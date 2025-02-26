DOCTOR WHO Season 2 Premiere Date And Posters Revealed; Alan Cumming Joins Cast As Animated Character

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, Doctor Who will return with its second season on Saturday, April 12 on Disney+ where available and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-episode season will be released weekly.

In season 2, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.

It's also been revealed that Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming (X2: X-Men United, The Traitors) will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.

However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside - and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode "The Witchfinders."

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies shared, "Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of 'Doctor Who' wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS."

Doctor Who season 2 stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Doctor Who is one of the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world with legions of fans across the globe since it was launched by the BBC in 1963. Ncuti Gatwa took on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in The Church On Ruby Road.

Rumours continue to swirl about Disney pulling the plug on its deal with BBC after season 2. Viewership has reportedly been significantly lower than the House of Mouse expected, meaning Doctor Who hasn't been a good return on the studio's investment.

There's even chatter about the series being shelved for at least half a decade as the BBC goes back to the drawing board. Now, we'll have to wait and see whether this season marks Gatwa's farewell as the iconic Time Lord.

As noted, Doctor Who will return on April 12. Take a closer look at some posters and a first look at Mr Ring-a-Ding below.