LANTERNS Casts DEADWOOD And LOOPER Actor Garret Dillahunt In Villainous Role

A recent casting rumor has now been confirmed, with Garret Dillahunt (Deadwood, Looper, The Last House of the Left) joining HBO's Lanterns series in a villainous role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 01, 2024 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

As HBO's Lanterns series continues to round out its supporting cast, the latest addition is an actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years, Garret Dillahunt.

According to Deadline, Dillahunt will play a villain, but his character doesn't appear to be anyone we might know from the comics.

Described as a "modern cowboy," William Macon is a "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

Dillahunt has a lot of experience playing villains, with appearances in the likes of The Last House on the Left, Looper, and HBO's Deadwood, in which he played two completely different characters (really three if you count his cameo in the movie).

Dillahunt joins the recently cast Kelly Macdonald (Trainspotting, No Country For Old Men) as Sheriff Kerry, Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Hal Jordan.

Nexus Point News first reported that Dillahunt was in talks, so it's probably safe to assume that Poorna Jagannathan has also joined the project.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

