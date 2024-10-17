PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Reveals New Helmet Design; James Gunn Shares NYCC CREATURE COMMANDOS Photos

PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Reveals New Helmet Design; James Gunn Shares NYCC CREATURE COMMANDOS Photos

John Cena has shared a first look at one of Christopher Smith's new helmets from the second season of Peacemaker. James Gunn has also posted some photos from the Creature Commandos NYCC display...

Oct 17, 2024
Filed Under: Peacemaker

It seems Christopher Smith will be rocking several different looks in the second season of Peacemaker.

Last month, James Gunn posted a behind-the-scenes shot of Smith's helmet from the back. While it didn't appear to be massively different to the one Smith wore in season 1 and The Suicide Squad, it was clearly a new design.

Now, star John Cena has shared another photo to his Instagram page, and this one has a fin.

This actually looks like it might be the hilariously-named "Scabies for All" Helmet, which Smith claimed would "give everybody in a one-mile radius scabies, except, of course, the wearer of the helmet."

In related DCU news, Gunn has shared some photos from the New York Comic-Con Creature Commandos display.

Season 2 plot details are still under wraps, but we do know that Frank Grillo will appear as Rick Flag Sr., and there's a lot of speculation that the story will be at least partially set in an alternate universe.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos in the season 1 finale, for example) didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens in the later half of 2025.

