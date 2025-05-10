THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's *THE NEW AVENGERS Movie Expected To Have A Solid -53% Second Weekend In The U.S.

THUNDERBOLTS*: Marvel's *THE NEW AVENGERS Movie Expected To Have A Solid -53% Second Weekend In The U.S.

Since Thunderbolts* opened in theaters last week, Marvel Studios has been pushing it as *The New Avengers. That appears to have paid off as the movie is only expected to suffer a -53% second weekend drop.

News
By JoshWilding - May 10, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Deadline

While Disney and Marvel Studios haven't "officially" retitled Thunderbolts*, *The New Avengers marketing does appear to have paid off for the latest MCU movie. 

According to current estimates from Deadline, Thunderbolts* is outperforming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with a $9 million Friday and a predicted $35 million second weekend total. 

If those numbers stick, then the movie will have dipped by only -53%, a solid hold and one that once again puts it in line with Shang-Chi (which dipped by 54% during its second weekend and ultimately grossed over $400 million worldwide).

By Sunday, Thunderbolts* will have made $130 million worldwide. While these aren't exactly Avengers-level figures, Thunderbolts* wasn't marketed as an Avengers movie and focuses on a team with little mainstream recognition. Oh, and characters who have either appeared in only supporting roles or in a single MCU film or TV show before this one. 

Crucially, Thunderbolts* is holding up much better than Captain America: Brave New World. That movie had a considerably bigger budget and dropped by -68% during its second weekend following negative reviews. It was ultimately considered a flop. 

"*The New Avengers" certainly isn't going to be Marvel Studios' biggest box office hit, but it still comes at a time when the studio desperately needed a movie that was a hit with fans and critics. It has time to find a bigger audience over the coming weeks, and this team being a key part of Avengers: Doomsday should make it a must-watch down the line for those who don't catch it in theaters. 

Kevin Feige and company must be happy, anyway, as filmmaker Jake Schreier looks set to helm Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

"Thunderbolts* redefines superhero storytelling to deliver a moving and powerful story that does for the 'Multiverse Saga' what The Avengers did for the 'Infinity Saga' in 2012," we said in our review. "These heroes have earned their place on a Wheaties box."

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters.

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Nearly Starred In SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING And KRAVEN THE HUNTER
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Nearly Starred In SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING And KRAVEN THE HUNTER
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; He's A Very Good Asset
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Teases Sentry's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; "He's A Very Good Asset"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Thing94
Thing94 - 5/10/2025, 10:24 AM
Will it be profitable by the end of it's theatrical run?
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/10/2025, 10:52 AM
@Thing94 - I really only see it breaking even. Maybe a small profit. Also depends on the international hold. Has it been released everywhere it's supposed to or is there a market that's still to be released?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/10/2025, 11:01 AM
@Thing94 - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/10/2025, 10:25 AM
That's a win! BNW had a 68% drop. Looks like the reviews, good word of mouth and the New Avengers reveal has actually moved the needle a touch.

This might not flop!
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 5/10/2025, 10:51 AM
@ObserverIO - reviews don’t help transformers one mostly had positive reviews on YouTube and rotten tomatoes how that turn out .,

If I am going to trust anyone review opinion on movie again I may as well like avatar movies reviews people say revenant was good movie that was boring ass long movie only exciting part was bear attack
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/10/2025, 11:04 AM
@dragon316 - No one cares about Transformers, anymore.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/10/2025, 11:05 AM
@dragon316 - true, it's probably mostly the New Avengers reveal.
Word of mouth has been okay, but I've also heard a lot of people call it underwhelming, lacklustre and not worth seeing in the cinema.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/10/2025, 11:06 AM
@Rpendo - No one cares about the MCU anymore it seems. They still care about Marvel (multiversal movies are doing gangbusters) just not the current timeline.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/10/2025, 10:28 AM
i just hope it does better then captain falcon, it'd be funny and it would be funny.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/10/2025, 10:35 AM
@harryba11zack - so you've discovered contractions and you're experimenting ?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/10/2025, 10:48 AM
They killed Taskmaster because the casual moviegoer wouldn't have been able to differentiate him from Ghost given how uninspired both suits were.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/10/2025, 11:04 AM
@Malatrova15 - You forgot to label this SPOILERS. Sheesh!

Details of her death below:



*ahem* SPOILERS BELOW
































































She dies of a yeast infection.

END SPOILERS
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/10/2025, 10:49 AM
I'm telling y'all, this one could finish $450 to $500 WW. I would rather have a movie that is a moderate opening weekend with strong legs than something with a huge opening weekend that crashes hard
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/10/2025, 10:52 AM
@ShellHead - I feel like that might be Jurassic World Rebirth.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/10/2025, 10:50 AM
That’s pretty good if that’s the drop that happens since usually anything above a 60% drop from first to second weekend is a sign of a possible weak performance like BNW unfortunately had…

However both that and Thunderbolts are reported to have a 180 million budget so if BNW made 415 million ultimately and the latter has 181 million so far then why is the former considered a flop?.

Anyway , I do hope the film ultimately does well and is financially successful aside from being critically acclaimed since it’s a solid film that deserves success!!.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/10/2025, 10:51 AM
Word of mouth is helping. My friends invited me to go see if with them tonight. This will be my second time seeing it and their first time. Originally they had no interest in it. But I will say everyone I have spoken to regarding the MCU are looking forward to Fantastic 4 First Steps. I think that movie will have a stellar box office.
Rpendo
Rpendo - 5/10/2025, 11:03 AM
Looks like it will either be a minor success or a slight failure.

Either way, it will be in the black as soon as it hits VOD.

I am sure Disney was hoping for better, but it’s not a bomb, ala the Marvels or Brave New World.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/10/2025, 11:14 AM
@Rpendo - not a bomb... yet. Time will tell I guess. Lilo & Stitch and Mission Impossible are coming up on it's ass in a mere weeks.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 5/10/2025, 11:03 AM
Will this beat Cap 4?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/10/2025, 11:06 AM
@Ryguy88 - That's a pretty low bar to beat, but no.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/10/2025, 11:12 AM
I do have an idea for a sequel though. "The New Avengers vs. The Masters of Evil" with Baron Zemo and Thunderbolt Ross escaping the Raft with the help of Baron Mordo. After the events of Secret Wars and the resurrection of the Scarlet Witch, Mordo believes that new ideology that Doctor Strange and Wong has infected upon Society must be eradicated in order to secure the old ways. And The Avengers both New and West Coast must be eliminated to secure the ancient ways. The team would consist of Mordo, Red Hulk, Baron Zemo, Hercules, and Agatha Harkness.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder