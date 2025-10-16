THE BOYS: Eric Kripke Confirms No DIABOLICAL Season 2; Shares Uncertain Update On Wider Franchise's Future

The Boys is set to conclude with Season 5. However, the franchise looks set to continue with The Boys: Mexico, Vought Rising, and Gen V. The Prime Video series also had an animated spin-off, The Boys: Diabolical, though it's been three years since the first batch of episodes dropped.

The Wrap recently caught up with The Boys showrunner and franchise executive producer Eric Kripke, and learned where things currently stand with plans to tell more stories when the main series concludes.

"'Mexico' is just being developed right now. The pilot script is being written," he told the trade. "Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer] is a wonderful writer and I think it’s hilarious. I hope it gets made, but [it’s] just in that development phase."

"I don’t think there’s going to be a Season 2 of 'Diabolical,'" Kripke added. "It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven’t gotten a go ahead on that."

The Supernatural creator went on to say that he doesn't anticipate recent leadership changes at Amazon impacting plans for the franchise, but pointed out that any show set in the world of The Boys needs to bring in viewers to "justify more of them."

"We have a plan for 'Gen V' Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers," Kripke confirmed. "So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3."

"Same applies to 'Vought Rising' Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up."

He added that "the universe post-'The Boys' Season 5 is such a fascinating universe," teasing that there's still plenty of stories to explore. Kripke also said that he's optimistic about Gen V Season 3 being part of the franchise's future, but reiterated it hasn't been greenlit yet.

If interest begins to wane in The Boys, then the clock may be ticking on this comic book world. The response to recent seasons hasn't been as positive as the first couple, and the show's politics continue to divide opinions in a divided world.

Like The Walking Dead, any spin-offs may only appeal to hardcore fans of the franchise (which, in the age of streaming, may not secure them the viewership they need to continue).

Have you been watching Gen V Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.