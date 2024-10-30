LANTERNS: Kelly Macdonald Officially Joins Cast - Find Out Who She's Playing

LANTERNS: Kelly Macdonald Officially Joins Cast - Find Out Who She's Playing

Kelly Macdonald has officially signed on for a supporting role on the upcoming DCU Lanterns series, and we know who she's set to play...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 30, 2024
Confirming a recent casting rumor, the trades are reporting that Kelly Macdonald has now officially signed on for a supporting role in HBO's Lanterns series.

We had heard that the Scottish actress - who has appeared in the likes of Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men and Boardwalk Empire - was up for the role of Hal Jordan's love-interest, which led to speculation that she might be playing Star Sapphire.

While her character is expected to become romantically involved with Jordan, she doesn't appear to be playing an established DC Comics hero or villain.

According to THR, Macdonald will play Sheriff Kerry, "a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface."

Macdonald joins Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) as Hal Jordan.

In addition, Nexus Point News is reporting that Garret Dillahunt and Poorna Jagannathan have been offered the roles of "Dillon" and "Zoe."

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. He joins a creative team that includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also said to be on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Production on Lanterns is currently set to commence in Q1 of 2025 in the United Kingdom, potentially putting the show on track for a 2026 release.

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

An earlier Green Lantern TV series was in the works before Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios. That version was created by Greg Berlanti and would have starred Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner.

Hal Jordan was previously played by Ryan Reynolds in the infamous 2011 Green Lantern movie.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/30/2024, 1:38 PM
It is odd to have a love interest for Hal Jordan and it's not Carol.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/30/2024, 1:45 PM
FYI: You will NOT “Find Out Who She's Playing”.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/30/2024, 1:46 PM
@Lisa89 - Do you even bother reading articles before commenting?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/30/2024, 1:56 PM
@Lisa89 - sheriff Kerry
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/30/2024, 1:50 PM
Hope it’s just Hal being Hal and flirting otherwise Carrol is gonna murder a ho
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/30/2024, 1:53 PM
She was great on Boardwalk Empire, not a bad choice.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/30/2024, 1:56 PM
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/30/2024, 1:59 PM
Something about the whole “she’s the only other person of color in an all white town” line really really worries me. Especially when you consider the fact that Lindelof is involved. The dude is the epitome of “I’m not racist like all the other white people” liberal white guilt. God…for once can we just have a project with a black character that doesn’t mention race.

John Stewart is one of DC’s top characters and to make this show focus on his race(especially when it’s being written by a bunch of whiny white liberal spy boy betas) is beyond disgusting and disrespectful to the character and frankly to black people.

The guy is a gloried space cop and interacts/works besides/battles with tons of different races/species of aliens… so why is the fact that he’s a black man even being discussed at all. The whole point of The Green Lantern Corp is that it doesn’t matter what race/species/gender/sexual persuasion you are, the ring chooses you to be its barrier solely based on your CHARACTER and WILL POWER.

This is so fugging disappointing…
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 10/30/2024, 2:11 PM
Yeah....This series is panning out the way I thought it would. Well....At least its on HBOMAX.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/30/2024, 2:12 PM
Great actress.
Spoken
Spoken - 10/30/2024, 2:17 PM
Watch this "secret" be connected to Parallax.

