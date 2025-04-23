LANTERNS Adds Paul Ben-Victor As A Mysterious "Extraterrestrial" Villain - Could This Be Atrocitus?

Lanterns has been filming for a while at this stage, but we have word on yet another late addition to the cast of the DC Studios/HBO series.

Deadline reports that veteran actor Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This) is set for a key recurring role as Antaan, "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms."

Antaan isn't an established DC Comics character, and based on the description above, there's speculation that Ben-Victor could actually be playing Atrocitus.

Introduced in Green Lantern vol. 4 #25 back in 2008, Atros witnessed the deaths of his wife and children when the rogue Manhunters laid waste to Space Sector 666. Renaming himself "Atrocitus", he and four survivors formed a terrorist cabal known as the Five Inversions, who made it their mission to destroy the Guardians of the Universe and all who served them.

There's always a chance this Antaan is an original character created for the show, but it would seem like an odd move when Atrocitus' backstory and motivations are so similar.

This is who I was teasing when I said there would be another villain in Lanterns. I believed he would be Atrocitus but they’re still referring to him as Antaan. Also I know they wanted to cast a tall actor but he’s is 5’7. Not sure if it’s Atrocitus in disguise or an OC https://t.co/7FkndNZbKi — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) April 23, 2025

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

The cast also includes Kelly MacDonald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ulrich Thomsen, who will play the villainous Sinestro.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."