THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following Glowing First Reviews

The reviews are in for Thunderbolts*, and with the general consensus being "Marvel is so back," we have a Rotten Tomatoes score for the Black Widow and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up...

By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on Thursday, and the social media reactions thus far have been overwhelmingly positive (TV spots are already hailing it as the best MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame). 

However, it's become all too commonplace for those adjective-filled X posts not to match the eventual reviews, so how is Thunderbolts* faring on Rotten Tomatoes now that the first reviews have been counted?

As we write this, Thunderbolts* has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 67 reviews. 

In terms of how this compares to other MCU movies, Thunderbolts* currently resides in the same ballpark as Captain America: Civil War (90%), Spider-Man: Far From Home (91%), and Guardians of the Galaxy (92%).

It's been a rocky few years for Marvel Studios on Rotten Tomatoes. An MCU movie receiving a "Certified Fresh" rating was once a given, but the Multiverse Saga has delivered three "Rotten" titles: Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World

While the review aggregator's popularity has waned among movie fans in recent years, it's still an important tool for studios, and a dreaded green splat can play a huge role in tanking a new release during its opening weekend. However, as we've recently seen with Sinners, critical acclaim can still help a movie achieve great financial success.

With Thunderbolts*, it will be interesting to see how it fares and whether this score will lead to the movie exceeding expectations at the box office. After all, these aren't the biggest-name characters (particularly to non-fans), so a high score like this will be hugely beneficial, especially if it translates to positive word-of-mouth. 

Are you planning to watch Thunderbolts* in theaters this weekend?

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.

ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Solid start! I'm cautiously optimistic... We'll see if I can coax the wife into seeing it this weekend.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/29/2025, 12:39 PM
@ClintthaManster - tell me about it, man. Hoping it's good.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:37 PM
@ClintthaManster - we're heading in on Sunday, can't wait.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts 91% at Rotten Tomatoes.

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 4/29/2025, 12:38 PM
Waiting for your opinion on this one, y'all.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 12:39 PM
Josh just creamed his jeans over this rating. If the reviews hold and the box office is decent, prepare for an unceasing barrage of articles.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - "Could Zack Snyder be directing Thunderbolts 2?!?!"
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 12:46 PM
@theFUZZ008 - LoL
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2025, 12:50 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I feel Josh is more of a slacks guy than jeans.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 12:59 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - sounds likes overhype and shillary. Chris Gore and Alan Ng of Filmthreat said it's pretty bad. But we shall see
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:05 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - hahaha
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:06 PM
@McMurdo - MCU overhype? That's never happened
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/29/2025, 1:07 PM
@McMurdo - I would take the words of the guy who gave us "George Lucas Raped Our Childhoods" with a punch of salt.
RolandD
RolandD - 4/29/2025, 1:16 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - we already have an unceasing barrage of articles. 😂
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 4/29/2025, 1:32 PM
@RolandD - Touché
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/29/2025, 1:33 PM
@asherman93 - nah I watch Film Threat regularly. They are pretty based on film criticism in my experience. Although I disagree with his take on the SA scene in Andor....but I know many people disliked that. It was real so I felt it appropriate for a fascist regime.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@McMurdo - Don't know Alan Ng but Chris Gore I can't take serious. Dude's been way to involved in the culture wars to take him as anything but a shill for the rights opinion.

I tend to wait for Brad Jones, dude's often reserved on his opinions for superhero movies. So if he says it's okay there's a decent chance I'll like it
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:40 PM
@McMurdo - but Vader would be totally against SA lol
ShellHead
ShellHead - 4/29/2025, 12:40 PM
I genuinely think the combination of covid, the strikes, and Chadwick Boseman's death were the main source of development problems for the MCU the last 5 years, and now that we're finally pulling away from those issues, the restoration of a normal development cycle with good writers and less reliance on streaming tie-ins will bring Marvel back to its stride.
Matador
Matador - 4/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@ShellHead - Don't forget the shitty person behind the bad CGI in the Marvel movies.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/29/2025, 1:00 PM
@ShellHead - Feige also made some big mistakes like hiring Rick and Morty writters and give them reins over to shape Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Firing Scott Derrickson was also a big L for the MCU.
cubrn
cubrn - 4/29/2025, 1:00 PM
@ShellHead - I've been saying exactly this for the longest time. COVID derailed everything. All their release dates kept playing musical chairs.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/29/2025, 1:03 PM
@ShellHead -

I think you're partially right, complete mismanagement is what I think led the downward trend.

If you count productions before Endgame, Disney TRIPLED the amount of releases after Endgame in the same time span. I've said it before on here but imo you cant triple the amount of shows/movies, and still expect everything to flow and connect the way it did before, we didn't even make it passed DS2 and Spiderman NWH before things turned into a clusterf**k behind the scenes.

Everything has been so cluttered with no one seemingly able to make up their minds, movies and shows are being rewritten and reshot right up until the last minute in some cases. They swung big after Endgames box office hoping to ride that wave, and they bit off more than they could chew creatively. Now we're left with a laundry list of plotlines going nowhere and characters getting introduced then left in the dust just as fast because Disney/Fiege have no idea how to manage it all at once.
Matador
Matador - 4/29/2025, 12:41 PM
I'm so behind on Marvel stuff I'll probably miss out on this and F4, but might catch Superman.
Blergh
Blergh - 4/29/2025, 1:41 PM
@Matador - it's indeed neat to have a fresh new start with Superman.
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/29/2025, 12:42 PM
This will underperform.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:44 PM
Anyone see MakeAmericaGrea or AllsNotGood?
ptick
ptick - 4/29/2025, 12:50 PM
@AllsGood - not me because I've decided to just start blocking everyone who is either openly not a fan of anything anymore and/or is just trolling people.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/29/2025, 1:26 PM
@AllsGood - you have 0 to shout about
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 4/29/2025, 12:45 PM
I watched Charlies spoiler free review and looks like it is actually puretty good and back to the good MCU.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/29/2025, 12:47 PM
I guess this is what happens when Chapek isn't at Disney and you don't have writers from Rick and morty working on your stuff.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 12:58 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Waldron was from Rick & Morty as was Eric Martin who did the Loki series and that’s acclaimed as one of the best post EG projects

The only real outlier there is Loveness with a Quantumania so it’s one out of 2 projects that have had writers from that show.

Actually Waldron did MoM and Jessica Gao was the showrunner on She Hulk too so four projects
AllsGood
AllsGood - 4/29/2025, 12:47 PM
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts is now 92% at Rotten Tomatoes.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/29/2025, 1:26 PM
@AllsGood - you going to do this all day?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2025, 12:47 PM
Sweet , that’s a good start so far so hopefully it stays within that range or so though ultimately I just care that it remains positively received tbh.

Hopefully this WOM leads to it doing well at the box office since it doesn’t have any big competition till MI comes out on the 23rd.

Anyway , can’t wait to see this since it apparently scratches an itch for the band of misfits/found family story that Guardians use to have!!.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/29/2025, 12:48 PM
So far so good. More optimistic than not about this one.
NGFB
NGFB - 4/29/2025, 12:49 PM
Is Rotten Tomatoes really still a thing?
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/29/2025, 12:53 PM
who would've thought that after [frick]ing up Eternals, MoM, Lady Thor, Gorr, Secret Invasion, Red Hulk, the new Cap, She Hulk, Ms Marvel, Cap Marvel, the Leader… after all this shit they decided to mix New Avengers with the Dark Avengers, call them Thunderbolts and this one they got it right. Not Secret Invasion, one of the best Marvel Comics events or Gorr one of the best Thor villains… they got it right with [frick]ing Thunderbolts* (washed up Dark Avengers) well done Kevin Feige, well done 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/29/2025, 1:05 PM
@ImNotaBot - "one of the best Marvel comics events", "one of the best Thor villains"
*laughs in comic fan who remembers all the "Are they still in the Savage Land" comments; who remembers when Gorr was considered the ultimate edgelord atheist*
I'mma spit a hot take - Gorr may not have been as huge a threat in Love and Thunder, but he was a far more compelling character than his comic counterpart.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 4/29/2025, 1:13 PM
@asherman93 - ye i agree that you have some terrible taste and takes.
