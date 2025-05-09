PEACEMAKER Season 2 Stills Highlight The Returning Cast And Rick Flag Sr.; Michael Rooker Spotted In Trailer

DC Studios released the first trailer for Peacemaker season 2 earlier today (watch it here if you missed it). While the presence of Maxwell Lord, Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl is a huge talking point, the preview featuring not one, but two Peacemakers is another.

We can safely say that there's a Multiversal component at play. However, we'd imagine this has something to do with the pocket dimension we first visited in season 1, rather than being a convoluted way of explaining how Christopher Smith ends up in the DCU.

Still, we can't discount that, and fans have spotted The Suicide Squad star Michael Rooker in the sneak peek. Is the Guardians of the Galaxy star reprising his role as Savant—the cowardly villain who had his head blown off by Amanda Waller in the 2021 movie—or playing someone else entirely?

We'd guess it's the latter as Rooker is seemingly playing the villain first teased by James Gunn when Peacemaker season 2 was shooting last year.

Max has also released some new stills from the series, highlighting a lot of familiar faces along with the characters played by Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow.

Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second season on Thursday, August 21, on Max. Season 2 follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct.

John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.

Check out these new stills from Peacemaker season 2 below.