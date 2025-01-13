THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Confirm Major Plot Point; Reveal First Look At New Supe Team - SPOILERS

THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Confirm Major Plot Point; Reveal First Look At New Supe Team - SPOILERS

Some new photos from the set of the fifth and final season of The Boys have been shared online, and they reveal a first glimpse of some new Supes that will be joining the fray...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 13, 2025 04:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

In the season 4 finale of The Boys, Homelander took a major step towards taking full control of the United States by removing all political obstacles and rounding-up his enemies, including Mother's Milk, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Hughie (only Starlight and Butcher remain at large).

It was strongly hinted that Homelander's plan would involve interning those who opposed him (and possibly even all humans, eventually) in prison camps, and we now have confirmation that "Freedom Camps" will indeed be employed for this purpose.

These latest set photos reveal adverts for the camps on the sides of some buses, which also provide a first look at new Supe team, Teenage Kix.

This group is a parody of the likes of the Young Avengers and Teen Titans, and counts A-Train, Sister Sage and the late Popclaw among its former members. In the comics, the roster also includes Big Game, Jetstreak, Hyperion, Shout Out and Mesme.

Check out the photos at the link below.

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season last year, show runner Eric Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Feature An Appropriately Twisted Spoiler For Homelander's America
Related:

THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Feature An Appropriately Twisted Spoiler For Homelander's America
THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Shares A Bloody First Look At The Returning Billy Butcher In Season 5 BTS Photo
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Star Karl Urban Shares A Bloody First Look At The Returning Billy Butcher In Season 5 BTS Photo

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/13/2025, 4:17 PM
Its no funy to parody Trump, this series should be parodying Kamala downfall or be cancelled
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/13/2025, 4:23 PM
I will never understand the interest in this.

The comic alone was schlock and the show appears to just continue that glorification of degeneracy. Only with a more overt political message.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 1/13/2025, 4:23 PM
I got about 4 episodes in to the college spin off show and dropped off. Didn't interest me. But then I got to the finale of the Boys last season and I'm pretty sure finishing that show was required viewing, but I kinda hoped that wouldn't be a thing moving forward. Maybe I will have to go back and finish that show.
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 1/13/2025, 4:29 PM
@TheVandalore - gen-v isnt that bad, at all

I actually enjoyed it more than seasons 3 or 4 of the main show
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/13/2025, 4:43 PM
Cool!!.

I wonder if we see Teenage Kix on this show or maybe Gen V?.

Given that it’s the last season of the main show , I wouldn’t be surprised if they are teased here and we then see them in the latter (given that Gen V is more teen or young adult oriented , that would make sense imo).

Anyway looking forward to S5 , hope they wrap up the show well since I have been a big fan thus far!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder