TRANSFORMERS ONE: Animated Prequel Hits Rotten Tomatoes With Highest Score Of The Franchise

The first reviews for Paramount Pictures' animated prequel movie, Transformers One, are in, and they are (mostly) very positive indeed - which is somewhat surprising given the mixed-negative reactions to the trailers.

The story focuses on legendary foes Optimus Prime (then known as Orion Pax) and Megatron (then named D-16) before they became sworn enemies as leaders of their respective Transformer factions, the Autobots and Decepticons.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) voices Pax, with Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) as D-16, and the movie introduces the two then-friends as simple worker bots, unable to transform into their vehicle and weapon forms. As they assemble a group of fellow warriors to do battle against a mysterious, plant-like villain, they gain the ability to become "Robots in Disguise."

Though some critics weren't quite as won over by this family-friendly adventure as others (there are a couple of negative verdicts), it sounds like the studio has successfully managed to revitalize this franchise for a new generation.

Transformers One currently has a franchise-high score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 25 reviews.

Check out some of the reviews and reactions at the links below.

Other cast members include Scarlett Johansson as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

