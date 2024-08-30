SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Flies To A New, Much Earlier Premiere Date On The CW

The CW has confirmed today that the fourth and final season of Supergirl & Lois will premiere sooner than expected.

In response to ABC creating an 8 pm - 10 pm game show block on Mondays for Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune and Press Your Luck, The Wranglers is moving from Thursday to Monday, swapping nights with Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit.

With Tuesdays and Fridays spoken for thanks to WWE NXT and Inside The NFL, the only choice was to move Superman & Lois, meaning it's now set to debut on Monday, October 7 instead of October 17.

Don't worry, though, because we're still getting the originally scheduled two-hour premiere. Superman & Lois will then continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm for the duration of its final season.

The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz has taken the network in a vastly different direction since it was home to the Arrowverse and shows like Supernatural and Riverdale.

Still, he shared high praise for Superman & Lois' final season earlier this year when he said, "I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome. It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet."

"It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening," Schwartz added. "It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc."

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, and Geoff Johns.

The stakes will be higher than ever in the 10-episode send-off because all signs point to us getting an adaptation of the Death and Resurrection of Superman. The fourth and final season stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan, Michael Bishop as Jonathan, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Previous series regulars who will be returning as guest stars include Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), Inde Navarrette (Sarah), Erik Valdez (Kyle), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy).