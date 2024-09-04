LANTERNS: More Names Emerge As Contenders To Play Hal Jordan And We Have A Frontrunner If Josh Brolin Says No!

As DC Studios closes in on the DCU's Hal Jordan, two more potential candidates have emerged, with one said to be the frontrunner if Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) turns James Gunn down. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 04, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Earlier this week, we learned that Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin is being eyed for the role of Hal Jordan in HBO's Lanterns.

While we'd heard DC Studios wants an older actor to play the hero, the expectation had been that Hal would be in his early 40s at most; instead, the Green Lantern Corps member is clearly a veteran and will perhaps become the villainous Parallax sooner rather than later. 

Following the news about Brolin, we heard yesterday evening that Ewan McGregor (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) and Matthew McConaughey (Deadpool and Wolverine) are also in contention for the role and Nexus Point News has just shared another update. 

Apparently, Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) and Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian) are also on DC Studios' shortlist for Hal, and while McConaughey is a contender, he's not the frontrunner if Brolin says no. 

Instead, it's Pine, the actor best known for Star Trek and playing the Wonder Woman franchise's Steve Trevor. 

For context, Brolin is 56, Pine is 44, McGregor is 53, Olyphant is 56, and McConaughey is 54. That's a big age difference between Pine and the other actors being eyed for the role, though how much it will potentially change Hal's portrayal on screen remains to be seen. 

There's been a lot of unhappiness on social media about Hal being in his 50s, with many fans arguing that it closes the door on him ever joining the Justice League. Nathan Fillion, who plays Guy Gardner in Superman, is 53 so it appears the plan is for him and Hal to be veterans and John Stewart a relative newcomer to the Corps (Kyle Rayner will surely soon follow). 

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 9/4/2024, 6:50 AM
Timothy Olyphant looks like a younger Josh Brolin :)
Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 9/4/2024, 6:51 AM
Why so old? I’m with all the folks complaining.
GoldenBoy02
GoldenBoy02 - 9/4/2024, 6:56 AM
Maybe Brolin will play Parallax and Olyphant has to time-travel and prevent himself from destroying his city and become parallax?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 6:56 AM
44-56 is a wide age range for a role but it’s clear if true that they are going for an older veteran Hal (makes sense since he’s said to be a Lantern legend).

Obviously Pine would be great but I think Olyphant could pull it off too!!.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 9/4/2024, 6:57 AM
"with many fans arguing that it closes the door on him ever joining the Justice League."

This is actually a perfect example of why some folks will never be happy with comic book movies: they expect them to tell every story from the comics.

You've got actors signing on for, optimistically, 10 years of movies. That's not enough time, on the calendar or onscreen, to cover every beloved comic book story. Creators must (and should) craft the stories they want to tell with the time they have.
elgaz
elgaz - 9/4/2024, 7:01 AM
Been watching Justified last few weeks (10 years late, I know) and Olyphant is excellent. He'd have my full support for it.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/4/2024, 7:16 AM
Olyphant wouldn't be bad at all, his Justified character definitely fit the cocky badass archetype.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/4/2024, 7:17 AM
Chris Pine, please
Forthas
Forthas - 9/4/2024, 7:24 AM
Kind of surprised Glen Powell's name has not come up. While not my pick for Hal Jordan (I see him as Steve Trevor), he is the it guy right now.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/4/2024, 7:25 AM
Don't know why they need to go so old for Hal (Was lowkey expecting a Hal in his late 30's-early 40's with a John Stewart in their late 20's-early 30's tbh), but out of these options Chris Pine would be my top pick with McConaughey being a close 2nd (Olyphant wouldn't be bad in the role either).

But fr tho they couldn't go a bit younger lol?

