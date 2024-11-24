AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Reveals Alternate Design For Aubrey Plaza's "Rio Vidal"

AGATHA ALL ALONG Concept Art Reveals Alternate Design For Aubrey Plaza's &quot;Rio Vidal&quot;

Marvel Studios concept artist Daniel Selon has shared one of his early designs for Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) in the costume she dons in the first episode of Agatha All Along...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 24, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Artist Daniel Selon has taken to Instagram to share some of his concept art for Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal in the outfit she wore during her fight with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) towards the end of the series premiere of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along.

This design isn't a million miles away from the costume that made it to the screen, but there are a few subtle diffrences, with the hood pulled back to show more of Rio's hair and the sash slightly higher on her chest. The final look also reveals more of the character's ribs.

"This look needed to keep Rio’s identity mysterious and also show her as a formidable force (and also be sexy powerful)," writes Selon. "We needed to believe that what she’s wearing could exist in the real contemporary world but also hint at an otherworldly power. I turned to my collaborator @imogeneann_art to take this one on. We knew she needed to have a Hood of some kind, reveal her ribs a bit and include an infinity symbol — as all her costumes do. It also had to be stunt friendly for the wire work that would be necessary in the fight choreography. 🔪 I absolutely love the way this costume turned out and how it added an intensity to our partially cloaked Madame in this supercharged scene. I think her slow motion entrance in this costume is so exciting."

"This costume is an example of me painting something that I would want to wear…if I was a witch assassin," adds Imogene Chayes. "There are subtle nods to her later reveal as the Green Witch and, ultimately, Death. Daniel had previously talked about highlighting her ribs as a consistent detail of all of her looks, which we did here with the side cutouts."

Check out the artwork below, along with what appears to be the final design for "Ghost Agatha."

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though we already know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/24/2024, 12:33 PM

Delicious Aubrey Plaza in the MCU: Thumbs UP!! Agatha: Thumbs down.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 11/24/2024, 12:46 PM
The show wasn't bad I don't think I would have watched a show like it without the Marvel brand.

I do wish that these MCU shows had more meat on the bones and less teasing
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/24/2024, 12:55 PM
@breakUbatman - Technicaly, with the character that is the personification of death which traditionaly oft was ONLY bones in most mythology and fiction (ie not specific to Marvel or DC) there was more meat on them in the show :D
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 11/24/2024, 1:04 PM
@Apophis71 - Stop it :)
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/24/2024, 12:48 PM
Glad they stuck with what we got, the Death mask for Plaza looked badass.
TheWalkingCuban
TheWalkingCuban - 11/24/2024, 12:59 PM
I hate that I’m such a hater, but i currently suffer from Plus Derangement Syndrome with no end in sight. I’ll watch the movies but I’ve yet to watch the marvels. I do want to watch all of them at some point. Right now, I’m watching Dexter. Can you blame me? Not to mention that my fiancé looks just like LaGuerta, And twice as crazy. Late 30s though, so the ass is out of this hemisphere. What’s crazy is I have to start getting used to Spanish TV. I haven’t watched that stuff since I was a kid forced to watch it with the grownups. And here’s the thing: those Novelas? Better than Disney+, by a mile. Particularly because of the women.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 11/24/2024, 1:14 PM
Sees Aubrey's name in the headline.

Clicks the article for Aubrey.

