THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Reveals How Olga Kurylenko Reacted To Taskmaster's Fate - SPOILERS

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Jake Schreier Reveals How Olga Kurylenko Reacted To Taskmaster's Fate - SPOILERS

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier has revealed how Olga Kurylenko reacted to the news that Taskmaster would have a limited role in *The New Avengers and explains why her story ended the way it did...

News
By JoshWilding - May 18, 2025 07:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: The New York Times

Thunderbolts* quickly assembles its lead characters in an underground vault where they've been sent to kill each other by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. However, after showing off a few impressive fight moves, Taskmaster is almost immediately gunned down by Ghost.

A bullet to the head brings an end to the Black Widow character's story in the MCU, and in an interview with The New York Times, filmmaker Jake Schreier explained why Antonia Dreykov had to die. 

"That was a tough one because it’s a character that matters to a lot of people and we don’t want to take that lightly," he admitted. "That idea came after the strike when it just felt like the movie at that point was a little bloodless. It’s not rated R, but if we were trying to tell a story that had real tension about people who killed people for a living, you needed to depict that in a way."

"Obviously, we could have introduced a new character and then gotten rid of them, but then it wouldn’t have the resonance or potentially the shock of doing it to Taskmaster," he added before being asked how Olga Kurylenko reacted to the news. 

"It’s not easy. It’s like in sports: Players want to play," Schreier noted. "Olga’s a great actress and of course that’s a hard conversation to have, but she was an absolute pro about it and willing to show up, and I’m very grateful for that."

Thunderbolts* writer Eric Pearson has revealed that original plans called for Taskmaster and Ghost to form a close friendship, with the former's memory issues leading to her frequently attempting to kill U.S. Agent. She'd eventually have been added to the New Avengers roster, but instead gets only a few minutes of screentime. 

Many fans are upset about that. The hope now, though, is that a comic-accurate Taskmaster will be introduced somewhere down the line (when, where, and how Tony Masters could be added to the mix is hard to say). 

You can check out a new promo and officially released clip from Thunderbolts* in the X posts below.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Will Be Dethroned By FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES At The U.S. Box Office This Weekend
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Will Be Dethroned By FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES At The U.S. Box Office This Weekend
THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals A Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Revealed The Fate Of [SPOILER]
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Director Reveals A Scrapped Post-Credits Scene Revealed The Fate Of [SPOILER]

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/18/2025, 7:57 AM
Ghost needed someone to play off with. Even if they brought Morpheus back for a scene or two, she was just a grump throughout the movie.
Astroman
Astroman - 5/18/2025, 8:06 AM
Uh, correction that’s a comic book character lots of people enjoy that Marvel crapped on. No one cared about MCU Task Master, so I’d imagine everyone was happy to see her disposed of. We can only hope the real TM comes along at some point.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/18/2025, 9:02 AM
@Astroman - fake taskmaster was better than fake both manderians iron man one was goofy actor and other breath fire taskmaster was tolerable until they decide do what to do with if real taskmaster eventually shows up at some point
Astroman
Astroman - 5/18/2025, 9:43 AM
@dragon316 - I’ll grant you that, but fake TM was a real disappointment for me as I think he’s a great villian and the MCU TM was so dull and lifeless.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/18/2025, 8:49 AM
worst thing of the movie to me.

It felt really disrespectful the way it was done, so quickly and tasteless, imo.

Aside from using her on all social marketing to then killing her off that soon. Thats wrong to me. If she was going to have such a small role, she shouldnt have been on any promo material. Bad decision all together. She was a cameo basically, and cameos shouldnt be on posters and main marketing material (posters, stills, banners, etc). Thats false advertising and fooling the audience. Its just wrong.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 5/18/2025, 8:49 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/18/2025, 8:52 AM
Still haven’t seen it.

But would had loved to see Ghost and Taskmaster share that bond.

They should had killed off Red guardian and ignite daddy loss issues for black widow.

Anyway, [frick] it.

I’m just happy to go and see Sentry/The Void in action.

For [frick]s Sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/18/2025, 9:03 AM
I get Schreier’s reasoning to an extent even if I still think it was not the right decision to make.

I get that it adds a sense of unpredictability perhaps to the film then if you kill Taskmaster early on aswell as an element of shock not just for the audience but the characters also since it breaks them out of their fight with each other (though perhaps Bob emerging early could have done the latter too) but it’s a momentary resolution that eventually wears off as the film progresses and don’t think it would have the intended impact in future watches if one wants to do so.

I liked hearing about Taskmasters original role and arc in the film before it was changed and shooting started so would have preferred that to this but oh well.

It’s just unfortunate how little Olga had to work with in 2 films and how just ultimately shitty & tragic Antonia’s life was as she went from this little girl who went through a traumatic ordeal that turned into her own fathers brainwashed weapon who was then saved by Natasha so she could find some measure of redemption for herself and give her a second chance to live only for her to be killed later on anyway.

User Comment Image
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/18/2025, 9:15 AM
“That was a tough one because it’s a character that matters to a lot of people and we don’t want to take that lightly”

So they knew..
Astroman
Astroman - 5/18/2025, 9:41 AM
Got to say, I couldn’t care less about fake Task Master. I think Marvel knew that was their handling of TM was a mistake and decided removing her here made sense and added a surprise death. Using her on promo materials made it more of a surprise she was killed off so soon and added to the idea other characters could die during the film, which builds some suspense.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder