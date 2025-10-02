FORTNITE's Controversial PEACEMAKER Emote Is Returning To The Game - With Some Changes

FORTNITE's Controversial PEACEMAKER Emote Is Returning To The Game - With Some Changes

Fortnite recently removed the Peacemaker emote from the game due to perceived Nazi imagery, and while it will return later this month, some changes are going to be made. You can learn more after the jump!

By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Last week, we learned that Epic Games had removed the new Peacemaker "Peaceful Hips Emote" from Fortnite. Why? Well, following the revelation in the show's sixth episode that the alternate reality is Earth-X, many fans theorised that its opening credits were hinting at the big Nazi reveal through John Cena's dance moves. 

Understandably, Fortnite didn't want players walking around performing swastika poses. It sounded like the emote wouldn't return to the game, but Epic Games has now shared a statement confirming that, following discussions with Warner Bros., the "Peaceful Hips Emote" will be back. 

"We’ve worked closely with our partners at Warner Bros. Games to confirm there were no creative intentions to connect the Peaceful Hips Emote and the current Peacemaker storyline," Epic Games announced. "To avoid any confusion, we’re modifying the Emote choreography in next week’s update. If they prefer, players can return the Emote without using a ticket."

This doesn't debunk the theory that Peacemaker season 2's opening credits are teasing the Earth-X reveal, only that Warner Bros. Games didn't deliberately tie the emote's movements to that plot point (likely because they weren't clued into the big twist). 

It's telling that the dance will be modified, and we'll be sure to bring you the new version as soon as it's revealed. 

Talking to GQ about his inspiration for Peacemaker season 2's Earth-X, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently said, "I mean for me, when I was writing it, I was thinking of The Man in the High Castle, the Philip K. Dick novel, that is my alternate."

"I'm a big, huge Philip K. Dick fan, grew up reading all of his books, and I think one of the fun things about doing this season is it does have a lot of Dickian in terms of the alternate worlds and the magic of all that," he continued, "and The Man in the High Castle was the first book I ever read by Philip K. Dick, and it's about an alternate world in which the Nazis won World War Two."

You can read the full statement from Epic Games in the X post below. 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max. Check back here later for our breakdown of all the biggest moments in the seventh chapter, "Like a Keith in the Night."

SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/2/2025, 7:42 AM
Cringe
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/2/2025, 8:23 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - I’ll never feel emotion cringe life situations
ferf
ferf - 10/2/2025, 7:59 AM
His arms were making a wide letter H, not a swastika
mck13
mck13 - 10/2/2025, 8:08 AM
@ferf - Looks like a swastika & Not A L!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
mck13
mck13 - 10/2/2025, 8:07 AM
Gunn DC was "supposed" to be aiming for kids etc BUT with penis shots, weird sexual innuendos, cringeful forced comedy I cannot let my kids watch this!!! WTF? DC is at its BEST with ADULT THEMED, GRITTY, STORYTELLING not this weird straddling the fence of soft porn (THE BOYS)& campy bad costumes & bad script writing. Once NETFLIX gets rid of this clown & his small cult like fan base that don't know DC Comics their all are just CASUAL FANS INCLUDING GUNN who claims Aqua Man etc are lesser knowns & nobody wants to see but we want a movie on Clay Face,etc??????????????????????
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/2/2025, 8:08 AM
Idiots
mountainman
mountainman - 10/2/2025, 8:11 AM
It seems prudent to not give kids access to this emote. I can’t see any legitimate use to this that wouldn’t be trolling.
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/2/2025, 8:25 AM
Dumb name emote taunt , victory dance , sounds better
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/2/2025, 8:33 AM
FORTNITE: "Hey James, we made an EMOTE of that funny dance from your opening."

JAMES GUNN: "Hey, that's cool.. but maybe don't use that particular part of the dance."

FORTNITE: "Why not?"

JAMES GUNN: "You'll see soon enough."
RockReigns
RockReigns - 10/2/2025, 8:39 AM
But D4VD, Cybertruck, and Kanye West remain in the game.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 10/2/2025, 8:49 AM
stretching on this one. kinda ridiculous.

