AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Weighs In On Season Finale's Big Wiccan Twist - SPOILERS

Though the recent two-episode finale of Agatha All Along was seen as a fairly satisfying conclusion by a lot of viewers, some were left a little disappointed by the lack of any major reveals or cameos, and episode 9 included a plot twist that definitely didn't work for everyone.

As we reported prior to the finale, it was revealed that the Witches' Road was never actually real... until it was! It turns out that the Ballad of the Witches' Road was something Agatha and her son Nicholas Scratch made up to pass the time, before Harkness began to use the song to lure unsuspecting witches to her so she could steal their power.

This is exactly what Agatha was planning to do with the makeshift coven she assembled in the series premiere, but Billy Maximoff used his vast untapped abilities to shape a brand-new reality, essentially creating the Road and every trial the characters faced as they walked it.

This also means that he was - directly or indirectly, depending on your point of view - responsible for the deaths of Sharon Hart, Lilia Calderu and Alice Wu-Gulliver.

During the latest episode of the Official Marvel Studios Podcast, actor Joe Locke shared his thoughts on the twist, and he views this development as a way to further connect Wiccan to his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

“I was like audibly gasped, like really giddy, because I know it’s such a cool twist and makes everything make so much sense. It also shows the extent of Billy’s powers and how he’s so much like his mother, even subconsciously.”

What did you make of the twist? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.

Will Agatha All Along return for a second season? We recently learned that Disney has submitted the series in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and next year’s Emmy race.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

This could indicate that more seasons are planned, though we already know that Agatha and Wiccan's story will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

What did you make of Agatha All Along? Let us know in the comments section, and be sure to vote in the poll below if you haven't already.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.