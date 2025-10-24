THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Talks Season 5 Ending And Whether Those Characters Will Return In Spin-offs

THE BOYS Showrunner Eric Kripke Talks Season 5 Ending And Whether Those Characters Will Return In Spin-offs

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has talked about how he intends to end the series with its upcoming fifth season, and reveals whether characters from the show could appear in the planned spin-offs...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 24, 2025 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys
Source: Variety

The Boys Season 5 will be the show's last, although the franchise will continue to expand with Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico (the former is already in production; the latter remains in development). Gen V hasn't been confirmed for Season 3, while the animated Diabolical has been cancelled.

The main series has already deviated from the comics in many ways, meaning we don't know exactly how this story ends. Talking to Variety about Gen V's Season 2 finale, showrunner Eric Kripke revealed what he's hoping to achieve with The Boys' final batch of episodes.

"I would say we’re trying to land the plane on, really, the primary concerns of 'The Boys,'" he explained, "which are Butcher vs. Homelander; the love story of Hughie and Annie; the fraught big brother/little brother relationship of Butcher and Hughie — all the things that 'The Boys' are about, we’re trying to bring to a conclusion in a surprising and emotional way."

Kripke always wanted to end Supernatural after five seasons, and has repeatedly said that he pictured a similar roadmap for The Boys

When it comes to expanding the franchise, he confirmed that The Boys: Mexico is "still in the works" and added, "Gareth [Dunnet-Alcocer], who’s an amazing writer, is writing drafts right now. It’s in development. I think it’s hilarious. But we’ll see, it’s going through the bumpy rapids of development. It would take place at some point after Season 5 of 'The Boys.'"

Pushed on whether we'll see characters from The Boys live on in shows like that and a potential Gen V Season 3, Kripke teased, "Yes, that would be the hope, that there’s certain characters that we could cross over into 'The Boys' Mexico [spinoff]. But we’ll see."

While interest appears to have somewhat waned in The Boys in recent years, The Walking Dead is proof that a franchise can live on even when the main series is over. Dead City is on its third season, while work is underway on a fourth and final batch of episodes for Daryl Dixon

With that in mind, there's plenty of room for The Boys franchise to expand. How interested fans will be in these spin-offs is another matter. 

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural).

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys Season 5 stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys returns to Prime Video for its fifth and final season in 2026.

GEN V Stills Reveal Official Look At Every Season 2 THE BOYS Character Cameo - SPOILERS
Related:

GEN V Stills Reveal Official Look At Every Season 2 THE BOYS Character Cameo - SPOILERS
GEN V Season 2 Concludes With Surprising Deaths, Cameos, And A Major Tease For THE BOYS S5 - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

GEN V Season 2 Concludes With Surprising Deaths, Cameos, And A Major Tease For THE BOYS S5 - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CplHicks
CplHicks - 10/24/2025, 8:58 AM
Serious question. Why Mexico? Is that a setting in a comics run?
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 10/24/2025, 10:10 AM
@CplHicks - According to the US census, the Hispanic population is the largest minority group in the United States. So not only is Spanish the most common non-English language spoken in US, but it's also the second largest language spoken as a first language in the world, with English being the third, according Ethnologue. The show is made by Americans, set in America, and they may have a large Spanish speaking demographic that watch the show, and may even have a user base largely comprising of Spanish speakers. Therefore, given those metrics, they decided a spin-off set in Mexico might seem like a good opportunity to capitalise on.
Killuminatic
Killuminatic - 10/24/2025, 10:13 AM
To answer your second question though, I'm not sure, as I haven't read these comics either.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/24/2025, 11:09 AM
@CplHicks - they did some globe trotting in the comics between Russia, UK, and US, I dont remember Mexico being a country visited, if it was it was a quick panel or two. why Mexico? pretty much what killuminatic said, and the fact there are plenty of cartels to use as cannon fodder
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 9:05 AM
Cool , I have been a big fan of the show thus far so looking forward to seeing them hopefully wrap it up well!!.

I still think the ending will be Butcher makes amends with the Boys and takes out himself & Homelander with Ryan then being adopted by Annie and Hughie…

My original theorized ending was that we would flash forward to a young man who would be Ryan doing superheroics like saving civilians & such thus hopefully bringing in an actual age of inspired heroes but with these spin-offs in play , a conclusion like that seems unlikely but we’ll see.

Anyway , not too interested in the other spinoffs as of now though that could change once we see & hear more details (still need to watch Gen V aswell).
Doodoopaypa
Doodoopaypa - 10/24/2025, 9:05 AM
Planned 5 year arc from Kripke, sounds familiar. Probably get revived and run for 10 more off and on years.
Titan417
Titan417 - 10/24/2025, 9:06 AM
The Boys has been a really great show. You just never know what you will see next. It’s definitely edgy but it’s fun also. Great mixture for a comic book tv show.
TowelSeatbelt
TowelSeatbelt - 10/24/2025, 12:49 PM
@Titan417 - lol exact opposite of true. You know everything you'll see next, all the show is is "[insert superhero]...but a messed up version!"
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 10:04 AM
All I want to see is Butcher beating the sh1t and humbling Homelander. That'll bring me so much pleasure I'll need to have my sock puppet of love with me.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/24/2025, 10:05 AM
the sh1t *out of
centaur
centaur - 10/24/2025, 10:41 AM
jolly good show.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/24/2025, 11:14 AM
Some slumps here and there but overall a good show in my opinion. Hope they stick the landing. I loved the comic when I was younger, it was the first time id seen an R rated more realistic take on supes. They changed some things but so far seems like it has worked out. Sometimes I feel like the humor is too over the top but not nearly as bad a s gen v
TowelSeatbelt
TowelSeatbelt - 10/24/2025, 12:48 PM
Have at it, no one's watching at this point
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/24/2025, 1:25 PM
This show blows. Edgelord crap that thinks it is smarter satire than it is while really getting by on schlock shock value.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:13 PM
@MrDandy - The comics are this times 10000 lol.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/24/2025, 2:13 PM
Season 3 and 4 was terrible. I liked Gen V Season 1 but i'm not hearing good things. I'm terrified for Season 5, because Kripke's brain has rotted.

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder