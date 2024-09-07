SUPERMAN & LOIS Season 4 Premiere Description Released; Showrunner Teases Cameo From Major Comic Character

We recently learned that Superman & Lois will return for its fourth and final season a little sooner than expected on October 7 and The CW has just shared the official descriptions for the two-part premiere.

The first is titled "The End & The Beginning" and teases, "Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is locked in a brutal battle with Luthor’s monster; Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys race against time to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

The second episode is going to be called "A World Without" but this synopsis understandably offers no real insights into the outcome of the Man of Steel's battle with Doomsday.

However, it sounds like Lex Luthor is still on the loose and about to enact his twisted plan for Smallville. "Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) join the fight against Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who starts making moves in Smallville. Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) butt heads over an important decision. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin & Kristi Korzec."

While Superman & Lois' producers had to cut costs to make sure season 4 happened (the creative team was cut back and many cast members are now making cameo appearances instead of playing full-blown supporting roles), it sounds like they've still gone all out.

TV Line recently caught up with co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher and learned "there is a pretty significant character from the comics that we were actually surprised that we were able to use - and it’s pretty soon in the season. You hear the name drop, then start hearing that name drop more, and then you see that person eventually."

Start placing your bets on who that might be!

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher, and Geoff Johns.

The stakes will be higher than ever in the 10-episode send-off because all signs point to us getting an adaptation of the Death and Resurrection of Superman. The fourth and final season stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Bitsie Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan, Michael Bishop as Jonathan, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Previous series regulars who will be returning as guest stars include Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), Inde Navarrette (Sarah), Erik Valdez (Kyle), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy). Jimmy Olsen has also been cast in the DC TV show.