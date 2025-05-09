THUNDERBOLTS* To Pass $100M At Domestic Box Office Today; New Sentry Promo Art Revealed

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* - or The New Avengers, if you prefer - is set to hit a major box office milestone at some point today.

As the 36th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe enters its second weekend in theaters, it will become the fourth movie this year to pass $100 million domestically, joining A Minecraft Movie, Captain America: Brave New World, and Sinners.

The Jake Schreier-directed antihero team-up flick is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot, and is not likely to face much in the way of completion from any of Friday's new releases - although RLJE/Shudder's Clown in a Cornfield is sure to draw in the horror crowds.

Thunderbolts* had a reported production budget of $180 million (minus P&E), so it still has a long way to go to turn a profit for the studio. The movie does seem to be benefitting from positive reviews and word of mouth, and definitely seemed to get a boost from the New Avengers rebranding.

Check out a new teaser and some new promo art featuring Lewis Pullman suited-up as the Sentry below.

New Sentry ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ promotional art. pic.twitter.com/CbUHyASM4T — *The New Avengers News (@tbolts_news) May 9, 2025

"This has makings of a team that can raise to glory" ⚡️



Marvel Studios’ T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers is now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNeRhc pic.twitter.com/wsBce6Ihwn — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 9, 2025

Let us know what you made of Thunderbolts* The New Avengers

They have a̶r̶r̶i̶v̶e̶d̶ assembled!



T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* The New Avengers is now playing in theaters. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K https://t.co/lIUa8CJCBx pic.twitter.com/8YiRGAVpfE — Marvel Studios* (@MarvelStudios) May 5, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.