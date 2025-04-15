THUNDERBOLTS* Teaser Features New Footage Of The Team Facing Off Against "The Void"

Marvel Studios has released a new social media spot for Thunderbolts*, and it includes some new footage of the team of misfit heroes facing off against the ultra-powerful being known as The Void...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 15, 2025 10:04 AM EST
The last few Thunderbolts* teasers have mostly reused shots from the trailers, but this latest social media spot includes quite a bit of new footage and dialogue.

Despite recent tie-in action figures revealing Sentry's full costume, the marketing is still keeping Lewis Pullman's incredibly powerful villain in the shadows. We do get another look at "Bob's" darker alter-ego, The Void, here along with some more footage of the misfit team of antiheroes in action as they step up to face a potential world-ending threat without any backup from The Avengers.

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/15/2025, 10:41 AM
This. Is. CINEMA.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/15/2025, 10:47 AM
I must say, I haven’t really enjoyed a lot of marvel since endgame but this movie I’m looking forward to. Between Bucky, Florence Pugh, David harbour, and sentry; I’m pretty excited. The cast chemistry and the Superman spinoff character has me looking forward to a marvel project…..finally!! 😊
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:12 AM
@epc1122 - I have enjoyed post EG MCU to varying degrees depending on the project personally but I’m glad to see you & others on board with this who haven’t…

The cast chemistry and the inclusion of Sentry are definitely the things I’m most excited for aswell!!.
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/15/2025, 11:26 AM
@TheVisionary25 - my favorite post endgame marvel was X-men 97 and spiderman your friendly neighborhood which was marvel but different universes. I was looking forward to ant-man bc it had lang but I found it boring. I was looking forward to Falcon/winter soldier but thought it would have been better as a 2 hour movie opposed to a series. Thought there was a lot of filler in the show but liked seeing Sam finally take the mantle. There were moments that I’ve liked since endgame but mostly found marvel boring. What were some of your favorites?
Rpendo
Rpendo - 4/15/2025, 10:49 AM
This is the first comic movie I have been fairly excited for in a long time.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/15/2025, 10:51 AM
Imagine having all the resources at your disposal, and somehow you still make mediocre movies like Cap 4. I just want great movies. Not good. Good is reserved for $10-50M budget movies. Not massive behemoths that appeal to everyone.. I still have my tickets but if it sucks I'm not gonna sugar coat it. Fandom is so [frick]ed up, you don't have to blindly love every single damn thing!
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/15/2025, 10:54 AM
@bobevanz - Chill out buddy, all that rage is melting your face.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 4/15/2025, 10:51 AM
This is how you do Dark Superman.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/15/2025, 10:53 AM
Tbh, i am liking this more than F4.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/15/2025, 11:04 AM
@vectorsigma - Completely agree. It may even edge out Superman for me
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 4/15/2025, 11:07 AM
Really can't see how a team of super soldiers is gonna beat a guy that turns everybody into shadows. Unless the shadowifed people get sent to a place called the Void, and that's where the Thunderbolts manage to defeat him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I think they will be sent to the Void in which they will have to face their darkness which ultimately they do this coming out stronger individually and as a team.

It’s been said that Yelena forms a bond with “Bob” in the film so I could see her talking him down?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/15/2025, 11:15 AM
Looks good!!.

So nice of them to include Taskmaster as part of the team lineup at the end lol (nice intercut too between her & Yelena sliding aswell).

I’m really liking the presentation of the Void in this…

Him being all blacked out with just a glimmer of white from his eyes as he decimates with his shadow powers gives an eerie vibe & feeling that I enjoy , especially with the voice.

User Comment Image
NGFB
NGFB - 4/15/2025, 11:24 AM
This is gonna be great. . . err. . . this is gonna suck. I guess it depends on what all the cool kids are saying. . .

