Sebastian Stan Defends MCU While Praising Kevin Feige; Shares New Intel On Bucky's THUNDERBOLTS* Role

Sebastian Stan Defends MCU While Praising Kevin Feige; Shares New Intel On Bucky's THUNDERBOLTS* Role

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has spoken out in defence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and shares some intriguing new roles about Bucky Barnes' role in Thunderbolts* next year.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 19, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Variety

It's nothing new for filmmakers or certain critics to bash superhero movies, but with Marvel Studios struggling and what proved to be a mostly dismal 12 months for the DCEU, talk of "superhero fatigue" dominated headlines last year. 

However, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan is having none of it. Talking to Variety about his role as a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, the actor shared a strong defence of Marvel Studios.

"It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]," he stated. "And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well. This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge."

"Sometimes I get protective of it because the intention is really f*cking good. It’s just f*cking hard to make a good movie over and over again."

Talking about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's contributions to Hollywood, Stan added, "I’m someone who has witnessed [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige as the most selfless man on this planet who, despite the enormous success he’s had, has never changed or wavered."

"They legitimately spend so much time thinking, how could we surprise people and give people something different? His big motto is 'The best idea wins.' It just comes from a good place - and that’s the only reason why sometimes I get protective of it. Because the intention is really good."

The actor last played Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and will next be seen in 2025's Thunderbolts*.

Comparing the movie, which may or may not be *New Avengers, to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Stan described Bucky as "a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them."

This points to the former HYDRA assassin leading the team, something which might make sense given his new heroic outlook and the fact he's fought alongside Captain America and other members of The Avengers. 

Sharing one final defence of the MCU, Stan told its critics, "Keep an open heart. Don’t judge so quickly."

RUMOR: We May Know What That Asterisk In THUNDERBOLTS* Signifies - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: We May Know What That Asterisk In THUNDERBOLTS* Signifies - Possible SPOILERS
David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein
Recommended For You:

David Harbour Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s Mysterious Asterisk And His DCU Future As CREATURE COMMANDOS' Frankenstein
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/19/2024, 2:08 PM
His eyes look more dead inside then when he was in his Winter Soldier trance.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/19/2024, 2:40 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Well, he's portraying Trump - a soulless man.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/19/2024, 2:08 PM
He should BUCKy break Falcon America
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/19/2024, 2:09 PM
they removed his Bucky balls
soberchimera
soberchimera - 9/19/2024, 2:11 PM
Consumers are going to reject and complain about subpar products from producers, don’t take it out on the consumers if your product sucks.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/19/2024, 2:13 PM
Did he really just say that Feige’s motto is “The best idea wins”…

User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/19/2024, 2:20 PM
@BruceWayng - so is there a something up with that?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/19/2024, 2:24 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I can think of more than a few examples of absolutely horrible ideas that were unnecessarily used. But then again, you could call me a stickler for thinking Nick Fury losing his eye to a space cat probably isn’t the best example of storytelling we’ve seen in recent years.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/19/2024, 2:27 PM
@BruceWayng - okay yeah, there have been some (smaller) missers. For losing that eye though, I think it's such a terrible idea it became a funny one
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 2:16 PM
User Comment Image

No creative (and I would include Feige in that aswell even though he’s an exec) wants to make something bad , it’s hard to make a good story in the first place which makes it honestly surprising there have been so many tbh not just in regards to Marvel but general aswell.

Also , i like how he described Bucky and his role in the film which makes sense considering all these characters seem to be wanting renewed purpose or redemption to one extent or another so who best to unite them in that then him who has gone through something similar aswell?.

This may not be a story of seeing Bucky grow further but moreso one that shows how far he’s come.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/19/2024, 2:18 PM
Disney and Marvel Studios has No Competition for the Box Office Supremacy. It's a One-Man Race. Marvel Studios is competing against itself always trying to beat its own Box-Office Records.

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/19/2024, 2:28 PM

He is great. And he should be Captain America.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 2:30 PM
"It’s just f*cking hard to make a good movie over and over again."


User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/19/2024, 2:31 PM
Looking forward to A Different Man. I've heard he's good in it.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/19/2024, 2:35 PM
Maybe not too much praise. Kevin Feige is mainly to blame for the current state of the MCU thanks to some dumbass decisions.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 2:40 PM
@RitoRevolto - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/19/2024, 2:38 PM
Marvel Studios Deadpool and Wolverine 2024 :)

Domestic = $622,525,050

International = $683,842,677

Worldwide Updated = $1,306,367,727
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/19/2024, 2:42 PM
@AllsGood - 700 million profit, that makes back The Marvels and whatever garbage from last year. Yay they broke even lol
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/19/2024, 3:06 PM
@bobevanz - Whatever Garbage you're talking about last year didn't even Slow Marvel Studios Down or knocked them off of their Box Office Supremacy. Still a One-Man Race.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/19/2024, 2:40 PM
They COULD hire the best writers and directors if they had creative control, but disney gonna disney. They make it hard on themselves, plus the over inflated movie budgets lol I don't pity them
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 2:41 PM
@bobevanz - Could you imagine a MARVEL sans Disney???

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/19/2024, 2:42 PM
Iger stepping in to fix Marvel's input was already the clue they knew they were putting out low-quality presentations. At least they are aware. After Deadpool, announcing RDJ as Doom, and getting the Russo's to return, I think Marvel is going to impress us. I'm ride-or-die with Marvel til the end. It's the fair-weather fans, the chicken-shit's that are scared of anything considered "woke," and the review bombers who are being the most vocal right now. I remember the haters on here saying Deadpool would only make $800M. MAX! I hope Marvel surprises them going forward.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/19/2024, 2:43 PM
The beauty of the MCU is there is something for everyone and somethings not for everyone. Not everything will be viewed through the same lens and not everything is going to be Endgame quality. There are fans who love the supernatural genre and entries like Wandavision, Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, and some others fit that type of storytelling. Not all were globally loved by everyone but there are things that are just made for certain groups of people and that's ok. Let fans enjoy what they like and stop trying to launch a reign of hate to bully people. It's vile.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 9/19/2024, 2:45 PM
If every movie was good, then all movies would be average. Sometimes, average but enjoyable is good. The majority of the MCU films and TV shows are good though despite the cheeky dialogue around here
TheManWithoutFear
TheManWithoutFear - 9/19/2024, 2:56 PM
We stan a king. And sometimes that king is a Stan. Go get 'em Buck.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/19/2024, 2:59 PM
Has his Trump film "The Apprentice" been released yet? I hope it's an actual biography that goes deep. Trump is an incompetent piece of shit, so a takedown film would be easy... But ultimately probably pretty boring

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder