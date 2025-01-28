AGATHA ALL AONG Star Says Show Will NOT Return For Second Season; Reveals Marvel Wanted More WANDAVISION

Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu) has revealed that, as far as she's aware, the Disney+ series will not be back for a second season...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 28, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along was originally listed as a miniseries, but the fact that Disney submitted the show in the comedy categories for a number of awards events - including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and this year’s Emmy race - led to speculation that a second batch of episodes might be in development.

The Television Academy’s criteria for limited series state: “The program must tell a complete, non-recurring story and not have an ongoing storyline or main characters in subsequent seasons.”

Though a second season hadn't been made official, several different sources claimed that it was only a matter of time, as plans for the show's return were already in place.

Now, star Patti LuPonse (Lilia Calderu) has seemingly dashed hopes of another season of Agatha by revealing that the popular series will not be back for more episodes.

“There won’t be one,” LuPone told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM podcast series Andy Cohen Live. “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

LuPone went on to reveal that Marvel actually wanted Schaeffer to show-run a second season of WandaVision, but she declined.

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.' She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Despite the reports to the contrary, a second season of Agatha All Along always seemed like a long shot when the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

"Ghost Agatha" (Kathryn Hahn) and Wiccan (Joe Locke) will almost certainly return for more MCU adventures down the line, but where they'll show up again remains to be seen.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 8:01 AM
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 1/28/2025, 8:05 AM
Andy Cohen
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 8:06 AM
@JoshWilding - Hey boy, this story outta cover your rent for this month
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/28/2025, 8:11 AM
@HashTagSwagg - gonna wrestle some jimmies starting nice and early today i see... i'm ready:

SpaceAgent
SpaceAgent - 1/28/2025, 8:15 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I tend to agree with him on that statement though. Captain America is like Superman in the sense that he was supposed to represent the ideal version of the USA. Hence the slogan being "...and the American way" for Superman, but since that idea has been quite perversed over the past 80 odd years it doesn't really feel appropriate any longer.

So Supermans slogan changed and the representation with both characters did too. Only difference is that Captain America still has to keep his name of course.

Tricky topic of course.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/28/2025, 8:19 AM
@HashTagSwagg - This has to be an old quote. Studios seem to be getting that this nonsense isn’t selling any more and they are pivoting back to trying to appeal to normal people again.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/28/2025, 8:32 AM
@HashTagSwagg - I’m already not seeing this in theaters, but I will cheer for its failure if Mackie uses the press tour to air his idiotic political opinions. These celebrities need to learn this stuff is a turn off to most people and will lead to box office failure.
AC1
AC1 - 1/28/2025, 8:43 AM
@SpaceAgent - pretty much spot on there, they both represent the concept of America at its absolute best and most idealistic; a place that represented progress, opportunity, innovation, second chances, liberty, equality and unity - not the divided, violent, intolerant place that it is at its worst.

It was an easier shift with Superman considering the character is an alien, and as a concept he's a little more abstract than Cap (alien Moses with incredible superpowers fighting for the little guy Vs perfect soldier who literally dresses as the US flag and has America in his name) but both have certainly shifted away at least a little from the almost propagandistic status they've often been best known for, which is why Cap in some of his best stories both on the page and on screen is often depicted as an anti-establishment figure (not in a full blown, libertarian "government=bad" sense, just that he won't blindly follow orders) who isn't afraid to do the right thing even if it's technically illegal. But even then it's a little harder to see that separation because he'll always have America in his name and always dress like the flag, so whereas Superman can more easily be reinterpreted as more of a globalist character, Cap's shift seems to be more towards American potential and idealism.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/28/2025, 8:16 AM
Good… that’s one of the series we don’t need more of.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/28/2025, 8:19 AM
@slickrickdesigns - And yet we got 3 seasons of "What if... Captain Carter was everywhere"
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/28/2025, 8:24 AM
@TheyDont - I liked what if season 1, season 2 and 3 only the last two episodes were worth watching. I don’t hate on female lead series/films. I disliked Agatha for being a boring (what did people call it) “true crimes detective series” sing along.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 1/28/2025, 8:18 AM
They'll just hire someone else.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/28/2025, 8:37 AM
@TheyDont - They could but also if there was a kinda second season of Agatha all along it likely would be titled Wiccan... in the same way that this show was in effect the second season of WandaVision.
ptick
ptick - 1/28/2025, 8:24 AM
TBH, it never seemed like Marvel shows should be entered into limited/mini series even if they were known to be one season, since so often multiple characters from the show turn up in subsequent projects.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/28/2025, 8:32 AM
@ptick - I prefer the Werewolf by Night style of a short film for streaming. We don’t need a bunch of filler stuff to make a series. Just give us the good stuff and a good cohesive story.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/28/2025, 8:44 AM
@slickrickdesigns - Kinda depends on the character, I'd argue some are too complex to establish in a TV movie kind of affair. I mean I get not wanting fluff in any film or show but there are ample cases in the comics where a strong narrative requiring more than 90mins would be needed to intro characters in a satisfactory way. If those episodes or dropped all at one is another matter however as again depends on the nature of the narrative cos in some cases the weekly watercool convos online becomes a bigger part of things than the show itself as was the case with WandaVision in a LOT of ways.

As to multiple seasons, works well for something like AoS and can for characters like DD but a strong cohesive story in a 90min TV movie or 6 to 8 ep show works better for most prior to them then joining a team or some other characters show/film.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/28/2025, 8:34 AM
His face shouldnt represent America.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 8:39 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Save it for the article babe
Itwasme
Itwasme - 1/28/2025, 8:34 AM
I always thought the plan was to do primarily connected one-offs. Loki was the exception, not the norm by design.

