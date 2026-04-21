Citadel Season 2 Trailer Sends Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden & Stanley Tucci On A Globe-Trotting Adventure

After a three-year hiatus, Citadel is back!

Prime Video officially set a return date for the series today, announcing that Season 2 will arrive on Wednesday, May 6. This time around, fans will be able binge the entire season immediately, as all seven episodes will be available to stream exclusively on the platform across more than 240 territories.

Today’s trailer reveals a revamped Citadel, trading Season 1's heavy drama for a more lighthearted action-comedy approach. Notably, Stanley Tucci is front and center, signaling that his character may play a much more pivotal role in the franchise’s second chapter.

In terms of this season's plotline, the synopsis reads, "When a terrifying new threat emerges, Mason Kane, Nadia Singh and Bernard Orlick are pulled back into action. Now they must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a globe-spanning mission to stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity. With blockbuster action, shocking betrayals, and an expanded ensemble of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe."

Originally envisioned as a sprawling, globe-trotting franchise, Citadel was positioned to be Prime Video’s flagship property for the mid-2020s. The streamer was initially so confident in the concept that they fast-tracked two spin-offs, Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, before the first season even premiered. However, that momentum shifted following a lukewarm critical reception and the first season’s ballooning production costs. By last year, both spin-offs were canceled, with their storylines reportedly being woven into the upcoming season two. Recent reports further suggest the studio is dissatisfied with the early footage of Season 2, fueling renewed skepticism about the franchise’s future.

The main cast is headlined by Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stanley Tucci, with fellow returning cast members including Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. New additions to the enemble include Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

Citadel season two premieres on May 6, exclusively on Prime Video!

Watch the official trailer below: