AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Spoiler Recap: Several Truths Are Revealed As Stage Is Set For [SPOILER]'s Debut

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along just hit Disney+ and "Follow Me My Friend / To Glory at the End" opens with Alice Wu-Gulliver waking up where we saw her fall. However, it turns out to be just her spirit as Death - who points out to Alice that she was a protection witch who died protecting someone - takes her into the afterlife.

Back in the present, it's revealed that Agatha Harkness promised Death bodies but did so to distract her from Billy Maximoff. "Rio" sees him as an abomination and confirms that Tommy isn't out there..yet. Billy already stole a second life for himself and she won't allow him to do the same for his twin.

Agatha has figured out that, if Billy is killed, he'll keep reincarnating. However, if he gives himself up voluntarily, then that's that. The villain agrees to give Death what she wants but in return demands that the spectre leave her alone.

Weirdly, as Death leaves, she cuts her way through the scenery as if it's a film set.

Agatha, Billy, and Jennifer Kale end up back where they started on the Witches' Road, only to suddenly wake up in a morgue. It's revealed that Agatha inadvertently bound Jen and, after regaining her powers, Kale vanishes.

Agatha helps Billy find Tommy a new body; somewhere, a prank goes wrong and a boy drowns...with that, Billy disappears because he succeeded in his mission: Tommy Maximoff's spirit has found a new home.

Meanwhile, Agatha emerges from her basement to confront Death. The all-powerful being lays waste to her old flame - Lilia Calderu's advice about hitting the deck comes in handy - and Wiccan (in full costume) arrives to help turn the tide. He gives Agatha some of his power, but Death is still too powerful.

Despite it looking like she's going to betray him, Agtaha sacrifices herself by kissing death and dies, leaving only some flowers and her broach behind. Death allows Billy to leave and he heads home, only to look around his bedroom and realise he created the Witches' Road...the teenager then turns around and sees someone as the episode ends.

In "Maiden Mother Crone," we're taken to 1750 as Agatha goes into labour. Death shows up for the baby and Agatha pleads with her to let him live. Alas, all she can do is offer time.

Giving birth to Nicholas, who she made from "scratch," we see Agatha steal the powers of various witches by killing them (including a group we're pretty sure is the Salem Seven) until, six years later, her son helps carry out this twisted mission.

She tells him it's necessary to survive and the two come up with a song that becomes the Witches' Road ballad. Nicky performs it in various places so Agatha can lure witches to a quiet place but that night, Death finally comes for him.

Burying her son, Agatha is approached by a witch who has heard the song and wishes to head down the Witches' Road so she can have her desire granted. It was never real; instead, over hundreds of years, Agatha assembles coven after coven, turning on them when the song "fails" and subsequently stealing their powers (giving Death her bodies and sparing her from the afterlife).

Agatha had planned to kill the coven we meet in this series in the same way and was left shocked when a doorway appeared. Back in Billy's bedroom, she appears as a ghost before him and now has a costume and white hair like her comic book counterpart.

Billy did indeed create the Road and kill his fellow witches by unwittingly using powers like the Scarlet Witch - yes, everything we've seen has been his creation, similar to WandaVision's sitcoms - and returns to Westview where he attempts to banish Agatha.

However, her admission that she doesn't want to die because she can't deal with facing Nicky changes things. He closes the door and creates a marker for their fallen coven members (Jennifer survived and flies off into the distance with her powers restored).

Putting her broach back on, a redeemed Agatha suggests a team-up, leading to her and Billy setting off together to find Tommy.

There's no post-credits scene and no Mephisto, but this very much feels like it could lead directly into a Scarlet Witch movie.