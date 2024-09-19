SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Witness The DEATH OF SUPERMAN In Emotional New Season 4 Trailer

Superman and Lois returns to our screens for its fourth and final season on October 7 with a 2-episode premiere, and The CW has now released a full trailer which will likely hit fans of the series right in the feels.

We already knew that the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) would be checking out pretty early on after the events of the season 3 finale, but this teaser shows the moment Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their sons discover Clark's body after his fateful battle with the monstrous Doomsday.

It looks like Jordan (Alex Garfin) will step up and attempt to fill the void left by his legendary father, but will he have what it takes to match wits with Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz)? The trailer also suggests that Doomsday might still be a threat, which would be a change from the Death of Superman comic, as Superman neutralizes his enemy before succumbing to his injuries.

"That excited us as we talked about that and then we came up with the ideas that we found to be really interesting," executive producer Brent Fletcher tells EW. "Most of them deviate from the comic. This is our version of it, and it incorporates every character and the themes of the show in it. We felt we had a really good take on it that would be impactful, emotional, and surprising. From episode to episode, there are a lot of big surprises in it that are thrilling as an audience member, but there's also big emotion."

Check out the new trailer below, which ends with Superman's family revealing that they've found a way to "save him."

The CW lanza tráiler de la cuarta y ÚLTIMA temporada de Superman & Lois. pic.twitter.com/scX0tvFHP1 — 🎞🎬 (@TuSubMedia) September 19, 2024

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?