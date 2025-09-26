PEACEMAKER: Watch SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER]'s R-rated Cameo From Episode 6, "Ignorance Is Chris"

Episode 6 of Peacemaker included a surprise appearance from Superman star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Imprisoned in Belle Reve for 265 years after nearly destroying Metropolis, Lex is using a cane after being savaged by Krypo the Superdog.

Rick Flag Sr. needs his help to track down Chris Smith's Quantum Unfolding Chamber, but in exchange, Lex wants his freedom.

Rick isn't so sure about that, but it's clear they have a similar worldview. When the villain initially sits down, he expresses dismay at the state of the world—the A.R.G.U.S. Director seems similarly disgruntled—but is more perturbed by his current surroundings.

"Last time I saw you, you were denying that metahumans were a threat," Lex says. "And now, it seems they're taking over the world. The Justice Gang and Superman determining international politics...meanwhile, I'm here in Belle Reve listening to a bear-sized man with dragon skin butt-f***ing a glowing twink with cartoon eyes in the cell beside me every night."

This is an R-rated project from filmmaker James Gunn, so we're not exactly shocked that he had Lex discuss two random metahumans "butt-f***ing" instead of namedropping some of Creature Commandos' characters, for example.

Regardless, it's a cool cameo, and one that may be laying the groundwork for 2027's Man of Tomorrow. The stage is set for Lex to earn his freedom, escaping justice in the same manner as his comic book counterpart repeatedly has.

With the sinister truth revealed about Peacemaker's alternate reality, the stakes are high as we head into the final two episodes.

You can watch Lex Luthor's cameo in Peacemaker season 2 in its entirety below.

#Peacemaker



[SPOILERS]



SOON AS HIS THEME PLAYED, I IMMEDIATELY KNEW LEX LUTHOR WAS THE SURPRISE APPEARANCE!



I LOVED how the show gives him an even snarkier edge. pic.twitter.com/iFQwhWHeD0 — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) September 26, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.