AGATHA ALL ALONG: Marvel Studios Shares Photos & Video From Last Night's Purple Carpet Event

Marvel Studios held a launch event for Marvel Television's Agatha All Along at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood last night, and Disney+ has now shared some photos and video from the purple carpet.

Stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield, David Anthony Payton and Elizabeth Anweis were all in attendance, along with creator, showrunner, director and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos, directors Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro.

Special guests Amy Poehler and Adam Scott also joined Hahn and Plaza for a Parks and Recreation reunion.

The first reactions to the WandaVision spin-off have been mostly very positive (more later), and you can find out what I made of the first four episodes below.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.