SUPERMAN & LOIS Casts AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Star As Key Ally To Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor
Related:

SUPERMAN & LOIS Casts AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Star As Key Ally To Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor
Warner Bros., Not The CW, Ended SUPERMAN & LOIS Due To Concerns It Would Compete With SUPERMAN: LEGACY
Recommended For You:

Warner Bros., Not The CW, Ended SUPERMAN & LOIS Due To Concerns It Would Compete With SUPERMAN: LEGACY
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Wyatt2
Wyatt2 - 3/19/2024, 4:27 PM
Good casting. A shame about the awful story, costume, and overall take on the characters in this show.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 3/19/2024, 4:35 PM
@Wyatt2 - Really? I thought this show had provided the BEST take on Superman in years!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 4:29 PM
Man , I hate that this show is being cut short still but oh well.

Anyway , dude certainly looks the part though I don’t think I’m familiar with his work…

Looking forward to this Jimmy’s dynamic with Clark & Lois , the description sounds fun!!.

Welcome to the legacy Douglas!!.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/19/2024, 4:32 PM
Good, cause the one in Supergirl was Jimmy Olsen in name only.

As long as you respect the phisique du role of a character it IS ok to change their race, like Snyder did with Perry White or Matt Reeves did with James Gordon but when you pull shit like this:
User Comment Image

It's a f*cking joke, no wonder they even turned him into the f*cking Guardian, smdh.
People will scream "woke this and woke that" but no...THIS right here is the f*cking problem.
Supergirl started with being just fine and then quickly turned into a shitshow where they just wanted to check boxes and each episode wanted to preach some shit, such a waste of Melissa...
FishyZombie
FishyZombie - 3/19/2024, 4:32 PM
Like that they are going back to the roots for the final season. Metropolis instead of Smallville. Lex as the villain instead of someone obscure or an OC. Jimmy instead of the Cushing family. Hope they end on a high note, season 3 was a big improvement on season 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2024, 4:34 PM
@FishyZombie - I liked S2 but I agree…

Due to shooting during Co-Vid , they sadly couldn’t do a lot of what they wanted to do but oh well.

1.S1
2.S3
3.S2.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 3/19/2024, 4:32 PM
Superman & Lois.

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/19/2024, 4:33 PM
Nice casting. I've been really like this show. I wish it would've got a 5th season.

User Comment Image
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/19/2024, 4:35 PM
Wait... This show takes place after Lois and Clark had their entire career at the Daily Planet, have been married and have teenage kids.... Why is Supermans best friend still in his 20s? Shouldn't he be like 30 or 40 by now too?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/19/2024, 4:41 PM
@TheVandalore - The actor they cast is 38, so I'm guessing that's the direction they're going.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/19/2024, 4:48 PM
@Clintthahamster - "This version of the character is described as an "extroverted 20-something" known for being "the 'life of the party' around the office." "

It doesn't sound like it, but you may be right.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/19/2024, 4:40 PM
It's funny how they're recasting all the CW characters but yet there's John Diggle who pops in every now and then.
Spoken
Spoken - 3/19/2024, 4:51 PM
I was just thinking what the hell happened to Olsen on the show lol.

Love the show, I'm predicting a new take on the Death/Reign/Return of Superman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder