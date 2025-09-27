James Gunn Reveals Alternate Plans For PEACEMAKER Season 3; Suggests THE AUTHORITY Will No Longer Be A Movie

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has suggested that the 11th Street Kids will return to the DCU after Peacemaker season 2, but not in a third season. It also sounds like The Authority could become a TV series.

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2025 04:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Deadline

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has already confirmed that Earth-X won't factor into Man of Tomorrow; instead, it's Lex Luthor's deal with Rick Flag Sr. that will be key to his Superman follow-up. 

As for Chris Smith and the 11th Street Kids, there are plans for them...just not necessarily in Peacemaker season 3.

"You’re gonna find out more in episode 8 because it’s not necessarily that," Gunn told Deadline. "Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3. I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see [episode] 8 and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more."

With a Superman cameo off the table for the HBO Max series, the hope is that a major DCU superhero will appear in the Peacemaker season 2 finale. What could that be setting up? Well, we'll have to wait and see, especially as projects like Waller and The Authority have run into some issues since being announced at the start of 2023. 

"There’s someone who is a really good creator who talked to me the other day," Gunn said of The Authority before being asked whether the movie could become a series. "Who knows. I’m probably not going to do certain movies with characters who [audiences] don’t know; it’s harder to get people in the theater for that kind of thing."

Who knows? It would be somewhat helpful for the co-CEO of the studio to have an idea, especially when The Authority was announced as a key part of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate." However, with "superhero fatigue" still a real issue, he's not wrong that it's probably not wise to give such obscure characters their own $200 million blockbuster. Marvel Studios learned that lesson the hard way with Eternals

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn explained how being in an executive role means he now better relates to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige:

"It’s mostly in the day-to-day thoughtfulness of Kevin Feige and talking to him and seeing him sitting there, thinking. I often see myself doing the same thing with directors or writers. So I understand Kevin more [now], and I’ve learned a lot from him. I always liked Kevin. I never had problems with Kevin in terms of working with him. It was a really, really good partnership. The same with [Marvel Studios co-president] Lou [D’Esposito]. So it was a really good situation."

"I haven’t ever been like, 'Oh, I complained about this thing about Kevin, and now I see where it is with me.' If there’s one thing that I sometimes would complain about, it was the looseness of things. It was where they were going or where they were heading and how they were connected, or what they were doing with my characters and this or that. So I probably have a little bit more compassion for him in that respect because things shift and change all the time. It’s hard."

Keep checking back here for more updates on the DCU and Peacemaker as we have them. 

SPIDER-MAN Is Now DCU Canon Following Hilarious Vigilante Scene From PEACEMAKER Episode 6
SPIDER-MAN Is Now DCU Canon Following Hilarious Vigilante Scene From PEACEMAKER Episode 6
James Gunn Confirms CREATURE COMMANDOS Live-Action Debut Following Shocking PEACEMAKER Twist - SPOILERS
James Gunn Confirms CREATURE COMMANDOS Live-Action Debut Following Shocking PEACEMAKER Twist - SPOILERS

TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 9/27/2025, 4:46 PM
It’s understandable about not doing an Authority movie since they are so unknown but it sucks because it’s just a property that feels tailor-made for this universe he has created and his sensibilities as a filmmaker and of the announced projects it was the one I was most excited for.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/27/2025, 4:56 PM

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/27/2025, 5:01 PM
"THE AUTHORITY Will No Longer Be A Movie" ha, thats what u get for phucking with la syder cutt!!

User Comment Image
another victory for DC!!!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:04 PM
I'm afraid I have to insist you gotta let Sgt rock go.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2025, 5:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 - isn’t is already shelved?.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - If it's not already it probably will unless it's dirt cheap.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:06 PM
Animated series is the way to go I think.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2025, 5:09 PM
@MCUKnight11 - rather it be live action but might be too expensive.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I haven't read anything yet but from what I hear in order to do the material justice you need a big budget which is not feasible in this climate.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2025, 5:14 PM
@MCUKnight11 - maybe tv wise I think it could be for live action but yeah , animation might be best after which if successful then you could introduce them in live action
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 9/27/2025, 5:09 PM
I'm enjoying this season more than the first, and I'd say that so far its an overall stronger offering than Superman was. There are still some things dragging it down, such as some of the writing and some of the included humor (which is either not funny or gets old after a while), and some of the supporting characters aren't super strong. But Cena is killing it.
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 9/27/2025, 5:10 PM
7User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:11 PM
For now both companies need to focus on the A listers and sometime afterwards I'm sure audiences will be willing to give a chance to the obscure stuff again but only after fatigue is no longer something to worry about.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2025, 5:13 PM
@MCUKnight11 - seems like the best route most likely

Rebuild for both , gather up the goodwill and then after success and some time experiment with lesser known/unknown characters.

I just hope they still give those characters the spotlight because if it was up to certain people on here ,. we would only be getting the same few characters all the time and that’s boring imo
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/27/2025, 5:20 PM
@TheVisionary25 - User Comment Image
I understand playing it safe for now but I hope after things are smoothed over that they take risks again. Nova or blue marvel are examples of heroes that could be elevated. There's also teams like Alpha flight or Starjammers on the mutant side of things.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/27/2025, 5:11 PM
As evidenced by now , Gunn is telling individual stories that have elements that will feed into the larger narrative he’s telling so the next chapter with these characters may not be Peacemaker S3 but could be Man of Tomorrow or another project beyond that…

Also it seems that due to the current box office climate that it may be a factor to projects like the Authority taking long to be in development or just shelved for now with Gunn being open to turn it into a series if they feel a film even later down the line may not be viable.

It’s cool that Gunn is telling & understanding the looseness of projects shifting or being cancelled because there’s just some real life things you aren’t in control of that can affect your plans so it’s best to have an outline of a beginning and end while working on the pieces that get us there as we go along because as he said things can shift & change so you have to be loose and adaptable.

Honestly in hindsight , I don’t think they should ever have come out with the slate announcement video and just announce projects once they are sure that they are happening (same for Marvel & SW).

?si=xxq6Rf2tUc4sgiXw
99OPTIMISTPRIME
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 9/27/2025, 5:15 PM
The Authority was never gonna be a theatrically released movie.🤣

