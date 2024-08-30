SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Flies To A New, Much Earlier Premiere Date On The CW

SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Flies To A New, Much Earlier Premiere Date On The CW

The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois has been given a new, much earlier premiere date on The CW in response to some major shifts to the network's fall schedule. Find more details right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 30, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

The CW has confirmed today that the fourth and final season of Supergirl & Lois will premiere sooner than expected.

In response to ABC creating an 8 pm - 10 pm game show block on Mondays for Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune and Press Your LuckThe Wranglers is moving from Thursday to Monday, swapping nights with Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit.

With Tuesdays and Fridays spoken for thanks to WWE NXT and Inside The NFL, the only choice was to move Superman & Lois, meaning it's now set to debut on Monday, October 7 instead of October 17. 

Don't worry, though, because we're still getting the originally scheduled two-hour premiere. Superman & Lois will then continue to air on Mondays at 8 pm for the duration of its final season.

The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz has taken the network in a vastly different direction since it was home to the Arrowverse and shows like Supernatural and Riverdale.

Still, he shared high praise for Superman & Lois' final season earlier this year when he said, "I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome. It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet."

"It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening," Schwartz added. "It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc."

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, and Geoff Johns.

The stakes will be higher than ever in the 10-episode send-off because all signs point to us getting an adaptation of the Death and Resurrection of Superman. The fourth and final season stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan, Michael Bishop as Jonathan, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Previous series regulars who will be returning as guest stars include Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), Inde Navarrette (Sarah), Erik Valdez (Kyle), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy).

Superman & Lois season 4 premieres on The CW with two episodes on October 17 October 7.

SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Extended Sneak Peek Pits The Man Of Steel Against Doomsday For An Epic Space Battle
Related:

SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Extended Sneak Peek Pits The Man Of Steel Against Doomsday For An Epic Space Battle
SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Dead In First Full Trailer For Fourth And Final Season
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: The Man Of Steel Is Dead In First Full Trailer For Fourth And Final Season
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 8/30/2024, 5:30 AM
I'm sad to see this show go but insanely hyped to check out the final season. Tyler has become my absolute favorite live-action Superman, and this show does the whole "putting the character in a more grounded setting" really well. I love his dynamic with Lois and the kids, the side cast is charming, and it's got great production quality, especially for a CW show.


I hope they go out on a high note.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 6:06 AM
@HOTSHOT - I agree for the most part..

Christopher Reeve is still my favorite Superman but Tyler is a close second.

Overall though , they have done such a good job with this take on the character and his world…

They grounded it emotionally and in the characters which imo is how you should do it with fantastical stories.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2024, 6:41 AM
@HOTSHOT - I'm with you. The writing and the production of the show is next to none! Very good take.
valmic
valmic - 8/30/2024, 5:44 AM
I barely watch tv shows anymore, but this is the one I really keep up with. I always felt like these CW DC shows should all end at a 4th season, but this show truly went beyond my expectations and I wish we got a 5th season, but thats life. I'm glad they got to really end the show with what sounds like a satisfying conclusion.
Gunn's Superman has big shoes to fill.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 8/30/2024, 5:59 AM
Happy Birthday 🎂 to me!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/30/2024, 6:03 AM
@FusionWarrior - Happy G day 🎂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/30/2024, 6:01 AM
Cool!!.

I’m still sad about this prematurely ending but I hope this final season wraps it up well since this show has been the best live action Superman content we have got in awhile imo.

User Comment Image

Also man , CW has no scripted shows after this now…damn.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 8/30/2024, 6:09 AM
I don't necessarily see that as much earlier.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2024, 6:39 AM
"The CW has confirmed today that the fourth and final season of Supergirl & Lois will premiere sooner than expected."

Is Supergirl making a cameo?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder