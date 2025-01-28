AGATHA ALL AONG Star Says Show Will NOT Return For Second Season; Reveals Marvel Wanted More WANDAVISION

Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along was originally listed as a miniseries, but the fact that Disney submitted the show in the comedy categories for a number of awards events - including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and this year’s Emmy race - led to speculation that a second batch of episodes might be in development.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

Though a second season hadn't been made official, several different sources claimed that it was only a matter of time, as plans for the show's return were already in place.

Now, star Patti LuPonse (Lilia Calderu) has seemingly dashed hopes of another season of Agatha by revealing that the popular series will not be back for more episodes.

“There won’t be one,” LuPone told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast series Andy Cohen Live. “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

LuPone went on to reveal that Marvel actually wanted Schaeffer to show-run a second season of WandaVision, but she declined.

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.' She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Despite the reports to the contrary, a second season of Agatha All Along always seemed like a long shot when the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

"Ghost Agatha" (Kathryn Hahn) and Wiccan (Joe Locke) will almost certainly return for more MCU adventures down the line, but where they'll show up again remains to be seen.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.