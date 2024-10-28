AGATHA ALL ALONG Spoilers: A Big Season Finale Twist May Have Leaked

The first (and likely only) season of Agatha All Along concludes this week with a double-episode, and we have details on what sounds like it's going to be a pretty major twist.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though we haven't been made aware of everything that's set to occur in the episodes, we have heard that The Witches' Road doesn't actually exist... or at least, it didn't until Billy Maximoff made it a reality!

Apparently, it will come to light that the Road was simply a story Agatha Harkness made up many, many years ago to lure other witches to her with the intention of stealing their powers. This was what she was attempting to do with the members of her makeshift coven until Maximoff somehow used his own abilities to "create" a new reality around them.

Agatha was fully aware of this, of course, but played along.

Again, we're not sure if this is going to be unveiled as a major twist towards the end of the finale, or if it'll be something we find out early on.

We have also heard that Elizabeth Olsen will not appear as the Scarlet Witch, but we should have a better idea of her current status by the end of the series.

Best to treat this as a rumor for the time being, but let us know what you make of this (potential) twist in the comment section.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.