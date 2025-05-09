THUNDERBOLTS* To Pass $100M At Domestic Box Office Today; New Sentry Promo Art Revealed

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* will pass $100 million at the domestic box office today as the movie enters its second weekend in theaters. We also have a new look at Lewis Pullman as The Sentry...

By MarkCassidy - May 09, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* - or The New Avengers, if you prefer - is set to hit a major box office milestone at some point today.

As the 36th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its second weekend in theaters, it will become the fourth movie this year to pass $100 million domestically, joining A Minecraft Movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and Sinners.

The Jake Schreier-directed antihero team-up flick is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot, and is not likely to face much in the way of completion from any of Friday's new releases - although RLJE/Shudder's Clown in a Cornfield is sure to draw in the horror crowds.

Thunderbolts* had a reported production budget of $180 million (minus P&E), so it still has a long way to go to turn a profit for the studio. The movie does seem to be benefitting from positive reviews and word of mouth, and definitely seemed to get a boost from the New Avengers rebranding.

Check out a new teaser and some new promo art featuring Lewis Pullman suited-up as the Sentry below.

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers by voting in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

SuperSurvey

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/9/2025, 1:52 PM
Gonna flop unfortunately
ShellHead
ShellHead - 5/9/2025, 1:56 PM
@McMurdo - who are you, that can see the future? Who showed you this power
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/9/2025, 2:12 PM
@ShellHead - Who controls the would-be box office prognosticator?
grif
grif - 5/9/2025, 2:42 PM
@ShellHead - dont need to be able to see the future when its sitting on your face
lvcl
lvcl - 5/9/2025, 3:00 PM
@McMurdo -

The New Wokengers !!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/9/2025, 1:54 PM
Is a flor Mcu is dead
Kadara
Kadara - 5/9/2025, 1:57 PM
Nice to hear and I think, based on overall positive feedback from actual people, not the paid posters, it will pull in even more revenue this weekend. I had doubts about about Lewis Pullman as Sentry but man it turned out to be great casting.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 5/9/2025, 2:02 PM
@Kadara - That guy is getting unanimous praise for that role. Literally every review, even the ones that were pretty critical all gave him the highest praise for his performance. I can't wait to have a damn day off so I can finally watch it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 2:50 PM
@Kadara - Are you saying it's going to earn more in it's second weekend than in it's opening weekend? That would be highly unusual. But it would take a miracle like that to give it a chance of breaking even.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/9/2025, 2:01 PM
I can’t believe I live in a world where the Sentry’s suit is
better than James Gunn Superman suit
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/9/2025, 2:03 PM
@WakandaTech - User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 5/9/2025, 2:04 PM
@WakandaTech - Aren’t they all made by about the same people? Hence the fact they both have a bunch of unnecessary lines and a collar, and the cape attached about the same way.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 5/9/2025, 2:22 PM
@Huskers -
Yeah but Gunn Superman suit looks baggy and the red trunk looks more like a diaper
Blergh
Blergh - 5/9/2025, 2:30 PM
@WakandaTech - I really don’t mind the new Supes suit, sure it’s over designed but so have most movie suits been since the 80s. Rouths suit was too plasticy, Cavill had too much armor-esque fabric.

The best suit in a while was Hoechlins flashback suit as far as homemade goes.
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 5/9/2025, 2:38 PM
@WakandaTech - Is it? Did you watch the movie? It’s so weird that it stays just a handful of minutes on-screen…
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 2:54 PM
@WakandaTech - But Gunn didn't cast a Jimmy Olsen type to wear the suit.

At least not with Superman. He did with Adam Warlock.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 5/9/2025, 2:59 PM
@WakandaTech - Not a hard thing to accomplish. Being better than some mediocrity is not a feat.
Huskers
Huskers - 5/9/2025, 2:02 PM
I’m curious as to how it’s faring at this point when compared to Falcon Cap? Because if it’s not performing better, it could be in trouble. Concerned this won’t do as well because it’s an unknown commodity. Marvel just doesn’t have the clout to open on name brand alone anymore. Which is a shame because this is their best film in a while.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/9/2025, 2:07 PM
@Huskers - This didn't undergo at least 3 significant reshoot phases during its production so if it bombs/under performs, it wont be nearly as devastating as Captain Falcon was.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/9/2025, 2:17 PM
@Huskers - Brave new world opened to over $100mil over the four day Presidents’ Day weekend, so thunderbolts is actually pacing worse but I believe it will have a better hold so time will tell how they compare over their entire runs.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 2:59 PM
@Huskers - BNW got $113,005,738 domestic from Feb 14-20 (first week).

It ultimately flopped, earning $414m worldwide with a reported break even point of $425m.

Both movies have a budget of $180m.

New Avengers will flop.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/9/2025, 2:21 PM
Remember when Marvel movies made $100 Million a day or two after release?
User Comment Image
Still a fun movie.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/9/2025, 2:25 PM
I hope it does well for ALLSGOOD's state of mind. I'm concerned that he might do something weird if it underperforms....
like... get a life or something.
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 5/9/2025, 2:34 PM
A great movie but superhero fatigue is real.
grif
grif - 5/9/2025, 2:41 PM
@MarvelousMarty - no flops are real. ruined franchises are real
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/9/2025, 3:00 PM
@MarvelousMarty - I think it’s more shared universe fatigue.
grif
grif - 5/9/2025, 2:40 PM
the first avengers flop
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/9/2025, 2:48 PM
Movies have to scale back their budgets. The days of guaranteed $700 million–$1 billion grosses are over. Whatever it makes is for them to figure out. I saw it, brought the family out; we enjoyed it. That's all I have for them.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 3:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - They just need to make the movies accessible again and audiences will return.

I prescribe a ground zero reboot.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 3:06 PM
I say "return" but actually there are movie audiences that have never seen a Marvel movie in theaters ever. Or on streaming even. And that audience is growing in number every day.

A reboot will bring these audiences in for the first time and will bring back the audience that became overwhelmed with the old MCU and it's accumulation of continuity through many many hours (actually days and days) worth of lesser movies and TV shows.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 5/9/2025, 2:50 PM
If the rumored second weekend holds are true I could see this breaking even. A far cry from the status quo for Marvel, but better than flopping.
Vigor
Vigor - 5/9/2025, 2:51 PM
Normally I can't tell where a movies marketing budget goes. But for this movie, where that 180 million went is pretty obvious
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 5/9/2025, 2:52 PM
So it passed a 100M, cool.

I bet some of the same crowd of people who went last weekend, went during the week after it was renamed to the New Avengers.
Irregular
Irregular - 5/9/2025, 2:58 PM
Eh let's wait and see how the second week drop is.

If F4 doesn't break $100 million in three days, thatttt'ssss not a good sign that all three Marvel movies in one year, failed to break $100 million in a three day weekend. But if it does not, I can imagine Disney spinning it to be the most successful opening for any Fantastic Four movie. Would be technically true if it makes just above $59 million to be honest.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/9/2025, 3:11 PM
@Irregular - There's some light in this dark dark tunnel.

NWH, DS:MOM and Deadpool & Wolverine all did well. All multiverse movies.
So if Fantastic Four does have a Council of Reeds as rumored that could help.
It might also help that it's not the MCU. If you remember when the audience became tired of the DCEU, all the DCEU movies flopped but reboots like Joker and The Batman were successful. So the fact that Fantastic Four is a kind of fresh start might actually help it.

Regardless of FF's performance though, Doomsday and Secret Wars do have a large multiverse aspect to them (by rights they should even be way larger than those movies I previously mentioned) so they have a good chance of being very big box office successes too.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/9/2025, 3:19 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Just saw it today. 5/5 f*cking Loved it! i need to digest it more but first instinct is easily top 10 MCU movies for me. who would of thought a movie with very little fighting/action/explosions would be soooo good. I LOVED the team dynamic. the writing was top notch and shocker... but when you actually make me care for the characters, like i did in this movie, it turns out to be Gooood. Florence is a Powerhouse as an actress and was great. The entire cast was great but her, pullman and harbour were standouts for me. Sentry was BOSS and i can't wait to see him unleashed against Doom and in SW. I really liked it. Just a good movie. Balanced the mental health issues (while NOT shoving it down my throat to meet an "agenda" like Alot of other MCU movies i wont name) with character growth really well. Only disappointment was i REALLY wanted/hoped that Zemo would have been pulling the strings the whole time over Val. Anyways, i really liked it alot.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/9/2025, 3:21 PM
So, wait. It's NOT the TRIUMPHANT RETURN OF THE MCU TO GREATNESS ALL HATERS SUCK IT CUE THE DISNEY FIREWORKS?

Where are the Disney Princesses on here?

Is ALL NOT GOOD anymore?

User Comment Image

