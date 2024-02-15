INVINCIBLE Season 2, Part 2 Red Band Trailer Hints At Major Character Death And The "Invincible War"

INVINCIBLE Season 2, Part 2 Red Band Trailer Hints At Major Character Death And The &quot;Invincible War&quot; INVINCIBLE Season 2, Part 2 Red Band Trailer Hints At Major Character Death And The &quot;Invincible War&quot;

Invincible is set to return for the second part of its second season on March 25, and Prime Video has now debuted a red band trailer featuring (potentially) major plot developments...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2024 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible
Source: Via Toonado.com

Prime Video has finally released the first trailer for the second part of Invincible season 2, and fans of the comic books will find a lot to be excited for here.

In the recent part 1 finale, Mark reconnected with his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, who left him close to death after their brutal battle at the end of the first season. Nolan had pretty much lost the will to live before starting a new life with the Thraxan Empire, settling down with a wife and child (Mark's half-brother).

Mark was initially furious at his father's actions, but when he learned that other Viltrumites were on their way to destroy the planet and punish Nolan for leaving Earth, he decided to join forces with his dad to prevent a massacre.

Despite putting up a good fight and almost emerging victorious, Nolan has his back broken, and Mark is given an impossible choice: Either take his father's place and conquer Earth, or witness the destruction of the entire human race.

Whatever decision Invincible makes (or tells them he does), he appears to be continuing his crime-fighting career on Earth  - but will it all be for nothing?

The promo reveals that most of the Thraxans (including Nolan's family) survived the attack, but Mark decides to return to his own planet, which is now under threat from some powerful new supervillains. Then, right at the end, we get a pretty big hint that a major character will be killed-off, and a possible tease of the event known as Invincible War!

Check out the red band teaser at the link below.

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.

INVINCIBLE Returns On First Season 2, Part 2 Poster
Related:

INVINCIBLE Returns On First Season 2, Part 2 Poster
INVINCIBLE: Second Half Of Season 2 Will Arrive On Prime Video In Time For Comic Book's 21st Anniversary
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE: Second Half Of Season 2 Will Arrive On Prime Video In Time For Comic Book's 21st Anniversary
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

JakeDaSnakkke - 2/15/2024, 7:16 PM
When you're sitting on the john, and your toilet paper's gone....
tylerzero - 2/15/2024, 7:29 PM
@JakeDaSnakkke -

GetsugaTensho22 - 2/15/2024, 7:47 PM
@JakeDaSnakkke - just get a bidet.
Worse case, a bottle of water.
Bucnastydathird - 2/15/2024, 7:24 PM
Ok shawty!!!💪🏾
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 7:40 PM
Can't wait. Still the best superhero show out there and it's not really close.
TiberiousOmega - 2/15/2024, 7:46 PM
Great show!! Looking forward to this second half of season 2. Hopefully we get season 3 at the end of the year/early 25.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/15/2024, 7:48 PM
OT: Dune part II reviews and boy oh boy I can't f*cking wait to see this. Movie of the year incoming

https://sffgazette.com/sci_fi/dune/dune-part-two-social-media-reactions-land---does-it-live-up-to-denis-villeneuves-first-movie-a7723#gs.4j621m
ModHaterSLADE - 2/15/2024, 7:53 PM
Damn this week has been pretty damn good with the trailers. X-Men 97, Invincible, and Deadpool all in the same week. I love it.

FusionWarrior - 2/15/2024, 7:57 PM
BRING IT!
vectorsigma - 2/15/2024, 8:05 PM
Will start s2 soon.

Try watching Pantheon and thank me later.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder