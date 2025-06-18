THUNDERBOLTS: THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates; New Trailer Features Final Scene Twist

THUNDERBOLTS: THE NEW AVENGERS Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release Dates; New Trailer Features Final Scene Twist

Marvel Studios has officially announced the Digital and Blu-ray/DVD release dates for Thunderbolts*, and we also have a new trailer featuring footage of the big "New Avengers" twist...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Marvel Studios has officially announced that Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, is set to debut in Digital devices on July 1, before hitting shelves on Blu-ray/DVD from July 29.

We also have a new trailer for the movie, and even though the studio is still keeping Lewis Pullman's Sentry under wraps for some reason (we've seen enough concept art at this stage), the teaser does include shots from the final scene with Val announcing the team as the New Avengers during a press conference.

Speaking of which, it seems the movie is now being referred to as "Thunderbolts*: *The New Avengers" for home release marketing purposes.

Despite a positive reception from critics and fans, Thunderbolts* ended up underperforming at the box office, taking in $380 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $180 million. Analysts believe the movie would have needed to take in at least $400 million to break even, which is obviously not the result Marvel/Disney will have been hoping for. 

The Blu-ray will include the usual bonus features, such as deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and commentary by director Jake Schreier.

Check out the trailer, cover at and an extended preview of the Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) motorcycle action sequence at the links below.

Assembling a Team to Remember – Spend a bit of quality time with the cast and crew of Thunderbolts* as they divulge how the film’s fictional team of superpowered mavericks, misfits and antiheroes was assembled.

Around the World and Back Again – Discover the eclectic locations and astounding production design that helped make Thunderbolts* a rousing reality, including a visit to the sprawling sets in Kuala Lumpur where we join Florence Pugh performing stunts atop one of planet Earth’s tallest buildings and blowing up buildings on the streets.

All About Bob, Sentry & The Void – Deep dive into the making of three different characters: Bob, Sentry, and The Void – all performed by Lewis Pullman.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* is now playing.

