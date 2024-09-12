TRANSFORMERS ONE: Animated Prequel Hits Rotten Tomatoes With Highest Score Of The Franchise

Transformers One is set to roll into theaters on September 20, and the first reviews for Paramount's animated prequel movie are very positive indeed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Transformers
The first reviews for Paramount Pictures' animated prequel movie, Transformers One, are in, and they are (mostly) very positive indeed - which is somewhat surprising given the mixed-negative reactions to the trailers.

The story focuses on legendary foes Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then named D-16) before they became sworn enemies as leaders of their respective Transformer factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) voices Pax, with Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as D-16, and the movie introduces the two then-friends as simple worker bots, unable to transform into their vehicle and weapon forms. As they assemble a group of fellow warriors to do battle against a mysterious, plant-like villain, they gain the ability to become "Robots in Disguise."

Though some critics weren't quite as won over by this family-friendly adventure as others (there are a couple of negative verdicts), it sounds like the studio has successfully managed to revitalize this franchise for a new generation.

Transformers One currently has a franchise-high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews.

Check out some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

"TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. In the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, TRANSFORMERS ONE features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm."

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/12/2024, 1:04 PM
i'm not watching that shit
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 9/12/2024, 1:10 PM
I don't trust these reviews ether, more shillery on full display without an ounce of shame.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 9/12/2024, 1:14 PM
I never trust first/early reviews. I was never fan of this series and other than first bay movie, all of them have been garbage so no interest in watching this.

Hope this flops hard.
CaptainMexico
CaptainMexico - 9/12/2024, 1:37 PM
@MartianManHuntr - quite a lot of hatred directed at a kids movie. Really sorry your childhood sucked so hard.
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 9/12/2024, 2:05 PM
@CaptainMexico - Nope. My childhood was ok. Just want this series to stop.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 1:15 PM
"92% of people think it was at least a 60%" fixed it for you. I strive for the day that RT ceases to exist. If only Imdb would post their rating at the same time
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/12/2024, 1:15 PM
No way it's better than Bumblebee
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 1:16 PM
It’s now at 90% from 29 reviews but so far , so good still..

Glad to hear so much praise for it since personally I liked the visuals , cast & humor (for the most part) aswell though I’m happy it does go into more dramatic or serious route which to be fair was indicated from some of the trailers.

Looking forward to seeing this take on the “origin” of the Transformers and telling of Optimus & Megatron’s story of friends to enemies!!.

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/12/2024, 1:22 PM
You mean the movie without humans was the best received? Well, shit. It’s almost as if fans want to see Transformers without all the human bullshit. Who tf knew? 🤔
mountainman
mountainman - 9/12/2024, 1:37 PM
@FireandBlood - While that is what we want, it would probably be too expensive to do in live action. A Cybertron set movie would be all CGI.

Still sucks we always get the humans being the worst parts of these movies. Even Bumblebee had the best human elements, but the family and neighbor were both mostly annoying. It was all Hailee that saved it.
StSteven
StSteven - 9/12/2024, 2:10 PM
@mountainman - Yeah, live action would be too expensive. In an interview with Di Bonaventura (the producer) recently he said that to do a movie like this in live action would cost like $500 million. So we're not getting that any time soon (or ever).
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/12/2024, 1:28 PM
Hope the next animated film is more adult -oriented like the 80s movie.
StSteven
StSteven - 9/12/2024, 2:17 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - The 80's movie is still amazing. I have every version of it that's been released on disc so far AND the special edition soundtrack that was released a couple of years ago on blue vinyl by Mondo.

I still (vaguely) remember watching it in the theaters and crying when Prime dies. Even now there are certain moments in the film that still make me a little teary. The writing is just amazing and the animation was groundbreaking at the time and still holds up. AND they somehow manage to have humans in it and have them not being annoying (even Daniel). Just a great movie all around.

As for this new one, the producer (Di Bonaventura) says that it's the first in a planned trilogy, so there's a good chance that it could follow the Star Wars pattern with the next one being darker. We'll see.

