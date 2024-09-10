SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Synopsis Teases Lex Luthor's Master Plan And Superman's Battle With Doomsday

Earlier this week, we brought you the official synopses for Superman & Lois' upcoming two-part premiere. Now, that's been followed by a synopsis for the entire fourth season!

This one sheds more light on Lex Luthor's twisted master plan and what we can expect from supporting characters like John Henry Irons, Chrissy Beppo, and Kyle Cushing. As for the Man of Steel himself, all we learn here is that he's "locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle" with Doomsday.

If The CW is planning to adapt the Death and Resurrection of Superman from the comics, we're not exactly shocked his role in this fourth and final season is being kept under wraps.

Here's the full Superman & Lois season 4 synopsis:

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him. But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Based on the characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter and Greg Berlanti.

Superman & Lois season 4 premieres on The CW with two episodes on October 7.