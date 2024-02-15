INVINCIBLE Season 2, Part 2 Red Band Trailer Hints At Major Character Death And The "Invincible War"

Prime Video has finally released the first trailer for the second part of Invincible season 2, and fans of the comic books will find a lot to be excited for here.

In the recent part 1 finale, Mark reconnected with his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, who left him close to death after their brutal battle at the end of the first season. Nolan had pretty much lost the will to live before starting a new life with the Thraxan Empire, settling down with a wife and child (Mark's half-brother).

Mark was initially furious at his father's actions, but when he learned that other Viltrumites were on their way to destroy the planet and punish Nolan for leaving Earth, he decided to join forces with his dad to prevent a massacre.

Despite putting up a good fight and almost emerging victorious, Nolan has his back broken, and Mark is given an impossible choice: Either take his father's place and conquer Earth, or witness the destruction of the entire human race.

Whatever decision Invincible makes (or tells them he does), he appears to be continuing his crime-fighting career on Earth - but will it all be for nothing?

The promo reveals that most of the Thraxans (including Nolan's family) survived the attack, but Mark decides to return to his own planet, which is now under threat from some powerful new supervillains. Then, right at the end, we get a pretty big hint that a major character will be killed-off, and a possible tease of the event known as Invincible War!

Check out the red band teaser at the link below.

Ah, Thursday. Invincible Season 2, Part 2 Trailer Day!!! pic.twitter.com/zc352OvHpO — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 15, 2024

Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Tatiana Maslany, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, and Shantel VanSanten joined the season 2 cast as guest stars.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an hour-long, adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible's voice cast also features (deep breath):

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Debbie Grayson, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells (Black Monday) as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Amber Bennett, Walton Goggins (Vice Principals) as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Donald Ferguson/Doc Seismic, Khary Payton (Young Justice) as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond) as Robot, Malese Jow (The Vampire Diaries) as Kate Cha/Dupli-Kate, and Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo) as Shrinking Ray.