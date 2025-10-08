THE BOYS: An Adult Toy Based On... The Deep's Octopus Lover Ambrosius Is Now Available - NSFW

We've seen a lot of bizarre movie and TV tie-in merchandise over the years, but this definitely takes the weirdness to a whole new level.

Prime Video has teamed-up with Adam and Eve to create a new adult toy based on The Deep's octopus lover, Ambrosius, from The Boys. Why the prospect of getting intimate with a silicone mollusc would be appealing to anyone is beyond us, but it might make for a fun collectible for a mega-fan of the show, even if they had no intention of actually using it.

But hey, no judgement here! If you're interested, and a demented pervert (just kidding), you can click here to purchase.

"Experience indulgent pleasure with the The Boys Ambrosius Adult Toy, inspired by The Deep’s octopus lover. Crafted from 100% body-safe silicone, this hypoallergenic toy offers a smooth touch without motors or batteries. The E-Z grip tentacle fits comfortably in your hand, its ribbed and nubbed tunnel enhances stimulation, and the close-ended design intensifies sensations. Care for The Boys Ambrosius, and she’ll reciprocate. Waterproof. 6.8 by 2.75 inches. Silicone."

You can check out some images along with an unboxing video featuring Deep actor Chse Crawford below.

Poor Ambrosius didn't make it to the final season of The Boys, but if you want a recap - with potential spoilers - read on.

In the season 4 finale, Homelander took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," creator Eric Kripke said of the final season during an interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) added: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offered Starr. “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.