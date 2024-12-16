THUNDERBOLTS* Will Finally Reveal What Val Is Up To; New Stills Showcase Bob, OXE, And The Team Assembled

THUNDERBOLTS* Will Finally Reveal What Val Is Up To; New Stills Showcase Bob, OXE, And The Team Assembled

Thunderbolts* star Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has confirmed that the movie will pull back the curtain on the villain's plan for the MCU, while new still highlight the team, Bob, OXE, and much more...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 16, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: Entertainment Weekly

We first met Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier when she recruited U.S. Agent for reasons which, at the time, weren't made clear.

She'd later task Yelena Belova with killing Clint Barton - on behalf of Eleanor Bishop - and was revealed as the new Director of the C.I.A. in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In Thunderbolts*, it sounds like we'll finally learn what Val is up to in the MCU. "It's a completely different beast," Julia Louis-Dreyfus says of the movie in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "[It's] a real opportunity for me to really explore the Val character. You really get to know what she's made of, and even a lot of her backstory. She's in it to win it."

"You're going to see her entire plan unfold," the actor added with a smile. "It has a lot of mystery to it and there's some twists and turns that you don't see coming, which are the best kind. There's a lot of suspense, which is very groovy."

"Her intentions aren't necessarily pure," Louis-Dreyfus continued. "You've got hero, you've got anti-hero, you have villain...is there such a thing as an anti-villain?" [Some] of her earlier schemes are going to be revealed, and you're going to get a better understanding of why she behaves the way she does."

As for her dynamic with the team, it appears Val won't be quite as in control of the Thunderbolts as she'd like. "She is about four steps ahead all the time, or at least she thinks she is until she's not," she teased. "All of these characters have worked for her under certain circumstances, so she would fancy herself as a bit of a puppet master, and she's very power-hungry."

"She's a user of anti-heroes. She definitely sees herself as the leader, the organizer of this group, but I'm not sure they see her as such."

Val is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing characters we've met in the Multiverse Saga and the prevailing opinion right now is that she likely wants The Sentry for some nefarious purpose. Then again, how better to cement her position of power than by having the world's most powerful superhuman on hand?

Some new Thunderbolts* stills have also been released confirming that Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's group, OXE, will appear in the movie. Bucky, meanwhile, appears to have captured several members of the team and we later see them alongside The Sentry as "Bob."

Marvel Studios, and a crew of indie veterans, who definitely sold out, present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits.

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Are Now Taking Place - But What Exactly Is Marvel Studios Changing?
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Reshoots Are Now Taking Place - But What Exactly Is Marvel Studios Changing?
THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie; Teases Surprising And Impressive Direction
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star David Harbour Has Seen A Cut Of The Movie; Teases "Surprising" And "Impressive" Direction

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/16/2024, 8:53 AM
Taskmaster isn't making it
rexlincoln92
rexlincoln92 - 12/16/2024, 8:59 AM
Yeah, as I thought. Taskmaster must die in that first scene where they all meet. They added her in for the group shot later. There's like two clips in the trailer where Ghost is using Taskmaster's bow and arrow and her sword.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/16/2024, 9:13 AM
@rexlincoln92 - that would suck imo

I honestly thought Taskmaster was fine in BW but felt had potential especially when I heard Bucky would be in this aswell.

Both having been brainwashed former assassins could lead to them bonding and understanding each other so I hope she doesn’t die , atleast not early on.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder