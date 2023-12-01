DOCTOR WHO: New Stills, Synopsis, And Casting Details For Christmas Special Starring Ncuti Gatwa

DOCTOR WHO: New Stills, Synopsis, And Casting Details For Christmas Special Starring Ncuti Gatwa DOCTOR WHO: New Stills, Synopsis, And Casting Details For Christmas Special Starring Ncuti Gatwa

BBC has shared a new look at the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, revealing new story and casting details along with still which showcase Ncuti Gatwa (Barbie) and Millie Gibson (Coronation Street).

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2023 04:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

David Tennant recently returned to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor in the first of three specials. However, this December will also see the release of a Christmas episode featuring Ncuti Gatwa's first adventure as the Fifteenth Doctor. 

Unsurprisingly, we recently learned that it will premiere on Christmas Day on Disney+ in the U.S. and BBC in the UK. The episode will be titled "The Church on Ruby Road," likely a reference to the Doctor's new companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. 

We now have a new look at their first team-up and it appears the Doctor and Ruby will find themselves in hot water. There are also some very atmospheric shots of the show's holiday setting, along with guest star Davina McCall (who, if you're outside of the UK, isn't likely to be someone you'll recognise). 

The Christmas special will be followed by an eight-episode season 1 in 2024 which will put Gatwa and Gibson front and centre. While "The Church on Ruby Road" will be the former's first full-blown episode as the Doctor, we're expecting Tennant's Doctor to regenerate into this new iteration in the final of those 60th-anniversary episodes. 

BBC has also confirmed that the special will star Michelle Greenidge and Angela Wynter as Ruby's adoptive mother Carla and grandmother Cherry, along with Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. 

"Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby," reads a brief synopsis. "Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together..."

Check out those new stills below. 

Looks pretty good, right? We also have a clip from tomorrow's second 60th anniversary special, "Wild Blue Yonder," below (via SFFGazette.com). 

Doctor Who is the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 60 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a massive global following, with 9.6m fans across social platforms/channels and 100m video views on YouTube in the last year alone. 

The 60th-anniversary specials are written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Rachel Talalay, Tom Kingsley, and Chanya Button, respectively. We're still waiting for additional details on the aforementioned Christmas episode. 

Are you excited to see Gatwa's debut as the Doctor? As always, keep checking back here for more on Doctor Who as we have it!

DOCTOR WHO: THE STAR BEAST Ending Explained - What Happens To Donna When She's Reunited With The Doctor?
Related:

DOCTOR WHO: THE STAR BEAST Ending Explained - What Happens To Donna When She's Reunited With The Doctor?
DOCTOR WHO: Ncuti Gatwa Makes Early Debut As Fifteenth Doctor In AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME Edit
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO: Ncuti Gatwa Makes Early Debut As Fifteenth Doctor In AN ADVENTURE IN SPACE AND TIME Edit
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Origame - 12/1/2023, 5:26 AM
Yeah, but what can he know as a male presenting time lord 🤣
Apophis71 - 12/1/2023, 5:27 AM
Placinga a bet now Ruby will be connected to the Doctors Grand Daughter, be such an RTD thing to do that she turns out to be his Great Grand dauhter or some such.
Tasmaniac - 12/1/2023, 5:37 AM
Christ, I couldn’t even get through half of the first special. Propaganda pushing bullshit about as subtle as a brick through your front window. Tennant was my favourite Doctor by far and I was so excited to see him back (though I have always hated Donna). Now I can’t see myself even watching the rest of it. They’ve taken an absolute shit on the legacy of the 10th Doctor, all to push an agenda. They should be ashamed of themselves.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder