A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Trailer Previews A New Side Of Westeros In Latest GAME OF THRONES Prequel

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Trailer Previews A New Side Of Westeros In Latest GAME OF THRONES Prequel

The first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been released, and it reveals more about what to expect from HBO's adaptation of George R. R. Martin's The Hedge Knight. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2025 02:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the original half-hour drama series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, following a panel at New York Comic Con. 

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centred on the adventures of an unexpected duo, and the first episode of the six-episode season will officially debut on Sunday, January 18 at 10 pm ET on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max, with new episodes debuting on subsequent Sundays.

This trailer offers Game of Thrones fans a better idea of what to expect from this era of Westeros history, and certainly looks like a fun diversion from what we're used to seeing from this fantasy franchise.

It's a little surprising to learn that each episode will only be 30 minutes, but that should make it an easy watch. There also isn't that much story to cover. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts The Hedge Knight, meaning future seasons could cover The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight.

When this story begins, it's been 50 years since the death of the last dragon, but as showrunner Ira Parker recently told Entertainment Weekly, "that wasn't even much of a dragon. It was a sort of gnarled thing that it couldn't even fly. If you can't fly, what are you really? They’re just a fancy lizard."

"Nobody's thinking about magic," he added. "This could basically be 14th century Britain. This is hard nose, grind it out, gritty, medieval knights, cold with a really light, hopeful touch. It's a wonderful place to be. We are ground up in this series, we are starting right at the bottom. We're not with the lords and ladies, the kings and queens."

A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros...a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms features a cast led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

Joining them are Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.

George R. R. Martin is Co-Creator/Executive Producer, with Ira Parker serving as Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer. Executive Producers include Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, while Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith direct. 

You can check out the first trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in the players below. 

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Teaser Introduces Dunk And Egg; Full Trailer Tomorrow
Related:

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS Teaser Introduces Dunk And Egg; Full Trailer Tomorrow
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: Spring Is Coming On First Poster For HBO's GAME OF THRONES Spin-Off Series
Recommended For You:

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: Spring Is Coming On First Poster For HBO's GAME OF THRONES Spin-Off Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/9/2025, 2:08 PM
This looks like it could be really good. I really like 'HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' and this has a lot of the same writing team.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/9/2025, 2:15 PM
No white shaming against América portraying while society as nazi ? Oh boy im in....this Is how you do it Gunn
tmp3
tmp3 - 10/9/2025, 2:16 PM
Oh man, this looks like such a good adaptation. If they nail this it’s gonna be the best GOT season since S4 easily
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/9/2025, 2:31 PM
Wasn't expecting witcher vibes, yikes
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/9/2025, 2:38 PM
This looks really good. Some of the action shots look incredible.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 10/9/2025, 2:38 PM
Half hour drama? Seems short

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder