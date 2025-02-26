DOCTOR WHO Season 2 Premiere Date And Posters Revealed; Alan Cumming Joins Cast As Animated Character

DOCTOR WHO Season 2 Premiere Date And Posters Revealed; Alan Cumming Joins Cast As Animated Character

Disney+ and BBC have revealed when Doctor Who returns for its second season, sharing new posters and a first look at an animated character, Mr Ring-a-Ding, played by X2: X-Men United star Alan Cumming.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 26, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Doctor Who
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.comDoctor Who will return with its second season on Saturday, April 12 on Disney+ where available and exclusively on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK. New episodes from the eight-episode season will be released weekly. 

In season 2, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before.

It's also been revealed that Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming (X2: X-Men UnitedThe Traitors) will guest star in the second episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.

However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside - and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode "The Witchfinders."

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies shared, "Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of 'Doctor Who' wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS."

Doctor Who season 2 stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Previously announced guest cast includes Rose Ayling-Ellis, Christopher Chung, Anita Dobson, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave, and Susan Twist.

Doctor Who is one of the longest-running action-adventure television series in the world with legions of fans across the globe since it was launched by the BBC in 1963. Ncuti Gatwa took on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor in The Church On Ruby Road.

Rumours continue to swirl about Disney pulling the plug on its deal with BBC after season 2. Viewership has reportedly been significantly lower than the House of Mouse expected, meaning Doctor Who hasn't been a good return on the studio's investment. 

There's even chatter about the series being shelved for at least half a decade as the BBC goes back to the drawing board. Now, we'll have to wait and see whether this season marks Gatwa's farewell as the iconic Time Lord. 

As noted, Doctor Who will return on April 12. Take a closer look at some posters and a first look at Mr Ring-a-Ding below. 

DOCTOR WHO May Be Canceled And Shelved For 5 Years Following Backlash To Woke Storylines
Related:

DOCTOR WHO May Be Canceled And Shelved For 5 Years Following Backlash To "Woke" Storylines
DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings Joy To The World As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!
Recommended For You:

DOCTOR WHO Christmas Special Trailer Brings "Joy To The World" As The Doctor Meets...The Doctor?!

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Crtdacct2say
Crtdacct2say - 2/26/2025, 11:44 AM
I enjoyed last season. Bit rough in parts but I think they are still fine tuning things. I liked the most recent Christmas special as well. Gatwa is a good Doctor but I think he just needs more time to show it
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/26/2025, 11:46 AM
Dr Who.

Just became too woke.

I mean I'm up for some colour but this was just too pretty for the show.

For [frick]s Sake
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 2/26/2025, 12:02 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - errrrr, doctor who was always “woke”.

During and after Chibnall’s run, the BBC basically started pandering and virtue signalling, which meant the actual stories and characters suffered. That and the terrible acting (Whitaker and Gatwa are great as the doctor - it’s the choice of actors for the companions that are bad).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:33 PM
@DrSmoonk -

The Marxists have taken the wokeness beyond the pale.

With many franchises, music companies, comic book companies, book companies, video game companies, political parties, schools, businesses, libraries, churches, et al.

It's time to start standing up, stop backing down, boycotting, and resisting.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/26/2025, 11:48 AM
Interesting choice that they went the minstrel show route when designing the cartoon guy... I thought this show was the wokest thing in existence

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/26/2025, 11:52 AM
@UncleHarm1 - It's good to get a good stretch in first thing in the morning.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:34 PM
@UncleHarm1 -

Hey, you voted for Kamala, don't be racist.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/26/2025, 11:54 AM
Wasn’t there an episode in the last season that had Dr Who’s lowest ratings of all time?

Seems like a lot of Dr Who fans are not enjoying the current direction.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/26/2025, 12:00 PM
@mountainman - I stopped watching during Capaldi's final season. Everything i've seen since then points to a steady stumble downward and I'm glad I never went back to it.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 2/26/2025, 12:03 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Capaldi was peak for me. Absolutely loved his run. Far too downhill since then.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/26/2025, 12:06 PM
@DrSmoonk - I thought he was an amazing Doctor. His first season's episodes mostly hit with a couple misses. His second season just didn't land for me as much. The man deserved better writers because he was a great Doctor.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/26/2025, 12:10 PM
@TheFinestSmack - Capaldi was also the last doctor I watched. Eccleston was the first I watched all the way through. Tried the older stuff and it’s not quite my thing and I have zero desire to watch the current or previous Doctors. I’ve seen clips here and there and know that it isn’t for me.

Apparently based on the ratings being in the basement, many others feel the same way.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:37 PM
@mountainman -

A lot of fans of many franchises are not enjoying the direction liberals have taken them in.

If you ever liked a franchise, and it's gone absurdly woke, stop spending money on it.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/26/2025, 12:43 PM
@mountainman - I remember we watched Jodie's first episode just because we liked that actress in other things and we never liked it enough to watch more. After what I saw they did with her Cursed Child episode, I was done. They killed the show for good with that. The OLD OLD stuff is tough to watch. I've checked out episodes from every previous Doctor but it ain't my thing either. I'll always cherish the Eccelston-Smith era.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 12:01 PM

They absolutely ruined and destroyed Doctor Who.

It wasn't really the pathetic pandering and social message crap that killed it. Forgetting all that, the show is now just downright horrible. Bad writing, direction, acting, & coherence. SOOOOOOO bad.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:28 PM
@DocSpock -

Let's be fair to all the woke scumbags working on Doctor Who, their woke things were also flaming arrows shot at the franchise.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/26/2025, 12:40 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -

Certainly. But if they had made a great show, they would have easily gotten away with it in jolly old England.

But they put all of their energy and thoughts into that garbage and none into actually making a good show.

Pretty much like the Marvels, but far far worse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 12:06 PM
Nice posters , especially the one featuring The Doctor!!.

Also great to have Alan Cumming back in DW…

I enjoyed his King James back during Series 11 but it’s nice to have him back as such a unique and seemingly villainous character within the lore of the show.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I liked Series 14/S1 so looking forward to more!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/26/2025, 12:12 PM
Overall I enjoyed S1, looking forward to it.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:22 PM
@ModHaterSLADE -

This is one of the least surprising surprising things I've read today.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 2/26/2025, 12:15 PM
Season 1 was a massive improvement over the Jodie Whitaker take but still not back up to the quality of the Tennant/Smith years. Hopefully they can continue the positive trajectory with this new season.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:26 PM
@MrDandy -

The owner would have to change trajectory to go in a positive trajectory.

Doctor Who has been overtaken by Marxists in the way that Hydra overtook SHIELD.

Fire all the Marxists, get some good writers and showrunners, and find a talented and entertaining White Englishman to play the Doctor.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/26/2025, 12:16 PM
Kleet DeMayo
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:21 PM
Another franchise Disney has helped burn to the ground.
InfraMan
InfraMan - 2/26/2025, 12:34 PM
Cool, I’ll be looking forward to this! The last season (for the most part) was a welcome return to form after the abysmal Jodie Whittaker years… sorry, Jodie!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/26/2025, 12:38 PM
@InfraMan -

This is why we can't have nice things.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/26/2025, 12:44 PM
@InfraMan - there were things I liked about the Jodie & Chibnall era but I sadly overall was not a big fan

No fault of Jodie’s , she did well with what she had.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder