THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Talks Season 5 Ending And Whether Those Characters Will Return In Spin-offs

The Boys Season 5 will be the show's last, although the franchise will continue to expand with Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico (the former is already in production; the latter remains in development). Gen V hasn't been confirmed for Season 3, while the animated Diabolical has been cancelled.

The main series has already deviated from the comics in many ways, meaning we don't know exactly how this story ends. Talking to Variety about Gen V's Season 2 finale, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed what he's hoping to achieve with The Boys' final batch of episodes.

"I would say we’re trying to land the plane on, really, the primary concerns of 'The Boys,'" he explained, "which are Butcher vs. Homelander; the love story of Hughie and Annie; the fraught big brother/little brother relationship of Butcher and Hughie — all the things that 'The Boys' are about, we’re trying to bring to a conclusion in a surprising and emotional way."

Kripke always wanted to end Supernatural after five seasons, and has repeatedly said that he pictured a similar roadmap for The Boys.

When it comes to expanding the franchise, he confirmed that The Boys: Mexico is "still in the works" and added, "Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who’s an amazing writer, is writing drafts right now. It’s in development. I think it’s hilarious. But we’ll see, it’s going through the bumpy rapids of development. It would take place at some point after Season 5 of 'The Boys.'"

Pushed on whether we'll see characters from The Boys live on in shows like that and a potential Gen V Season 3, Kripke teased, "Yes, that would be the hope, that there’s certain characters that we could cross over into 'The Boys' Mexico [spinoff]. But we’ll see."

While interest appears to have somewhat waned in The Boys in recent years, The Walking Dead is proof that a franchise can live on even when the main series is over. Dead City is on its third season, while work is underway on a fourth and final batch of episodes for Daryl Dixon.

With that in mind, there's plenty of room for The Boys franchise to expand. How interested fans will be in these spin-offs is another matter.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys Season 5 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys returns to Prime Video for its fifth and final season in 2026.