AGATHA ALL ALONG Spoilers: A Big Season Finale Twist May Have Leaked

If you want the heads-up on a (potentially) major twist in the upcoming season finale of Agatha All Along, read on - but beware of major spoilers!

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2024 08:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The first (and likely only) season of Agatha All Along concludes this week with a double-episode, and we have details on what sounds like it's going to be a pretty major twist.

Possible spoilers follow.

Though we haven't been made aware of everything that's set to occur in the episodes, we have heard that The Witches' Road doesn't actually exist... or at least, it didn't until Billy Maximoff made it a reality!

Apparently, it will come to light that the Road was simply a story Agatha Harkness made up many, many years ago to lure other witches to her with the intention of stealing their powers. This was what she was attempting to do with the members of her makeshift coven until Maximoff somehow used his own abilities to "create" a new reality around them.

Agatha was fully aware of this, of course, but played along.

Again, we're not sure if this is going to be unveiled as a major twist towards the end of the finale, or if it'll be something we find out early on.

We have also heard that Elizabeth Olsen will not appear as the Scarlet Witch, but we should have a better idea of her current status by the end of the series.

Best to treat this as a rumor for the time being, but let us know what you make of this (potential) twist in the comment section.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

Batmangina
Batmangina - 10/28/2024, 8:09 PM
FIRST to say MEH
cubrn
cubrn - 10/28/2024, 8:11 PM
So I wonder what his motivation for going to the road was if he was the one who fabricated it
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 10/28/2024, 8:21 PM
@cubrn - he’s probably unaware he’s creating it. Sort of a parallel to Wanda creating the hex version of Westview. He’s oblivious that he’s willing it into existence in the same vein that he didn’t realize his powers until recently. Maybe. If this is true.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/28/2024, 8:24 PM
@cubrn - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/28/2024, 8:17 PM
@Blackandyellow...Bring me some soup. I've got Giants fever. Sniffle.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/28/2024, 8:28 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - I think this game's gonna be a yawner; 17-9 Steelers.

Off topic: R.I.P. Cochise
https://variety.com/2024/film/news/david-harris-dead-the-warriors-1236192055/
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/28/2024, 8:50 PM
@Feralwookiee - Not gonna argue with that. Doesn't look good for New York in general.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 10/28/2024, 8:20 PM
This show feels like its dragging on way to much at this point. I really could give two 💩's about Wiccan or Agatha or whatever. Go away already
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/28/2024, 8:27 PM
@Batmandalorian - said everyone outside of SweetBaby Inc employees.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/28/2024, 8:49 PM
Because of the positive reviews from you all (and mostly my wife recommending it) I decided to give this a try. Made it 3 episodes in, and my intuitions were correct. Hope you all enjoy this, but this show is a absolutely not for me. Such a cringe fest. Some good cinematography and spooky scenes, and the grey haired one is kind of fun, but that’s about all that was enjoyable.

100% down to see more of Plaza in the role I know she’s playing. Hopefully in more consequential content.

