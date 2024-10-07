SUPERMAN AND LOIS Series Finale Will "Honor The End Of The Arrowverse" According To Showrunner

Even though Superman and Lois doesn't officially take place in the Arrowverse, showrunner Todd Helbing says the series finale will "honor" the end of The CW's shared TV universe...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 07, 2024 07:10 PM EST
The fourth and final season of Superman and Lois premieres later tonight with a double episode, and showrunner Todd Helbing has now revealed an interesting new detail about the series finale.

Even though the versions of the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) who lead the show made their debuts in one of The CW's Arrowverse crossovers, season 2 of S&L made it clear that the series does not take place in the same continuity.

However, Helbing says the final episode will still "honor" the Arrowverse, which officially came to an end with The Flash last year.

"Inherently there's so many pressures you feel with a TV show — just writing the script was pressure, and then producing it, and the second that the show began, it's about Superman and Lois Lane, so there's a responsibility that comes with that too," Helbing tells Entertainment Weekly. "With the Arrowverse, I've had 10 years of working in these shows and these worlds, and you want to do it justice, but you have to separate yourself from those feelings or you are not going to leave your house because it'll be overwhelming."

Does this mean fans can expect some Arrowverse cameos? Possibly, but it sounds like any nods to The CW's now defunct superhero universe will be a little more subtle.

"The best way that we could approach it was to just do the best version for our show," Helbing adds. "[As for] Easter eggs, there's the idealistic version — in a comic book you'd have all these characters at your disposal, so you can have whatever you want. But when you're talking about schedules and money and budgets, it would be awesome to have [The Flash star] Grant [Gustin] in this, but it's just not feasible. There are questions like that that come up, and then there's the reality that hits you, and so ultimately, as we discussed in the room, we can just do what we can do, and I think the best way to honor what has been done for 10 years was to hopefully have the audience watch it and then feel satisfied."

Be sure to check back after tonight's premiere to let us know what you thought.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Elizabeth Henstridge Joins SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Cast In Surprising Role
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/7/2024, 8:00 PM
respect the past, honor the a55
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 8:04 PM
Sounds like a good approach to me!!.

I’m gonna miss this show and The Arrowverse…

Sure the latter had its ups & downs but nothing is perfect , it’s ultimately the memories and experiences I had watching all those shows that is the reason the universe will always hold a special place in my heart!! .

I’m still peeved about S & L being ended prematurely (especially since the showrunners revealed they had a 7 year or so plan apparently) but it’s been a wholesome & emotional ride thus far with both new characters and versions of old ones that I have come to know and care about…

Hopefully this final season wraps it up well since this has been my favorite piece of live action Superman content in awhile!!.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/7/2024, 8:17 PM
I imagined they were gonna make take this route of using vague type of nods and references if they had any intention of honoring their roots that help them get the show. By now I wasn't expecting much since they chose themselves (stupidly in reasoning and execution) to distance from the mainline set universe of Earth Prime and also because the new people that now run The CW slashed their budget for episode counts, cast members etc, so chances of something more concrete with the Arrowverse were reduced further. (Plus Grant was busy this on Broadway the whole year so it was impossible)

The S4 premiere already began though so I'll have to wait to see the 2 new episodes. I'm sure it'll deliver, they don't ever mess up premieres. No one ever did in these.

I'll always keep an eye out for a DC Elseworlds banner revival of Earth Prime though. X-Men 97 proved that fans will always go back to non-main continuity series if they can deliver and I know Berlanti and co. can do it again in the long or near future.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 8:22 PM
@NinnesMBC - I get yah

There’s a part of me that still would have been interested to see how this would have been like if they stayed in the Arrowverse but I also like that by being in its own universe , they have more freedom such as doing their takes on characters etc.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/7/2024, 8:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - The introduction of a new Lex is what would've been the most difficult thing had they remained in the Arrowverse/Earth Prime I suppose since their Lex (Cryer) eventually ends trapped in the Phantom Zone. Other than that all seemed to fit with where each of the other shows where. Kara couldn't back then show up in S1 to help because she was also trapped in the Phantom Zone and I could go on.

Maybe that's the biggest missed opportunity of all this in the end: no aunt Kara to be around for Jon and Jordan to rely on when the chips were down more than once. Melissa would've fitted so seamlessly here. Still a good show all in all, I admit.
dracula
dracula - 10/7/2024, 8:17 PM
If they did something with the othet characters, hope its minor

We already know Clark in the only hero on this earth

What if they repurposed old future to show this earth’s future, like these are heroes Clark will inspire

Take somwthing from like the first episode of each show

If we get a an actual kara appearence that would be cool
dracula
dracula - 10/7/2024, 8:23 PM
@dracula -

Oliver confronting Adam Hunt for yhe first time

Barry saving the guy on the bike about to be hit by a cab

Kara flying through national city

Legends taking on the goons vandal savahe is selling a bomb to

Jeff taking down lala

Kate kicking ass in arkham (from Elseworld)
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 10/7/2024, 8:20 PM
BTW today is also the 10th anniversary of The Flash TV series. The show's SM accounts kept count of it throughout the weekend posting videos in tribute with some fights scenes, trivia and BTS. (Most are in Instagram)

And the Fastest Man Alive himself of course didn't forget either.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/7/2024, 8:44 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 10/7/2024, 8:54 PM
I’m not an avid watcher of that universe but I think that would be dope. That arrowverse had a lot of shows go for multiple seasons and that’s no small feat

