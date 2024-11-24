AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Reveals Alternate Design For Aubrey Plaza's "Rio Vidal"

Artist Daniel Selon has taken to Instagram to share some of his concept art for Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal in the outfit she wore during her fight with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) towards the end of the series premiere of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along.

This design isn't a million miles away from the costume that made it to the screen, but there are a few subtle diffrences, with the hood pulled back to show more of Rio's hair and the sash slightly higher on her chest. The final look also reveals more of the character's ribs.

"This look needed to keep Rio’s identity mysterious and also show her as a formidable force (and also be sexy powerful)," writes Selon. "We needed to believe that what she’s wearing could exist in the real contemporary world but also hint at an otherworldly power. I turned to my collaborator @imogeneann_art to take this one on. We knew she needed to have a Hood of some kind, reveal her ribs a bit and include an infinity symbol — as all her costumes do. It also had to be stunt friendly for the wire work that would be necessary in the fight choreography. 🔪 I absolutely love the way this costume turned out and how it added an intensity to our partially cloaked Madame in this supercharged scene. I think her slow motion entrance in this costume is so exciting."

"This costume is an example of me painting something that I would want to wear…if I was a witch assassin," adds Imogene Chayes. "There are subtle nods to her later reveal as the Green Witch and, ultimately, Death. Daniel had previously talked about highlighting her ribs as a consistent detail of all of her looks, which we did here with the side cutouts."

Check out the artwork below, along with what appears to be the final design for "Ghost Agatha."

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though we already know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Experience every twist, every secret, every episode 🔮



All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.