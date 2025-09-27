James Gunn Officially Reveals Whether David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Will Appear In PEACEMAKER Season 2

James Gunn Officially Reveals Whether David Corenswet's SUPERMAN Will Appear In PEACEMAKER Season 2

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed whether David Corenswet will reprise his role as Superman in the final two episodes of Peacemaker season 2, and once again teases the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.

By JoshWilding - Sep 27, 2025 05:09 AM EST
Source: Variety

In Thursday's episode of Peacemaker, Nicholas Hoult reprised his Superman role as Lex Luthor for a meeting with Rick Flag Sr. That looks set to bring the villain one step closer to winning his freedom, a major development with Man of Tomorrow on the horizon. 

Before season 2 of Peacemaker launched on HBO Max, James Gunn promised fans a "really, really, really big cameo." It's looking increasingly likely that he was talking about Lex, but many fans remain hopeful that David Corenswet will show up as Superman. 

Heck, with Earth-X in play, it's not outside the realm of possibility that the actor will don Overman's suit to portray the Nazi Man of Steel. 

Talking to Variety, Gunn was asked directly whether Corenswet will star as any version of Superman in Peacemaker. "No," the filmmaker confirmed. "In fact, David was very upset that Nick got to be on the show, and he didn’t. It just didn’t work."

"I needed Lex in the show to serve a specific purpose. And actually, what Lex and Rick Flag are up to affects very much what happens in an aspect of 'Man of Tomorrow,'" Gunn teased. "So all of that is connected. But this relationship between Rick Flag and Lex Luthor is a potentially negative thing for Superman and all meta-humans."

The DC Studios co-CEO has previously described Peacemaker as a Man of Tomorrow prequel, and recently revealed whether Earth-X will factor into the 2027 movie. 

Talking to the trade, Gunn said that he always knew Lex's story would continue in this HBO Max series before his clash—and team-up—with Clark Kent in the next chapter of the "Superman Saga."  

"Totally, yeah. I didn’t know some things about it, but I knew what the overall story of the DCU was," he shared. "That was something I pitched to [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David Zaslav before we even took the job. I’m like, here’s the story. There’s going to be this movie, this show, this movie, this show, and those things all fit in in different ways."

"Some things came, like 'Clayface,' that we didn’t expect, and other things have been a harder road to travel," Gunn acknowledged. "But the general outline of that overall story is what we are following through 'Superman,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Man of Tomorrow' and beyond."

We still don't know what Gunn's endgame is in his 10-year plan for the DCU, but with the Justice Gang in play, it seems likely that we'll eventually see the Justice League assemble to take on a universe-ending threat.

Brainiac will almost certainly factor into Man of Tomorrow, so we're still betting on the Centre being the big bad of "Gods and Monsters." You'll want to read Darwyn Cooke's The New Frontier to learn more about that villain.

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/27/2025, 5:42 AM
Why would anyone even say something like this? Is he trying to get people to not watch? This clown is sabatoging DC. Both him and Feige needs to be fired and replaced immediately.

The last 8 MCU projects have flopped at the box office or the shows didn't chart. They've all ranged from bad to terrible as well. The DCU is off to a horrific start with TSS being a massive flop, Creature Cucks not charting, Diaperman flopping, Orgymaker not charting, and Shitface and SuperBrat looking to be some of the biggest flops ever made.

The Superhero movie genre is dead and has been for a while. We're just now finally seeing it enter the grave. The funeral will be the end of the year when the 9th straight MCU project flops (WonderShit). If Feige and Gunn aren't fired and replaced, it'll prove that you only fall upwards in Hollyweird.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
knighted
knighted - 9/27/2025, 6:02 AM
Damn we missed the chance of Superman telling someone to blow him or o [frick] off.

View Recorder