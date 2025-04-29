THUNDERBOLTS*'s Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following Glowing First Reviews

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on Thursday, and the social media reactions thus far have been overwhelmingly positive (TV spots are already hailing it as the best MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame).

However, it's become all too commonplace for those adjective-filled X posts not to match the eventual reviews, so how is Thunderbolts* faring on Rotten Tomatoes now that the first reviews have been counted?

As we write this, Thunderbolts* has a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 67 reviews.

In terms of how this compares to other MCU movies, Thunderbolts* currently resides in the same ballpark as Captain America: Civil War (90%), Spider-Man: Far From Home (91%), and Guardians of the Galaxy (92%).

It's been a rocky few years for Marvel Studios on Rotten Tomatoes. An MCU movie receiving a "Certified Fresh" rating was once a given, but the Multiverse Saga has delivered three "Rotten" titles: Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Captain America: Brave New World.

While the review aggregator's popularity has waned among movie fans in recent years, it's still an important tool for studios, and a dreaded green splat can play a huge role in tanking a new release during its opening weekend. However, as we've recently seen with Sinners, critical acclaim can still help a movie achieve great financial success.

With Thunderbolts*, it will be interesting to see how it fares and whether this score will lead to the movie exceeding expectations at the box office. After all, these aren't the biggest-name characters (particularly to non-fans), so a high score like this will be hugely beneficial, especially if it translates to positive word-of-mouth.

Are you planning to watch Thunderbolts* in theaters this weekend?

The world will know who they are ⚡️ Don't miss Marvel Studios' #Thunderbolts* only in theaters Friday. Get tickets: https://t.co/bFq0RNfp6K pic.twitter.com/EaBLraIE90 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 28, 2025

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes - Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

The cast of Thunderbolts* will be led by Florence Pugh as Yelena Boleva, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and Lewis Pullman as "Bob."

Written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo, and directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* is currently set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025.