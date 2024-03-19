Brad Schwartz, President of entertainment for The CW, recently promised that the long-delayed season 4 "[is] going to blow your minds," and explained the delay is a result of the show's lengthy post-production process. "I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV. I watched the first episode last night, and it’s gonna make you cry. It’s amazing."

"Because of all the special effects, it could be ready for summer, [but] we feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it."

Superman & Lois was developed by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti for The CW network. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. It follows the iconic superhero couple as they navigate the challenges of parenthood while also dealing with the responsibilities and dangers that come with being Earth's greatest protector.

The premise of Superman & Lois diverges slightly from traditional Superman stories by focusing more on the family dynamic between Clark, Lois, and their teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent. The series explores how Clark balances his duties as Superman with his obligations as a husband and father, all while living in the small town of Smallville.

Superman & Lois is set to return to The CW this fall.