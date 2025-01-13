THE BOYS Season 5 Set Photos Confirm Major Plot Point; Reveal First Look At New Supe Team - SPOILERS

In the season 4 finale of The Boys, Homelander took a major step towards taking full control of the United States by removing all political obstacles and rounding-up his enemies, including Mother's Milk, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Hughie (only Starlight and Butcher remain at large).

It was strongly hinted that Homelander's plan would involve interning those who opposed him (and possibly even all humans, eventually) in prison camps, and we now have confirmation that "Freedom Camps" will indeed be employed for this purpose.

These latest set photos reveal adverts for the camps on the sides of some buses, which also provide a first look at new Supe team, Teenage Kix.

This group is a parody of the likes of the Young Avengers and Teen Titans, and counts A-Train, Sister Sage and the late Popclaw among its former members. In the comics, the roster also includes Big Game, Jetstreak, Hyperion, Shout Out and Mesme.

Check out the photos at the link below.

New set photos for The Boys season 5 via Reddit.



It looks like the supes will be putting The Boys into freedom camps, places disguised as 'liberating the truth' when nothing but violence and torture towards humans



Teenage Kix - young superhero team, likely to appear in S5. pic.twitter.com/U7ka0im3Du — Roxy Canning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🧙‍♂️🦔#VoughtRising❗ (@spn678) January 13, 2025

While speaking to TV Guide about his plans for the final season last year, show runner Eric Kripke was asked if he's already decided who is going to survive and who will come to a no-doubt messy end.

"Anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it. We have a certain sense of who live and who dies, but we don't have it all totally figured out. But you get to do the final season of a show and go out on your own terms, so not everyone's making it through."

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.