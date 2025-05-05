THUNDERBOLTS*: Taskmaster's Original Role In The Movie Has Been Revealed And It Will Blow Your Mind

THUNDERBOLTS*: Taskmaster's Original Role In The Movie Has Been Revealed And It Will Blow Your Mind

Thunderbolts* writer Eric Pearson has revealed Taskmaster's original role in the MCU movie, detailing an entire story arc for the character that also involved characters like Ghost and U.S. Agent...

News
By JoshWilding - May 05, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Polygon

We first met Taskmaster in Black Widow, with a third-act reveal that he was really a she: Antonia Dreykov, the daughter of the Red Room's twisted leader. She found redemption during the final act and, somewhere between then and Thunderbolts*, became a mercenary for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. 

Olga Kurylenko only shows her face once in the movie and gets a single line of dialogue before she's gunned down by Ghost. She and U.S. Agent pick her bones for the weaponry they like the look of, and the assassin is left to burn. 

Talking to Polygon, Thunderbolts* writer Eric Pearson confirmed that Taskmaster had a much different role in the script he wrote. It wasn't until he sat down to watch the first cut of the movie that he realised her entire story arc was gone (remember, Joanna Calo also took a pass on the movie). 

In his draft, Antonia gets "a pretty big subplot" and was set to bond with the Ant-Man and The Wasp villain who shoots her in the head in the theatrical cut. Pearson felt they had a lot in common, "as people who’d grown up in labs and been controlled that way."

"And Ava, having won her autonomy earlier in the chronology than Taskmaster, was kind of big-sistering her a little bit, in a way of 'how to break free and be your own person,'" he added.

"I mean, everyone in there has suffered a ton of tragedy," Pearson said of what she originally brought to the movie. "But she was kind of the ultimate tragedy. In the old tragedy rankings, she was at the top, and the other, bigger personalities — no one could get out of line, because no one could say 'I had it worse than you.'"

"On the comedy side, she was struggling with her own memory-loss stuff, and there was a gag where she just kept restarting the fight [with John Walker] and forgetting that they had made up and become friends."

"They would be discussing the plan of how to get out [of the vault], and she’d just go after him again, and they’d all have to pig-pile on each other, and pull her off, and be like, 'No, we know each other! We’ve had this conversation before!'" he continued, suggesting it might have been cut due to the similarity to Bob's own amnesia. 

As for why all this was cut, Pearson doesn't know, but it doesn't sound like any of this was shot. We can guess, of course, and it may have something to do with fans being so vocal about not wanting to see Taskmaster return to the MCU after Black Widow

There's only so much room in an ensemble, and Antonia's arc may well have been considered the most superfluous by filmmaker Jake Schreier.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: Lewis Pullman Talks The Sentry's Ending, Post-Credits Scene, And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Spoilers: Lewis Pullman Talks The Sentry's Ending, Post-Credits Scene, And AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
How Much Did It Cost Val To Buy Avengers Tower In THUNDERBOLTS*? Property Expert Weighs In
Recommended For You:

How Much Did It Cost Val To Buy Avengers Tower In THUNDERBOLTS*? Property Expert Weighs In

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/5/2025, 10:46 AM
Okay? But that's not Taskmaster. At all.

Like yeah sure. You could've done more with her....but why not call her something else?
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/5/2025, 10:51 AM
@HOTSHOT - taskmaster is a big high profile name lol 😂
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:51 AM
@HOTSHOT -

Woke commies want to spread The Message.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@HOTSHOT -

Disney Marxists love to bait and switch.

They tried to push Blade to thr background in his own movie so three women could be the main characters.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - ugh, you're the worst.
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/5/2025, 10:53 AM
@HOTSHOT - I’m sure kang be beat by ants is not kang?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 5/5/2025, 10:59 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/5/2025, 11:31 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - *yawn*

It's clear you're baiting. We ain't biting, bud.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/5/2025, 11:32 AM
@HOTSHOT - Say what you will but the mask this time around was so cool looking.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 5/5/2025, 11:32 AM
@dragon316 - Oh I didn't care much for Kang either.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/5/2025, 10:52 AM
My mind is SO blown, I may never recover.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/5/2025, 10:52 AM
Now let's kill GAIA off in the same way
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 10:56 AM
@Vigor - or just depower her..

I thought the character was fine but they really should have made her powers temporary.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/5/2025, 11:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 - killing her is the same as depowering her, from a certain point of view 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 11:01 AM
@Vigor - lol

One you could see develop the character while the other option doesn’t include that possibility
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 5/5/2025, 11:11 AM
@Vigor - Who is that?
Vigor
Vigor - 5/5/2025, 11:12 AM
@GodHercules20 - skrull from secret invasion who the writers lazily gave the powers of every avenger
Vigor
Vigor - 5/5/2025, 11:14 AM
@GodHercules20 - actually even worse. The powers of everyone who fought outside avengers HQ at the end of endgame.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/5/2025, 11:34 AM
@Vigor - I think that's what Sentry will do in Doomsday. I have this suspicion that Doom will recruit Gaia as she's easier to manipulate due to her hatred of humans.
BeyondtheFuture
BeyondtheFuture - 5/5/2025, 10:52 AM
How can you be an expert assassin if you forget what you’re doing every 5 minutes?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/5/2025, 10:59 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - ever see Momento? Dude got it done. 🤣 might’ve been the wrong guy.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/5/2025, 11:34 AM
@BeyondtheFuture - Because she isn't Taskmaster. The tech is Taskmaster.
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
Truly the first time the MCU wasted an entire character arc for a cheap shot. Unlike the five Avengers like Stark and Rogers who already had their redemption arcs, Natasha Romanoff's redemption arc in her own film is destroyed by this film.

Sure, this Taskmaster is the Deadpool from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but there's actually something interesting with the character. Too bad Bond and Marvel screwed Olga Kurylenko so many times, at this point.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
That would have been a funny gag, but it would have felt stale af more than three times. The rule of three for comedy must not be broken!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/5/2025, 10:54 AM
User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 5/5/2025, 10:56 AM
I would have really liked that. One of the biggest "huh" decisions from this film was eliminating her early on.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/5/2025, 10:56 AM
The sub plot was called “50 First Kills”. Starring Adam Sandler as Walker.
It got scrapped after they decided not to bring in Kevin James as the Abomination.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 10:58 AM
Damn man , I didn’t think about her similarities to Ghost since I felt someone like Bucky could have fit being a mentor to her or just someone that could help her since he had a similar past as a brainwashed weapon aswell but her relationship with Ava sounds interesting on paper…

Also in terms of the running gag with Walker , I like the idea of incorporating 616 Taskmasters memory issues into this version but I do think it might have been cut due to similarities to Bob’s own blackouts in the film even if it’s a funny gag imo.

Anyway , I still was not a fan of the decision to kill Taskmaster off in just her second appearance but it is what it is now so hopefully we get someone else to pick up the mantle in the future.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/5/2025, 11:04 AM
Also blew her mind.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/5/2025, 11:06 AM
What a turn of events. From being buddies in am earlier version, to one just straight up shooting the other in the head. Kurylenko didn't even need to be there really

Anyway, I'm glad they scrapped that gag with Walker. Doesn't actually sound that funny.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 11:12 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I do like the idea of Ghost & Taskmaster being rivals and then forming this sisterly bond which I think could have been fun but oh well.

I think the Walker gag sounds funny but I guess depending how much they do it then it could have gotten tiresome aswell
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/5/2025, 11:11 AM
They could have done it and turned her more into the Taskmaster from the comics pretty easily. Disappointing really. Would have made more sense to cut her entirely from the movie.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/5/2025, 11:24 AM
My mind is 100% not blown.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/5/2025, 11:27 AM
My mind remains safe Josh
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/5/2025, 11:29 AM
Killing her was a mistake in my opinion or at least killing her so soon
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 11:37 AM
@MyCoolYoung - agreed

It would have been nice to have her develop more and if then you wanna kill her later then ok since it would have more weight rather then just for a shock moment
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/5/2025, 11:31 AM
Here is my take on who should be revealed as Tony Masters. Mason (O.T Fagbenle) from Black Widow. He was working with SHIELD under the name Clay Quartermain and when Black Widow exposed SHIELD as Hydra, He changed his identity to Mason to become a black market private contractor to help various former SHIELD operatives with supplies, Intel, and weapons. But he was secretly working on his Taskmaster project and began selling the User Interface to various criminals to obtain combat data. Once his database has 100% of various combat data he perfects his tech and becomes the true Task Master.
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 5/5/2025, 11:49 AM
Yep, the fans basically killed her off. I'd like to see Olga Kurylenko get another chance at a big blockbuster or DC movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 11:50 AM
@JoshWilding

More details revealed by Eric Pearson in this interview.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder