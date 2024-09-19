Sebastian Stan Defends MCU While Praising Kevin Feige; Shares New Intel On Bucky's THUNDERBOLTS* Role

It's nothing new for filmmakers or certain critics to bash superhero movies, but with Marvel Studios struggling and what proved to be a mostly dismal 12 months for the DCEU, talk of "superhero fatigue" dominated headlines last year.

However, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame star Sebastian Stan is having none of it. Talking to Variety about his role as a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, the actor shared a strong defence of Marvel Studios.

"It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]," he stated. "And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allows us to have smaller movies as well. This is an artery traveling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge."

"Sometimes I get protective of it because the intention is really f*cking good. It’s just f*cking hard to make a good movie over and over again."

Talking about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's contributions to Hollywood, Stan added, "I’m someone who has witnessed [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige as the most selfless man on this planet who, despite the enormous success he’s had, has never changed or wavered."

"They legitimately spend so much time thinking, how could we surprise people and give people something different? His big motto is 'The best idea wins.' It just comes from a good place - and that’s the only reason why sometimes I get protective of it. Because the intention is really good."

The actor last played Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and will next be seen in 2025's Thunderbolts*.

Comparing the movie, which may or may not be *New Avengers, to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Stan described Bucky as "a guy coming into this group that was chaotic and degenerate, and somehow finding a way to unite them."

This points to the former HYDRA assassin leading the team, something which might make sense given his new heroic outlook and the fact he's fought alongside Captain America and other members of The Avengers.

Sharing one final defence of the MCU, Stan told its critics, "Keep an open heart. Don’t judge so quickly."