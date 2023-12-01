HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Posters Set Stage For Epic Dance Ahead Of Tomorrow's Trailer Launch

As rumored, the first official look at House of the Dragon season two will arrive tomorrow, but before that, Max has debuted two fiery new posters setting the stage for what should be an epic dance.

By RohanPatel - Dec 01, 2023 02:12 PM EST
With production on the highly anticipated second season reportedly wrapped (and plans already being put in place for season three), HBO and Max have debuted the first official posters for House of the Dragon season two, offering a look at friends-turned-enemies Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) as they gear up for an epic dance unlike any other. 

The posters also confirm that the first look at the eight-episode second season will arrive tomorrow morning, debuting during the show's CCXP presentation, which will likely have a few of its stars in attendance.

While they don't explicitly state that it's a full-length teaser trailer, we'd reckon it is and will be released online shortly after its convention debut, especially since WarnerMedia has already been extremely active this weekend with new trailers for FuriosaGodzilla x Kong: The New EmpireDune: Part Two, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom expected to drop.

There's no premiere date just yet, but they have slated it for a Summer 2024 return. Whether we get an actual date tomorrow remains to be seen, although we wouldn't bet against it, but it seems more likely they'll wait to give out the date until early next year.

The cast for season two includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).

Alan Taylor previously helmed several episodes of flagship series Game of Thrones and joins House of the Dragon as an executive producer for season two. Clare Kilner and Geeta Patel both return after directing episodes from season one. Kilner was in the director's chair for episode four ("King of the Narrow Sea"), episode five ("We Light the Way"), and episode nine ("The Green Council"); while Patel was at the helm of episode eight ("The Lord of the Tides"), which is currently the highest-rated episode of the series on IMDb

Check out the new posters below and come back tomorrow for the new trailer! 

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

Izaizaiza - 12/1/2023, 2:02 PM
Haven't watched any of this. Worth seeing?
garu - 12/1/2023, 2:03 PM
@Izaizaiza - Best fantasy show on TV imo, it's cinematic and epic.
Izaizaiza - 12/1/2023, 2:05 PM
@garu - Yeah?! Sweet. I'll put it on the list.
EZBeast - 12/1/2023, 2:06 PM
@Izaizaiza - I really enjoyed it and had never seen game of thrones before watching it so I checked out GoT after and it great moments and characters but I enjoyed house of the dragon a lot more. A more condensed story, better characters so far, and more dragons!
mountainman - 12/1/2023, 2:07 PM
@Izaizaiza - To add to what @garu said, the first season of HOTD is better than the first season of GOT. And it was primarily setup. The best stuff from the book is yet to come!
worcestershire - 12/1/2023, 2:19 PM
@Izaizaiza - it’s a great show, superb acting by the cast
garu - 12/1/2023, 2:04 PM
I can't wait, Season 1 was excellent!
EZBeast - 12/1/2023, 2:07 PM
I just recently finished GoT and honestly house of the dragon is so much better imo and I’m so pumped for this!
mountainman - 12/1/2023, 2:08 PM
The best fantasy show on TV returns! Glad they were able to keep filming through the strike!
FireandBlood - 12/1/2023, 2:19 PM
Come on
Vigor - 12/1/2023, 2:31 PM
I've got a bad gut feeling about what's to come (to be clear, i dont know whats coming). Not sure I can handle it 😭
Nomis929 - 12/1/2023, 2:38 PM
HELLS YEAH! BRING IT ON!!!!
WhatIfRickJames - 12/1/2023, 2:52 PM
Dragons, more dragons….

