announcement Really A THUNDERBOLTS* Ad?
Recommended For You:

Is The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Cast Announcement Really A THUNDERBOLTS* Ad?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 3/29/2025, 10:43 PM
If the movie is good to great. I suspect it will make more than 65-84 mil. Maybe 100 and maybe 400-600 mill world wide.
Skestra
Skestra - 3/29/2025, 10:57 PM
@Mrnorth1921 - Although I still stand by my opinion "Brave New World" is a good movie that shouldn't have been released on Valentine's Day, I suspect "Thunderbolts*" is going to be far more well-received by the general audience and bring in more than $600 mil. I'd venture around $800-900 mil.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/29/2025, 11:27 PM
@Skestra - I wouldn't say brave new world was good, but im definitely not one of the guys saying it was awful. Its was entertaining enough that I didn't want to stop watching it, but probably won't watch it again. That said I rarely rewatch movies unless they are great. The trailers for this are much more fun than any of the brave new world trailers. Ive got high hopes for this and think it might be the best comic book movie of the year if they don't completely screw sentry up. They really could have waited for him and done a rework of his original comic where he was friends with Mr Fantastic and that would have been great, but he's not that big of a character in the grand scheme so I don't mind them changing the introduction. Again I like the trailer for this more than brave new world, superman, and F4. im thinking as of now that my 2025 ranking will be Thunderbolts>superman=F4>brave new world in that order. hoping super will be the best but the trailer didn't do it for me
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 3/29/2025, 11:55 PM
@Skestra - I hope so. Better reviews and more money means I might get to see a sentry movie before I die. And hopefully a return to the comics.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 3/29/2025, 11:06 PM
Off topic: Snow White plummets 68% in it's second week and is knocked out of 1st place by a Jason Statham flick! 🤣

https://deadline.com/2025/03/box-office-snow-white-princess-mononoke-jenna-ortega-death-of-a-unicorn-1236353369/
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/29/2025, 11:13 PM
@Feralwookiee - User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/29/2025, 11:14 PM
"For now, the site is estimating that Thunderbolts* will take in between $67M-$82M domestically over the course of its opening weekend."

No....this would be bad. Very bad. Brave New World opened to a better weekend than this and that movie is struggling to break even, assuming that suppsoed $180 million budget was even true.

I get that Thunderbolts is an obscure franchise, but so was Guardians of the Galaxy when that first came out and it still made good money.

The fact that people are saying its a good thing for a Marvel movie to earn a losing amount of money is absolutely crazy.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/29/2025, 11:46 PM
I'm starting to think that Bucky was trailing the Thunderbolts* because he knew that Bob's alter ego was not something that should've been released/unleashed so that is why he captures them and forces them to help him stop Sentry because he sees them as responsible for the whole mess that will transpire.

I lol'ed at him headbutting that henchman though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder