DOCTOR WHO: Ncuti Gatwa Makes Early Debut As Fifteenth Doctor In AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME Edit

This past Thursday marked Doctor Who's official 60th anniversary, and while the first of three new specials will air on BBC/Disney+ later today, BBC Four in the UK recently celebrated by re-airing An Adventure in Space and Time.

Plenty of fans probably decided not to rewatch it, but those who did were treated by a surprise appearance from the Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa!

The 2013 drama detailed the creation and early years of the long-running sci-fi series, ending with actor William Hartnell (played by Game of Thrones' David Bradley) being forced to leave his role behind as the First Doctor due to health issues. That was what opened the door to all those regenerations, of course, and the original cut of An Adventure in Space and Time concluded with Hartnell seeing a vision of a future Doctor who assures him everything will be okay.

In 2013, that was Matt Smith, but Gatwa has now been edited into the scene and is shown giving Bradley a reassuring wink and smile.

This comes after recent comments from the actor in which he revealed he'd "shot a scene, somehow, with the first-ever Doctor, William Hartnell." There's a chance he was referring to something else, but we'd bet on it being this surprise cameo.

Here's the moment Ncuti Gatwa appears as the Fifteenth Doctor in a new 60th anniversary version of 'An Adventure in Space and Time'! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Ax9nClHCV0 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 24, 2023

The BBC has also released a new video featuring narration by Eighth Doctor Paul McGann which sees him break down what makes Doctor Who unique. Footage of all the previous Doctors plays, as does a new look at Gatwa's iteration and the character's latest companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

"A handsome young man! Marvellous cheekbones," legendary Doctor Who star Tom Baker, the Fourth Doctor, recently said of Gatwa. "These things are important as you get near to death. Knowing anything is a bit dangerous when you play [The Doctor]. It's better to know nothing. And to be good-natured."

"The trick is to respond generously to other actors, which halves your task because you don't have to be driving it all the time."

Doctor Who returns this weekend with three special episodes with Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa's first appearance as the Fifteenth Doctor is also expected to air over the festive period. Season 1 doesn't have a confirmed premiere date but is expected to premiere in early 2024.

