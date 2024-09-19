SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Witness The DEATH OF SUPERMAN In Emotional New Season 4 Trailer

The CW has released a new trailer for the fourth and final season of Superman and Lois, and it shows the moment Clark Kent's family discovers his lifeless body...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

Superman and Lois returns to our screens for its fourth and final season on October 7 with a 2-episode premiere, and The CW has now released a full trailer which will likely hit fans of the series right in the feels.

We already knew that the Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin) would be checking out pretty early on after the events of the season 3 finale, but this teaser shows the moment Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their sons discover Clark's body after his fateful battle with the monstrous Doomsday.

It looks like Jordan (Alex Garfin) will step up and attempt to fill the void left by his legendary father, but will he have what it takes to match wits with Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz)? The trailer also suggests that Doomsday might still be a threat, which would be a change from the Death of Superman comic, as Superman neutralizes his enemy before succumbing to his injuries.

"That excited us as we talked about that and then we came up with the ideas that we found to be really interesting," executive producer Brent Fletcher tells EW. "Most of them deviate from the comic. This is our version of it, and it incorporates every character and the themes of the show in it. We felt we had a really good take on it that would be impactful, emotional, and surprising. From episode to episode, there are a lot of big surprises in it that are thrilling as an audience member, but there's also big emotion."

Check out the new trailer below, which ends with Superman's family revealing that they've found a way to "save him."

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/19/2024, 11:05 AM
This storyline has been rinsed dry. Could you imagine if they adapted Knightfall every few years? Because that’s Death of Superman. Played the [frick] out. 🥱
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 11:06 AM
@FireandBlood - we get it, no need to post it twice 😂
The1st
The1st - 9/19/2024, 11:10 AM
@FireandBlood - User Comment Image

You're not wrong, but for many this has been peak Superman for years, so I'll give it shot. Also, there's no need for Armor Wars. Stark apparently lost and everyone has a suit now.

User Comment Image
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/19/2024, 11:28 AM
@FireandBlood - So have your comments.
SummersClan
SummersClan - 9/19/2024, 11:28 AM
@FireandBlood - I’m actually surprised Knightfall hasn’t received a direct adaptation of any kind.

But yeah, for the past decade or two, it felt like the only Superman stories we’ve gotten were of his origin, his death, or turning evil.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/19/2024, 11:42 AM
@FireandBlood - Can you imagine if they did every few years an umpteenth Batman adaptation? Everyone and their mothers has seen that already, next. 🥱

In the end it comes down to the execution, previous attempts failed because it was rushed and fixed quickly, in this one at least Superman will actually be out of commision and his absence will play a factor.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/19/2024, 11:43 AM
@SummersClan - Judging by the comments, that’s the only Superman stories anyone wants to see, and they wonder why nobody gives a [frick] about the character anymore. 🤦🏿‍♂️
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/19/2024, 11:44 AM
@HerrmanM - Block me, then.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 11:52 AM
@FireandBlood - 🙄😐🤨

User Comment Image

Superman has been seemingly stuck in a time loop since 1994. It's a damn shame!
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/19/2024, 11:59 AM
@FireandBlood - I dont block bitches, bitches block me.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/19/2024, 12:02 PM
@KennKathleen - Let’s hope Gunn does something to reinvigorate the franchise and steers clear of repeating the same old shit
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/19/2024, 12:03 PM
@HerrmanM - Sure thing, loser.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/19/2024, 11:08 AM
The CW "Arrowverse" swan song and im there for it. Good and bad, ill miss the weekly watch
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/19/2024, 11:48 AM
@vectorsigma - Same here.
BART
BART - 9/19/2024, 11:10 AM
I actually enjoyed the show a lot. It’s not perfect but Superman cast was really good. Looking forward to see what this season brings
Conquistador
Conquistador - 9/19/2024, 11:25 AM
@BART - I know that the story doesn't exactly line up, but it really feels like it captured the escense of Smallville. It almost feels like a spiritual successor to that show. I'll prob binge it when it's finished airing.

but as @FireandBlood said above, the story line is washed the F out.... Maybe they do something different.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/19/2024, 11:23 AM
This last season looks FREAKING AMAZING!! I am so ready.....
I was telling someone the other day that most shows, when told before-hand that this season will be the last, they go out on a bang (like Angel, What We Do In The Shadows). I expect no less for this final season of an epically great Superman show.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/19/2024, 11:29 AM
This looks so good! I love this show.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 9/19/2024, 11:37 AM
Ugh. I loved the "Death of Superman" comic run. I've seen it butchered on screen a couple times now. This isn't even close to having the emotional impact of the original. I mean, he dies and they just find his body in the street? In the comics--and, I know, this isn't the comics--the whole world watched him battle Doomsday on television. They all saw Superman fall live, on the air. The Kents saw their son die. Lois held him in her arms when he took his final breaths. NOBODY has done this right on film or in television. It's always seemed somewhat hollow because it's detached from the perspectives of the regular everyday people who loved and revered Superman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 11:40 AM
@LeoAtrox1 - maybe not but if you have been following the show and are invested like me , it still is emotionally impactful since you have liked and followed these versions of those characters (unlike BVS where it felt rushed and didn’t work for me)

Your complaint is valid but I think it should matter also how impactful it is on its own rather then comparing the 2.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/19/2024, 12:01 PM
@LeoAtrox1 - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

You are also on point! The scariest thing about Doomsday to me, was the lack of assistance given by the entirety of the Justice League!!!

?si=2iy-ULYgojhu5uQn

They tried... they failed. THAT did a great service as to how courageous Supes had to be in the end.

?si=ZE27JRupMWQWkA4D
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/19/2024, 11:58 AM
Good trailer, I can feel the anxiousness from the characters about dealing with Superman's loss.

Looks like Doomsday in this version actually wins his fight and stays around the Season to cause more trouble as Lex's muscle judging by the scene of the Irons family battling it.

Lex is also gonna try to abduct Lana and Sarah.

I'm looking forward to see more of that Jordan vs Lex scene.

And NGL I almost didn't recognize Michael Cudlitz being clean shaven later on. He was wearing one of John Henry's Steel armors, I suppose it got damaged against Doomsday and he decided to keep it around to make use of it as his pseudo take on the Lexosuit.

Can't wait.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2024, 12:00 PM
It looks good imo…

I’m still so bummed about it ending prematurely (especially since they revealed they had plans for atleast 7 seasons) but hope they wrap it up well regardless!!.

Also I’m glad they are focusing on Lex’s increased presence now since Michael Cudlitz is so good as this darker , vengeful and more physically imposing version …

While I haven’t minded the beard , it’s cool that it seems like we will get him clean shaven aswell.

